Read full article on original website
michael schreiber
4d ago
nice job law enforcement, why was it not made for his release, that he could not engage in this type of activity, arrest the judge for being a complete moron !!
Reply(1)
11
AllKnowing
3d ago
While it might be scary who would have taken over, it might have been a good thing if the insurrection got rid of these pompous legislatures.
Reply
4
Hank Grosel
3d ago
Where did he get the money. He said he only had 100,000 dollars at his bail hearing!
Reply(1)
13
Related
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
dailyhodl.com
Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy
Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Says FTX Collapse Makes Him and Other Investors in the Crypto Exchange ‘Look Like Idiots’
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary says that the collapse of FTX made him and other prominent investors look ‘like idiots.’. In a new interview on CNBC Squawk Box, O’Leary says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried being an American citizen subject to US laws contributed to making the company an attractive investment for institutional investors.
Bank of America Tells Customer to File a Claim After Wrongly Drafting Account for $30,000 Dollars
A Bank of America customer was left utterly upset a couple of months ago after his bank account was debited for $30,000 dollars over a cashier's check that was inadvertently placed into the wrong account.
The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated
Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse
“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month. He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees. “The total deal was just under $15...
China says it's moving to buy oil and gas in the yuan — a move that could threaten the dollar's global dominance in the long run
It's not clear if the Gulf nations are taking up the proposal, but Saudi Arabia has been in talks to use the yuan to settle its energy sales to China.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Home Sellers Are Taking Listings off the Market in Record Numbers as Buyer Demand Fizzles
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. As the housing market continues to cool and the pool of potential buyers shrinks, more sellers are yanking their homes off the market. During the three months ending on November 20, an average of 2% of...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: SSI recipients will receive rare double payments in December worth $1,755
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two December payments in three weeks, closing out the 2022 calendar and kicking off the next year's payment schedule. Eligible recipients will receive their first payment of $841 on Dec. 1 and their second payment of $914 on...
SBF's $5 billion FTX 'spending binge' and 4 other things the new CEO has discovered since taking over the crypto exchange
FTX's new CEO uncovered five ways the bankrupt crypto exchange handled its money. He addressed several "unacceptable management practices" he plans to tell at a US House hearing. Those include a $5 billion "spending binge" and the "commingling" of FTX customer assets with those of Alameda. FTX's new CEO John...
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX executives secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research, report says
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX execs secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research. She said she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed the credit line from FTX investors and customers. She pleaded guilty to several charges on December 19 that carry jail sentences of up to 110 years. Caroline Ellison said...
Coinbase CEO slams Sam Bankman-Fried: 'This guy just committed a $10 billion fraud, and why is he getting treated with kid gloves?'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has received "a lot of softball interviews" from the media, according to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
ValueWalk
Gold Has Already Started to Run
For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
Investors just pulled a record $42 billion from stocks in one week in an attempt to cut their tax bill after grim 2022 losses, BofA says
Investors can use tax-loss harvesting to offset capital gains and lessen the amount they owe to the IRS.
New Credit Law Allows On-time Rent Payments, Cell Phone Bills And Utilities to Increase Your Credit Score
New Credit Law Allows On-time Rent Payments, Cell Phone Bills And Utilities to Increase Your Credit Score: By Clarence Walker. New Credit Scoring Model For Rent Payments, Utilities and Cell Phone BillsPhoto byFree Image: Pabitra Kaity: Pixabay.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Billionaire James Dyson says letting people work from home is 'staggeringly self-defeating' and will cause friction between employers and employees
"We have seen from our own experience at Dyson during periods of government-enforced working from home how deeply inefficient it is," the billionaire wrote in The Times.
Comments / 18