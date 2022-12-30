Jan. 2—Adams County sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect after a woman was shot in the leg and head at her home near Othello. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred after a 52-year-old woman answered her door on the 2200 block of Rainier Road and was confronted by a person wearing a mask who was asking about her son. After a brief conversation, the woman was shot in the leg and head before closing the door, the sheriff's office said.

