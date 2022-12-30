ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylian Mbappé is the fifth highest-paid soccer player on the planet. Here's his net worth and how he makes and spends his millions.

By Barnaby Lane
  • Kylian Mbappé is the fifth highest-paid soccer player on the planet.
  • He took home $43 million between May 2021 and May 2022, according to Forbes.
  • Here's how he makes and spends that money.
Kylian Mbappé is the fifth highest-paid soccer on the planet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y3hRG_0jyW5OUq00
Kylian Mbappe.

Getty/Elsa

According to Forbes, the Paris Saint-Germain and France forward took home $43 million between May 2021 and May 2022.

Only Lionel Messi ($130 million), Cristiano Ronaldo ($115 million), Neymar ($95 million), and Mohamed Salah ($45 million) earned more.

$28 million of that income came from on-field earnings.

Between May 2021 and May 2022, Mbappé was being paid around $545,000 each week by PSG.

However, at the end of last term, he signed a contract extension with the French club that saw him become the highest paid player in world soccer.

According to Sky Sports, the three-year deal is worth $4.9 million per month, while the 23-year-old was also given a $123 million signing bonus.

The rest came from his endeavors off the field.

Mbappé earned $15 million off the field between May 2021 and May 2022, according to Forbes.

He is partnered with brands including Nike, Oakley, and Hublot, and is also the current face of EA Sports' video game series FIFA.

The 23-year-old's net worth is an estimated $150 million.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCNT2_0jyW5OUq00
Kylian Mbappe.

Getty/Catherine Steenkeste

That's according to Wealthy Gorilla.

Mbappé lives in a $10.4 million apartment in Paris.

According to Oh! My Mag , Mbappé purchased a 6,400-square-foot, multi-level apartment in the most expensive neighborhood in France's capital city in 2017.

The home has 12 bedrooms, a basketball court, a library, a gym, and a Turkish bath. It also has a view of the Eiffel Tower with a jacuzzi on deck.

But he likes to vacation all over the world.

Whether with France teammate Karim Benzema in Greece or with fellow PSG star Achraf Hakimi in Morocco – Mbappé likes to travel.

The France star owns a number of luxury cars.

According to Goal, among Mbappé's car collection is a $128,000 Volkswagen Touareg; a $144,000 Mercedes-Benz V Class; as well as an Audi, a BMW, and a Range Rover.

His most expensive car is a Ferrari 488 Pista worth $565,000.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HXg89_0jyW5OUq00
The Ferrari 488 Pista.

Getty/Sjoerd van der Wal

Mbappé's Pista has 3.9L Twin-Turbo V8 engine capable of delivering up to 720 horsepower and a lightning fast top speed of 211 miles per hour.

However, he can't drive them.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGmHN_0jyW5OUq00
Woops.

Getty/Jose Breton/Pics Action

That's right, according to GQ Italia, Mbappé does not hold a driver's license, meaning he is unable to get behind the wheel of any car in his luxurious fleet.

Instead, he has to resort to using a chauffeur.

Mbappé's hobbies include collecting sneakers.

In 2018, the France international starred in an episode of Complex's "Sneaker Shopping" – which sees celebrities stop by Los Angeles sneaker store Flight Club to talk and shop everything sneakers.

He left the shop with two pairs of rare shoes totaling to a cool $1,226.

While he's also released his own graphic novel.

Released in 2021 – "Je m'appelle Kylian" tells the story of Mbappé's journey from child to soccer superstar.

"It was a dream, it became my story," he said on Instagram.

The Frenchman donates a lot of money to charity.

In 2018, Mbappé donated all of his World Cup match fees and bonuses, believed to be around $490,000, to a children's charity, according to The Sun.

The following year, he donated $32,000 to help fund a private search for a missing plane, on which the late Nantes striker Emiliano Sala was traveling when it crashed.

According to Goal, in 2021, he also made a "very large" donation to the Abbe Pierre Foundation – a charity that helps people without housing.

"The Foundation sends its most sincere thanks to Kylian Mbappe for his generosity and his attention towards people in great precariousness," said the foundation in a statement at the time.

"His generosity will make it possible in particular to implement first aid actions, access to water and hygiene for people in very precarious situations, access to food and shelter for homeless people."

And even runs his own.

In January 2020, Mbappé launched "Inspired by KM" – a charity committed to helping 98 children from Paris to fulfill their dreams.

"We will support them until their working lives begin," the soccer star said at the charity's official launch, according to The Guardian.

"I didn't set this up to delegate, I am going to invest myself in this to the maximum," he added. "I'm just trying to give a hand to children and make them smile."

