ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Comments / 1

Related
Bring Me The News

22-year-old shot while selling shoes near Richfield park

A 22-year-old man is being cared for in a hospital after he was shot in the stomach while attempting to sell a shoes near a Richfield park. According to Richfield police, the shooting was reported at 11:37 p.m. Sunday near Donaldson Park, located at 7434 Humboldt Ave. S. The 22-year-old shot in the abdomen and rushed to a hospital in a private vehicle.
RICHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: Man found suffering from gunshot inside vehicle, later dies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a man in his 20s died and another man was injured in a shooting overnight.According to police, officers responded to multiple reports of shootings early Sunday morning. At 3:40 a.m., officers responded to 42nd and Lyndale avenues north where they found a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds seated in a vehicle. MORE NEWS: Man shot dead near HCMC ID'd as Jeremy Ellis; MPD arrests suspectPolice said the man was being taken to the hospital. Officers provided aid until an ambulance arrived. The man later died at the hospital. The shooting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man dies after shooting at New Year's after-hours party in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man died at the hospital hours after a shooting that followed a New Year's party in Minneapolis. Officers were called out around 3:40 a.m. for a reported shooting in the area of 42nd Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North, just off I-94 in the Webber-Camden neighborhood. According to police, at that spot, they found a man in his 20s shot inside a vehicle.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: David Stewart killed in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on New Year's Day northwest of the Twin Cities.The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says David E. Stewart hit "a driveway approach" near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West at about 5 p.m.The snowmobile went airborne and rolled upon landing, killing Stewart. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 taken to HCMC following crash on Lake Street

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two drivers were taken to Hennepin Healthcare following a crash that happened before the turn of the new year.The crash happened at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday on the 4500 block of Lake Street East.Police say that both drivers were taken to the hospital following the crash. One had injuries that were categorized as life-threatening, while the other's were not considered life-threatening.Few other details were immediately available.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot dead near HCMC ID'd as Jeremy Ellis; MPD arrests suspect

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say they've apprehended someone in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in the vicinity of Hennepin Healthcare Friday evening.According to police, the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. A man in his 20s was sitting in a running car in the parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South.He was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, and died at the scene. He has since been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 26-year-old Jeremy Demond Ellis, of Plymouth. The coroner said he died of multiple gunshot wounds.Late Saturday, police said they'd taken a 28-year-old man into custody on probable cause murder.The investigation is ongoing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Man arrested after woman killed in Medina

(Medina, MN) -- Authorities in the west metro are investigating the suspicious death of a woman early Thursday in Medina. Police were called to the report of a woman who had been in a car crash and found the 27-year-old not breathing. She was taken to the hospital where she later died of her injuries. Officers say they suspect foul play, and a 25-year-old Minneapolis man was booked in jail for probable cause murder.
MEDINA, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies in shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium

A man has died after being found shot near U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday evening. Minneapolis police were called to South 6th Street and Chicago Avenue at 9 p.m., and found an injured man inside a running vehicle parked behind 601 Chicago Avenue, formerly home to Erik the Red Bar.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Sherburne County Snowmobile Crash Leaves One Man Dead

(KNSI) – A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile accident in Zimmerman Saturday night. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says David Stewart was alone on his machine and heading east in the roadside ditch next to Fremont Avenue, about 5:00, when his snowmobile clipped an approach to a driveway and went airborne.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man injured in shooting along Nicollet near downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after he was shot Friday evening.The incident happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and 16th Street. Police say that he was walking in the area when shots were allegedly fired from a vehicle.The man ran to 15th after being struck.The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Police did not indicate where the man's injuries were, but said he was expected to recover.The incident remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy