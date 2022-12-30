ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

michael schreiber
4d ago

nice job law enforcement, why was it not made for his release, that he could not engage in this type of activity, arrest the judge for being a complete moron !!

AllKnowing
3d ago

While it might be scary who would have taken over, it might have been a good thing if the insurrection got rid of these pompous legislatures.

Hank Grosel
3d ago

Where did he get the money. He said he only had 100,000 dollars at his bail hearing!

