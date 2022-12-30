ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Tonight's Forecast: Light drizzle and cloudy skies

By Haleigh Vaughn
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDHUg_0jyW2ihn00

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Light rain showers and drizzle are falling over West Michigan this evening, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Moments of drizzle are possible overnight as temperatures fall to the freezing point. Take your time while traveling, as slick spots are possible. Skies dry up and clouds hang around for Saturday (New Year's Eve) with temperatures pushing to near 40 degrees. Sunday (New Year’s Day) brings a small chance for a few light rain showers; otherwise dry and cloudy for the rest of the day. A larger system develops overnight Monday, lasting into Tuesday and early Wednesday. This system is likely to bring widespread rain showers on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Parts of West Michigan could make a run at near-record high temperatures. As cooler air filters in for Wednesday, rain will transition over to a few snow showers. Temperatures return to near-normal (lower 30s) for next Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with some lingering showers and drizzle. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds from the west, light and variable.

SATURDAY / NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy skies with a small chance for drizzle. A few snowflakes are possible late at night. Highs near 40 degrees. Winds north/northwest, light and variable.

SUNDAY / NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy with the chance of light rain/drizzle or snowflakes, especially in the morning; otherwise cloudy & dry. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY : Mostly cloudy and dry through the day. The chance for rain develops overnight. Highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light rain transitions to light snow showers, any accumulation will be minor. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

'Springlike' weather to arrive Tuesday in southeast Michigan

Southeast Michigan will start the week with mild, "springlike" weather as a warm front lifts through the area later Monday, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 40’s before dropping to the upper 30’s overnight. The area will...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dense fog advisory issued for 4 SE Michigan counties Monday morning

A dense fog advisory has been issued for Southeast Michigan’s Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties through most of Monday morning. The National Weather Service says the four counties will experience low visibility, of a half mile or less, due to dense fog the morning of Jan. 2. The dense fog advisory is in effect until noon.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

January Forecast Outlook

After bitter cold temperatures Christmas weekend, the beginning of 2023 is looking like it will be coming in with warmer air and some rain. Many places in the area are used to average temperatures (average of both high and low temperatures) in the 20s or teens for the months of December and January.
MLive

Map shows Michigan’s coldest winter days are still ahead

Unlike areas in the western half of the United States, Michigan typically sees its coldest days the deeper we get into our winter calendar. Based on an interactive map put together by weather researchers, Michigan cities across both peninsulas still have their coldest days ahead of them this season. Late...
MICHIGAN STATE
gandernewsroom.com

8 Winter Hikes in Michigan’s Moodiest Woods

MICHIGAN—Hibernation is for rookies. Michiganders who crave the outdoors know that winter offers a transformative and completely new landscape to explore, as brief and as special as summer. From the rugged coastline of Lake Superior to the rolling hills of the Lower Peninsula, whether on snowshoes, skis, or simply your own two feet, experts say you need just three things to really enjoy a long winter hike: the right gear, the right attitude, and a plan.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

25K Redhead ducks gather in Mackinac Straits before migration to Gulf of Mexico

ST. IGNACE, Mich. – A Michigan bird watcher spotted an estimated 25,000 Redhead ducks gathered at the Mackinac Straits last Wednesday. According to the Straits Area Audubon Society, photographer Steve Baker took a couple of photos showcasing the massive flock on Dec. 28, 2022. The society described the scene as an “oil slick” due to the concentration of birds in one area.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy