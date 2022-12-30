ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

B. K.
4d ago

Total BS! If Duke Power customers had a way to lower their power bills 10% then Duke Power would have to raise their rates to meet their revenue budget. If this country is serious about cutting emissions then lean on China and Russia. The mouthy tree huggers in the US just want to make noise.

Matthew Poteet
4d ago

We have already seen this doesn't work. Build a new nuclear power plant and keep the coal rolling.

WCNC

Tax changes for North Carolina residents in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
WRAL News

North Carolina's Carbon Plan criticized for lack of specifics, energy reliability and possible higher bills

A plan to significantly reduce carbon emissions in North Carolina is receiving widespread criticism. Environmental groups believe the state’s first Carbon Plan lacks specifics while other critics are concerned that too much reliance on renewable energy will be costly to the state. Some customers believe increasing renewables will mean a less reliable grid.
WCNC

Are the lottery jackpots getting bigger?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lottery jackpots are going up thanks to changing rules and high-interest rates. For the third time in the past year, we are about to see a jackpot of over $750 million. And it's no coincidence. For years rules have changed to increase the prize. Back in...
WRAL News

Rise in taxes, gas price a double-whammy for your next fillup

RALEIGH, N.C. — Expect to spend a bit more at the gas pump in the new year. In North Carolina, a planned hike in gas taxes comes as prices are also on the rise. On Jan. 2, AAA showed the average price of a tank of gas was back above $3 in Raleigh and across the state, about 10 cents higher than the week before. Meanwhile, the state is also tacking on an additional 2 cents per gallon, pushing that tax from 38.5 cents to 40.5 per gallon.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CBS 17

Will we see a post-holiday gas price surge?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You might have noticed the drop in gas prices for the holidays but those costs are inching up again. AAA reports in the past week, the average statewide gas price went up 10 cents, now sitting at $3.01 per gallon. N.C. State University economist Michael Walden told CBS 17 don’t expect […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina gas prices rise sharply in past week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Gas prices across North Carolina have spiked 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations, the average price of gas in the state stands at $2.99 a gallon. Prices in North Carolina are still 15.3 cents per...
Cheryl E Preston

Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off notices

Freezing temperaturesPhoto byTristan HessonUnsplash. Both Appalachian Power and Roanoke Gas warned in September of rate increases that were going to be about $20.00 extra monthly and now customers are complaining of electric bills that are $300 over what they normally pay. Distraught consumers have reached out to WDBJ 7 who contacted AP but there really is no solution at this time except for the bills to be paid. One woman who attempted to get an extension said they only gave her an additional week and her normally $150 bill is now $450.
WCNC

Here's how to make your new workout routine stick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How can you make your new workout routine stick, according to science?. A massive study across 15 different universities looked at what it takes to make people who are already gym members actually go on a regular basis. PLAN AHEAD. And experts found the first step...
