Related
Hundreds of tearful mourners attend vigil and lay flowers for four boys who tragically died falling into frozen Solihull lake
Hundreds of tearful mourners gathered to pay their respects at a second vigil to the four boys who died falling into a frozen lake in Solihull. The shaken community held a two-minute silence, left tributes and listened to a youth choir in memory of the four children at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, West Midlands this afternoon on Saturday, December, 17.
First words of hero child, 5, who kept siblings safe for 55 hours in Australian Outback
Jake Day, 28, and Cindy Braddock, 25, died in a horror Christmas morning crash in the West Australian town of Kondinin, leaving their three young children stranded for 55 hours.
Mum-of-22 Sue Radford celebrates family Christmas after nine-month-old grandson Chester was diagnosed with Strep A
IT’S been a difficult December for Millie Radford following her youngest son’s diagnosis with Strep A. But it seems that Millie, who is part of Britain’s biggest family the Radfords, has been able to enjoy a peaceful Christmas with her family. The 21-year-old, who has 21 brothers...
BBC
Merthyr Tydfil: Tribute to Ron Fealey after Christmas Eve death
Family of an 82-year-old man who died after being hit by a car on Christmas Eve have paid tribute to the gym-loving great-grandfather. Ron Fealey died of his injuries in hospital after the incident on Avenue De Clichy, Merthyr Tydfil. A 31-year-old woman has been bailed after being stopped on...
BBC
Grace Millane's mother raises £27,000 climbing Kilimanjaro
The mother of a British backpacker murdered in New Zealand has raised more than £27,000 by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. Grace Millane, 22, from Wickford in Essex, was killed while on a Tinder date in Auckland in December 2018. A 28-year-old man was convicted of her murder and sentenced at...
Upworthy
Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room
On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder. After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.
EXCLUSIVE: Tragic last words of devoted mum who died of a 'broken heart' three days after finding her son's body - as mystery deaths rock outback town
A grieving mother from the Outback town of Coober Pedy told friends she no longer wanted to live after finding the body of her dead son inside his home. Three days later Elizabeth Ilic woke with chest pains and died that morning of what many in the opal mining outpost 850km north-west of Adelaide believed was a broken heart.
Heartbroken dad of girl, 5, who is ninth child to die from Strep A wishes she could have left hospital holding his hand
THE dad of a five-year-old girl who became the ninth child to die after contracting Strep A has paid a heartfelt tribute to his daughter. Stella-Lily McCorkindale fell severely ill last week and was treated in hospital but sadly passed away yesterday, the BBC reports. She attended Black Mountain Primary...
Man tells family they’re in ‘wrong seats’ on flight after they book first class with a toddler
A mother has shared her experience on a flight after she was told she shouldn’t have her young child in first class - and it sparked a debate online.The woman posted to Reddit to ask the forum’s opinion after the experience on 26 November.She explained that she had “decided to splurge on first class tickets for the trip” as she, her husband and young daughter were flying across the US for Thanksgiving.“My toddler has always been a good flyer and has flown a lot throughout her short life,” the woman added, noting that her daughter stayed in her seat...
Upworthy
Elderly man leaves Christmas gifts for a 2-year-old neighbor before death: 'For the next 14 years'
Christmas spirit is all about spreading joy. It could be by exchanging gifts, spending time with loved ones or even decorating the house for the season. Ken Watson, an octogenarian, knew exactly how to share this joy with his neighbors even after his death. In December 2018, about two months...
Father diagnosed with same one-in-a-million condition as Celine Dion unable to hug family
A man diagnosed with the same one-in-a-million condition as Celine Dion has described how it’s left him unable to hug his family or live independently.Dominic Alderson, 49, was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in April 2021 after he started suffering from “horrific” spasms.Before his diagnosis, Mr Alderson lived a “normal, healthy life” with his wife Leann, 45, a social worker, and their two children Rebecah, 16, and Harry, 15.Mr Alderson was sent for tests at North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple, where he was seen by a neurologist who identified his symptoms as being caused by SPS.Since his...
Upworthy
Family finds a box full of old, wrapped Christmas presents in late grandparents' attic
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 3, 2022. It has since been updated. The holidays are always a difficult time for those who've lost loved ones as they remind us of the joyous moments we shared with them and will never get to relive again. However, one family got to feel the love of their late grandparents "one last time" this Christmas when they stumbled upon a box full of wrapped and labeled presents in the attic. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a woman named Holly Brooke shared that her cousin made the heartwarming discovery in their late grandfather's attic shortly after his death.
Upworthy
Gay man not invited to family Christmas, brave 10-year-old niece questions her grandparents about it
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 18, 2022. It has since been updated. Christmas is a time for family and catching up with loved ones is something everyone looks forward to. One man was disappointed after his family didn't invite him to family Christmas but all the more disappointing was the fact that he was not invited for being gay. The 28-year-old's parents had disowned him as a result and they hadn't spoken to him in 8 years. His only link to his parents and immediate family was through his sister, 34, and her daughter, 10. His sister still had a relationship with his parents. He shared his story on Reddit where it went viral.
Elderly woman in tears as she can only afford eggs on toast for Christmas dinner
An elderly woman was left in tears after breaking down to a charity owner who visited her home to fix a leaking tap. James Anderson, from charity Depher CIC UK, visited the 89-year-old woman's home where he learned that she would be having eggs on toast for Christmas dinner this year, due to rising living costs.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Two-month-old baby boy died after parents left him to sleep in garden shed
A two-month-old boy lost his life after he was put to sleep in a garden shed during lockdown. News of the anonymous June 2020 death was revealed at a private family court hearing in Liverpool by Judge Steven Parker. There, it was explained that the child's parents had put the...
Upworthy
Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand
Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
Family ‘Haunted’ by Toddler’s Death Hours After Visit to Hospital
An investigation has been launched after U.K. parents Kris Thompson and Iboyla Adam found their 22-month-old toddler Hailey dead in her bedroom just hours after she was sent home from the hospital, according to The Independent. The parents, from the city of Wigan, have accused medical professionals of not taking their daughter’s health seriously enough after she was diagnosed with a virus on a Dec. 18 hospital visit, where she was allegedly prescribed fluids and paracetamol. She was found unresponsive in her bed the next day, and died soon after being rushed to an emergency room, according to the outlet. “We can’t believe we have lost our little girl. It all happened so quickly. Something in her body took control of her,” Kris Thompson said. “It was a horrible sight and will haunt me for the rest of my life.” A spokesperson for Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust told The Independent, “Our sincere condolences go out to Hailey’s family at this tragic time. We are aware of the family’s concerns and are currently awaiting further information to understand more.”Read it at The Independent
Teenage boy dies on Christmas Day after suffering series of strokes
People are flooding to social media to pay their condolences after a 16-year-old boy passed away on Christmas Day as a result of stroke complications. On 25 December, Cormick Scanlan - a sophomore at Cretin-Derham Hall in St Paul, Minnesota - sadly passed away after suffering from a series of strokes.
Inside Nova
Prince of Wales grieving plane crash death of friend he ‘loved‘
The Prince of Wales is grieving the loss of a friend he “loved” after he was killed in a plane crash. He paid tribute on Friday night (09.12.22) to Mark Jenkins, who died alongside his son, by saying he had devoted his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most world-famous national parks.
