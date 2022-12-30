ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

YAHOO!

Longmont police notes: Officers called to armed robbery

—12:46 a.m. Longmont officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Zlaten Drive for an armed robbery. A perimeter was set but no suspects were found. This case has been closed due to lack of suspect leads. —1:30 a.m. Police arrested a man for DUI in the area of Ken...
LONGMONT, CO
YAHOO!

Longmont police notes: Woman arrested for menacing

—3:04 p.m. Police arrested a man in the 1600 block of Main Street for felony DUI and active warrants. —6:58 p.m. Officers took a report of theft in the 2300 block of Zlaten Drive. Friday. —1:41 a.m. Longmont officers were called to the 100 block of Western Sky Circle on...
LONGMONT, CO
YAHOO!

Woman shot in leg and head on Friday near Othello

Jan. 2—Adams County sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect after a woman was shot in the leg and head at her home near Othello. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred after a 52-year-old woman answered her door on the 2200 block of Rainier Road and was confronted by a person wearing a mask who was asking about her son. After a brief conversation, the woman was shot in the leg and head before closing the door, the sheriff's office said.
OTHELLO, WA

