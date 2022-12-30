Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
XRP Ledger Dev Warns about Ripple Scam, LBRY’s Hearing Might Be Most Important One to Date, SHIB Gains 28% Against DOGE in December: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Let’s remind ourselves of the most important crypto events over the past day with U.Today’s top four news stories. XRP Ledger developer sounds alarm over new Ripple scam. In a recent tweet, XRP Ledger developer Wietse Wind shared a screenshot showing a post by a Ripple imposter promoting a fake XRP airdrop. Wind warned his followers that there are no current air drops, events or giveaways being conducted by the fintech giant. Scams involving XRP giveaways are becoming increasingly common on social media websites, with many of them lacking quick and efficient methods for identifying and reporting fraudsters. It is important to be aware of such scams and not fall for them.
u.today
Lead Shiba Inu Developer Teases Even “More Surprises”
In a message recently posted on Telegram, lead developer Shytoshi Kusama said that “everything is near,” referring to upcoming releases. Notably, Kusama also teased the community with “some surprises” without going further into detail. As reported by U.Today, Kusama recently had a meeting with developers from...
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
torquenews.com
Bad News For Tesla Investors As Elon Musk Is Considering Taking Out Tesla-Backed Margin Loan For Twitter
Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's stock price has gone down by 47% or by around $500 billion. However, there might be more bad news for Tesla investors as a new report suggests Musk is reconsidering taking out a Tesla-backed margin loan to ease Twitter's Debt burden.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB climbing to $1 depends on…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has fallen by around 65% since the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May this year. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX also had a particularly adverse impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With the end of 2022 dawning, SHIB was trading at $0.00000807 on the charts. With a market capitalization of $4.7 billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the 17th largest cryptocurrency today. SHIB is the second-most popular memecoin too, trailing only Dogecoin (DOGE).
Upworthy
Oreo builds 'Doomsday' vault to protect its cookies from possible asteroid crash: 'Really real'
In 2008, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault was built to serve as the last hope in case the plant life on Earth comes to an end. The facility was made on the side of a mountain and has more than one million seed samples. But have you ever wondered what would people do if they want to have some cookies in case of an apocalypse? Oreo has already thought through it and built a Global Oreo Vault in 2020 right down the road from the seed vault, according to foodandwine.
Creepy AI reveals grim ‘robot job takeover’ prediction and images for 2023
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has predicted what goals technology could achieve in 2023 – and the results are grim. The U.S. Sun asked ChatPGT, an AI-powered chatbot, to forecast what the most terrifying technologies will look like in 2023. Before anything, the chatbot, which software company Open AI developed, noted that...
u.today
$1 DOGE Bet of This Influencer Fails, Now He Might Delete His Account
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ComicBook
PS5 Players Surprised With Unexpected Controller Downgrade
There's a new PS5 controller releasing next month that's pitched as a premium version of the standard DualSense, yet it has a downgrade compared to this cheaper and less-advanced version. If you have already pre-ordered the PS5 DualSense Edge -- PlayStation's long overdue answer to the Xbox Elite controller -- or are intending on buying one when it releases on January 26, you should know the battery has a shorter life. In other words, it will die quicker than the standard PS5 controller, which already dies fairly quickly.
Elon Musk becomes the first person in history to lose $200 billion
What just happened? Elon Musk can claim many things: the world's second-richest person, owner of Twitter, CEO of several multi-billion-dollar companies. But there's one title he's unlikely to want; Musk is the first person in history to see $200 billion erased from their net worth. In 2021, Musk became only...
Woonsocket Call
The Global Premiere of the CIPC Cosmic Interstellar Public Chain Metaverse Conference Ushers in a New Era of Finance
Ankara, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - January 1, 2023) - The CIPC Cosmic Interstellar Public Chain Metaverse Conference will be officially inaugurated on January 1, 2023, ushering in a new era. The flourishing financial world will continue the legacy of the past and usher in the future. Cosmic Trade, the world's first blockchain-based decentralised international financial trading platform, will also be launched at this conference in order to connect to the international market and produce great achievements. With the 360-degree immersive experience of the metaverse online environment, attendees will be able to participate in a variety of well-planned interactive sessions and enjoy a real-time feast of knowledge.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ continues its staggering box office run by earning more than it did last weekend
It sounds ridiculous to think that Avatar: The Way of Water was being labeled as a flop after its first weekend in theaters, because we’ve learned better than to doubt James Cameron, with the filmmaker once again pointing and laughing directly in the face of his doubters. Not only...
crowdfundinsider.com
Avalanche Warp Messaging Launches with Native Subnet-to-Subnet Message on Avalanche Mainnet
Avalanche is closing out the year with the final AvalancheGo release of 2022. Avalanche Warp Messaging (AWM) is “rolling out in AvalancheGo Banff 5, bringing fast, reliable native communications to all Avalanche Subnets.” AWM Is available today “in both the Golang and Rust VM SDKs for use by any VM builder.”
theblock.co
Memes were top asset class of 2022 as madness prevailed
Happy HODL’days! The Block scoured Twitter and Reddit for some of the most favorited and upvoted memes of the year. While the #memesphere in 2021 was full of #lasereyes, 2022 was dark in comparison. It's been one wild year in Crypto World, and that's probably an understatement. But if...
u.today
SOL Up 13% as Hype Around Solana's Meme Coin Breaks Out
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
thenewscrypto.com
Allnodes Releases ‘PublicNode’ Endpoints Supporting Terra Classic Dapps
This will aid the Terra Classic blockchain in attracting more useful applications. Allnodes provides fast, free, and dependable network nodes. Allnodes is a company that offers hosting and staking services but does not hold user funds, hence they have published an endpoints suite called PublicNode. Endpoints for DApps developed on Terra Classic network, Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, and Evmos will be made available through PublicNode. This next action will aid the Terra Classic blockchain in attracting more useful applications. As it continues its road toward mainstream acceptance.
torquenews.com
Aptera Wows With Pre-Production Delta Design Reveal
We have a video from Aptera Motors, showing the parts and design of its Delta vehicle, the vehicle that will be worked on right before production begins. Delta is Aptera's production-intent vehicle design. Aptera is showcasing the union of the continuous improvements made throughout the Alpha, Beta, and Gamma development phases. Aptera says this is important because Delta will pave the way for the Launch Edition Aptera: the first and most exclusive vehicles Aptera will start production on.
IGN
The Biggest Games Coming in 2023
Following two years of false starts, 2023 looks to be the proper beginning of the PS5-Xbox Series generation, as Unreal Engine 5 support builds and an increasing number of developers drop support for Sony and Microsoft’s last-gen consoles. Starfield, Spider-Man 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Final Fantasy 16 are only a handful of games built exclusively for new hardware, though PS4, Xbox One, and especially Switch owners have plenty to look forward to as well.
Carscoops
The IAT T-Mad Is China’s Version Of The Tesla Cybertruck
This is the IAT T-Mad and it is, for lack of a better description, China’s answer to the Tesla Cybertruck. While it has only been showcased as a concept, the wild electric truck is expected to reach the production line. Presented for the first time at the Guangzhou Auto...
Comments / 0