Lee County, FL

FEMA Mitigation Specialists offering advice for rebuilding

By Alexandra Rangel
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
As people rebuild their homes from Hurricane Ian, many are looking to make those structures even stronger.

FEMA is now offering advice to help people rebuild stronger.

FEMA mitigation specialists will be at the Lee County and Charlotte County Home Depot, helping answer any questions people may have about rebuilding stronger and safer homes that are storm resistant.

Mitigation specialists will offer free home improvement tips, and proven methods to lessen the damage from future disasters.

Tips are geared for everyone from do-it-yourself work to general contractors.

This is all in an effort to reduce the loss of life and property damage.

Mitigation specialists will be at these Home Depot locations:

  • 14655 S Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers
  • 19690 Cochrane Blvd, Port Charlotte.

Hours for both locations:

  • Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Sundays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The FEMA Mitigation line is available to survivors who are interested in talking with a mitigation specialist about rebuilding stronger.

Survivors can call 833-336-2487 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

