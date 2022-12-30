Tonight's Forecast: Light drizzle and cloudy skies

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Light rain showers and drizzle are falling over West Michigan this evening, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Moments of drizzle are possible overnight as temperatures fall to the freezing point. Take your time while traveling, as slick spots are possible. Skies dry up and clouds hang around for Saturday (New Year's Eve) with temperatures pushing to near 40 degrees. Sunday (New Year’s Day) brings a small chance for a few light rain showers; otherwise dry and cloudy for the rest of the day. A larger system develops overnight Monday, lasting into Tuesday and early Wednesday. This system is likely to bring widespread rain showers on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Parts of West Michigan could make a run at near-record high temperatures. As cooler air filters in for Wednesday, rain will transition over to a few snow showers. Temperatures return to near-normal (lower 30s) for next Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with some lingering showers and drizzle. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds from the west, light and variable.

SATURDAY / NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy skies with a small chance for drizzle. A few snowflakes are possible late at night. Highs near 40 degrees. Winds north/northwest, light and variable.

SUNDAY / NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy with the chance of light rain/drizzle or snowflakes, especially in the morning; otherwise cloudy & dry. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY : Mostly cloudy and dry through the day. The chance for rain develops overnight. Highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light rain transitions to light snow showers, any accumulation will be minor. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

