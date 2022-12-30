ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Detroit

Following 45 years, Metro Detroit staple pizza shop owner retires

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - New Year's Eve proved to be a busy day for Vasil "Bill" VanGoff.As you walk into Nautilus Sub and Pizza Shop, you can hear customers congratulate VanGoff on his retirement.VanGoff's first day as the owner of Nautilus dates back to May 1977. "I graduated from college and I was going to be a music teacher but there were no jobs and I had experience at my uncle's Little Caesars and I never looked back," VanGoff told us.On his final day, VanGoff's family, including daughters and grandchildren, came behind the counter to help with the influx of...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Noose discovered in restaurant bathroom in Grosse Pointe

A Panera Bread employee in Grosse Pointe discovered a noose fashioned out of paper towel hanging from a stall, according to the Grosse Pointe Public Safety Department. The employee at Panera's location on Kercheval Avenue in the city of Grosse Pointe discovered the noose hanging in the men's bathroom on Friday night around 8:30 p.m., Public Safety Director John Alcorn said. Employees contacted the police.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
allnurses.com

University of Detroit Mercy Nurse Anesthesia Clinical Sites

I am interested in going to U of D Mercy for CRNA school. I am curious if a current student can give me an idea of what their schedule looks like with clinical rotations. I live in metro Detroit and am wondering if I would have to move away for clinicals often? Any type of info regarding their expectations would be wonderful. Thank you!
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Shots fired at Dearborn police officer working undercover in Detroit

Gunfire erupted near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Roosevelt in Detroit Monday morning as an undercover Dearborn police officer conducted surveillance. The Michigan State Police Homicide Task Force and the department's Special Investigation Section detectives are investigating the shooting, which took place about 7:35 a.m., when the undercover Dearborn officer was approached by a man with a rifle. ...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

This $2.5 million Oakland County mansion has an indoor pool

When it comes to space and grandeur, this Bloomfield Township home lacks neither. Located at 859 Sunningdale Dr., this eight-bedroom mansion greets its visitors with two-story ceilings and a grand staircase. The 9,500 square-foot home features a huge eat-in kitchen, library, lower-level kitchen, and sauna. It also features an indoor...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
police1.com

Video shows car on fire during 100 mph pursuit in Detroit

DETROIT — A driver is facing charges after speeding through part of Metro Detroit at more than 100 mph on Wednesday night, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to help Detroit police track the motorist for reckless driving, the agency reported in a post on Twitter. An...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Fires damage family home and former Pontiac restaurant

A Pontiac family lost their home to a New Year’s Eve fire Saturday. No one was hurt, said Waterford Fire Chief Matt Covey. Fire crews were quickly able to stop the blaze on the 100 block of West Princeton, he said, but the home suffered significant damage. “The occupants...
PONTIAC, MI

