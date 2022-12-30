Read full article on original website
22-year-old shot while selling shoes near Richfield park
A 22-year-old man is being cared for in a hospital after he was shot in the stomach while attempting to sell a shoes near a Richfield park. According to Richfield police, the shooting was reported at 11:37 p.m. Sunday near Donaldson Park, located at 7434 Humboldt Ave. S. The 22-year-old shot in the abdomen and rushed to a hospital in a private vehicle.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a man in his 20s died and another man was injured in a shooting overnight.According to police, officers responded to multiple reports of shootings early Sunday morning. At 3:40 a.m., officers responded to 42nd and Lyndale avenues north where they found a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds seated in a vehicle. MORE NEWS: Man shot dead near HCMC ID'd as Jeremy Ellis; MPD arrests suspectPolice said the man was being taken to the hospital. Officers provided aid until an ambulance arrived. The man later died at the hospital. The shooting...
The man who died after being found with gunshot wounds near U.S. Bank Stadium has been identified. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday that Jeremy Ellis, 26, of Plymouth, died from multiple gunshot wounds just before 9 p.m. Friday. Minneapolis police say Ellis was found injured in a running...
Family offers $10K reward for information leading to arrest, conviction of Gabriel Mendoza's killer
MINNEAPOLIS — "Gabriel was doing security at the Firehouse across the street on October 16," said Katrina Mendoza on Saturday night. "He was outside doing protections, and someone shot him in his neck." Gabriel Mendoza was only 23 years old when he was struck by gunfire outside his job....
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man died at the hospital hours after a shooting that followed a New Year's party in Minneapolis. Officers were called out around 3:40 a.m. for a reported shooting in the area of 42nd Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North, just off I-94 in the Webber-Camden neighborhood. According to police, at that spot, they found a man in his 20s shot inside a vehicle.
Boys aged 13-16 arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle
Four teenagers from St. Paul were arrested after fleeing Cottage Grove police in a stolen vehicle Friday. The Cottage Grove Police Department says officers received a report that a vehicle had been stolen from a garage at around 6:30 p.m., with officers spotting it with four people inside at Indian Boulevard and Keats Avenue about an hour later.
Minnetonka Man Sentenced for Role in St. Cloud Drive-By Shooting
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A Minnetonka has been sentenced for his role in a drive-by shooting in St. Cloud last year. Twenty-one-year-old Ca'Mari Smith was sentenced to over three-years in prison Friday. He gets credit for already serving 495 days in the county jail. According to the criminal complaint...
ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on New Year's Day northwest of the Twin Cities.The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says David E. Stewart hit "a driveway approach" near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West at about 5 p.m.The snowmobile went airborne and rolled upon landing, killing Stewart. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet.
Charges: Group followed, targeted St. Paul man in Mall of America killing
Taeshawn Adams Wright. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail via Bloomington Police Department. Prosecutors allege a group of young men corralled Johntae Hudson inside the Mall of America on Friday before two of them fatally shot the 19-year-old eight times as he tried to escape, according to new criminal charges. One...
2 taken to HCMC following crash on Lake Street
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two drivers were taken to Hennepin Healthcare following a crash that happened before the turn of the new year.The crash happened at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday on the 4500 block of Lake Street East.Police say that both drivers were taken to the hospital following the crash. One had injuries that were categorized as life-threatening, while the other's were not considered life-threatening.Few other details were immediately available.
A man has died at a hospital after being shot at an after-hours party in Minneapolis early on New Year's Day. Police received multiple reports of a shooting at 3:40 a.m., and arrived at 42nd Avenue North and Lyndale to find a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds being driven to a hospital.
Minnesota Police Nab Suspect In Connection To 9 Burglaries In 6 Cities
A tip of the cap to all of those working in law enforcement out there, working the holidays and keeping us all safe. Recently it was the work of multiple law enforcement agencies coming together to capture someone that was behind multiple burglaries in various cities. The St. Paul Police Department laid out the case recently on Facebook.
Arrest made in 80th reported homicide in Minneapolis of 2022; city reports record number of gun confiscations
A man in his 20’s was found with fatal gunshot wounds late Friday on the east side of downtown Minneapolis, with one man arrested early Saturday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say they've apprehended someone in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in the vicinity of Hennepin Healthcare Friday evening.According to police, the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. A man in his 20s was sitting in a running car in the parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South.He was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, and died at the scene. He has since been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 26-year-old Jeremy Demond Ellis, of Plymouth. The coroner said he died of multiple gunshot wounds.Late Saturday, police said they'd taken a 28-year-old man into custody on probable cause murder.The investigation is ongoing.
Drunk driver with revoked license ran red light in Minneapolis fatal crash: Charges
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old man faces felony charges in a fatal Minneapolis car crash after allegedly speeding and running a red light while intoxicated, according to court documents. The crash occurred on Nov. 18 around 2:10 a.m. on University Avenue Southeast over Highway 35 in Minneapolis. Police responded...
1 dead, 1 critical following snowmobile crash near Cambridge
A man was killed and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries when they were involved in a snowmobile crash near Cambridge early New Year's Day morning. The crash was reported at 12:50 a.m. Sunday, with deputies arriving to the 2500 block of Paradise Trail NW to find two victims after the driver of the snowmobile struck a tree.
Man arrested after woman killed in Medina
(Medina, MN) -- Authorities in the west metro are investigating the suspicious death of a woman early Thursday in Medina. Police were called to the report of a woman who had been in a car crash and found the 27-year-old not breathing. She was taken to the hospital where she later died of her injuries. Officers say they suspect foul play, and a 25-year-old Minneapolis man was booked in jail for probable cause murder.
A man has died after being found shot near U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday evening. Minneapolis police were called to South 6th Street and Chicago Avenue at 9 p.m., and found an injured man inside a running vehicle parked behind 601 Chicago Avenue, formerly home to Erik the Red Bar.
(KNSI) – A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile accident in Zimmerman Saturday night. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says David Stewart was alone on his machine and heading east in the roadside ditch next to Fremont Avenue, about 5:00, when his snowmobile clipped an approach to a driveway and went airborne.
Man injured in shooting along Nicollet near downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after he was shot Friday evening.The incident happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and 16th Street. Police say that he was walking in the area when shots were allegedly fired from a vehicle.The man ran to 15th after being struck.The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Police did not indicate where the man's injuries were, but said he was expected to recover.The incident remains under investigation.
