BBC
Scotland prepares for Hogmanay celebrations
Scotland is preparing to welcome 2023 with large scale events for the first time in three years. Street parties, bonfires, fireworks and torchlit processions will bring in the New Year across the country. In Edinburgh, alongside the capital's street party the Pet Shop Boys will headline the Hogmanay concert in...
UK floods: Train station tracks submerged in Scotland after torrential rain
Scotland's rail network has been plunged into chaos after torrential rain flooded tracks, cancelling services.Footage from West Dunbartonshire shows tracks swamped in water, and all ScotRail routes through Glasgow have been cancelled.It's thought the adverse weather has been caused by the bomb cyclone that recently battered the US, and a yellow alert has been issued for the whole country until 9pm tomorrow (31 December).However, even on routes that are running, ScotRail has announced they will still likely be disrupted.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More House collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rainWatch: Deadly bomb cyclone transforms US into stunning, savage landscapeTexas car wash covered in icicles amid ‘once-in-a-generation’ storm
Towns and cities where house prices have increased the most and least in 2022
York has recorded the strongest house price inflation across England and Wales’s towns and cities in 2022, according to analysis.Over the past year, house prices in the historic Yorkshire city have grown by 23.1%, or £69,648 on average in cash terms, Halifax found.Since March 2020, the month when the coronavirus lockdowns started in the UK, average house prices in York have surged by 41.9% or £109,457, meaning typical property values there have risen to £370,639.Enveloped within Roman walls, the city’s attractions include York Minster, medieval shopping streets such as the Shambles, historic pubs, the Yorvik Viking Centre and York Dungeon.People...
New arrivals bring Christmas cheer for parents
Parents across Scotland are celebrating the best Christmas present they could hope for – a baby.Potentially the first child born on Christmas Day in Scotland arrived at 12.39am.Baby Robyn weighed in at 7lb 8oz when she was born to Nicola and Calum Lawson at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.The first Christmas baby born in the capital arrived at 2.44am.Selena was born at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to Nadejda Bulgaru, 25, and Stefan Dobroviceanu, 31.The new addition to the family weighed 7lb 4oz, according to hospital staff.Later, Chloe McKee gave birth to 8lb 11oz son Rio at 3.16am in the Princess Royal Maternity Unit at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.And Emma Dolan’s daughter Bailey was born in the same ward at around 5.10am, weighing in at 5lb 13oz. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
West Coast main rail line closed all week due to landslip ahead of further strikes
As rail passengers prepare for a new year of chaos with multiple strikes, one of the two routes between Scotland and England has been closed after severe flooding caused a landslip.The West Coast main line between Glasgow and Carlisle was suspended on Friday near Carstairs. Network Rail said it will require extensive work to stabilise and repair the foundations of the tracks to allow the railway to reopen safely.A 40-metre section of the line has been affected by the landslip. Engineers are removing mud from the site and will then reinforce the area with over 200 tonnes of new stone.The...
BBC
Diphtheria cases confirmed at hotel housing asylum seekers
A "small number" of diphtheria cases have been confirmed among asylum seekers at a hotel in the Humber region, officials have said. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) told the BBC the risk posed to the wider public "remains very low". Hotels across the country are being used by the...
BBC
Hackney girl finds ancient bear tooth on Norfolk beach
A nine-year-old fossil hunter who discovered a 700,000-year-old bear tooth on a beach said it was "exciting as it might be a major breakthrough in history". Etta found what she thought was "a fossilised bit of wood" at West Runton in Norfolk during the summer. More fossils have been unearthed in the past decade as erosion of the coast's soft, glacial cliffs speeds up, so what new information do they reveal about Norfolk's Deep History Coast?
BBC
RSPCA rescuers in Wales find stranded sheep by bleating
Ewe cannot believe the trouble Wales' roaming sheep can land themselves in. RSPCA Cymru inspectors have been called out repeatedly over the past year, with sheep common among the rescues. The animal charity has highlighted some of its more memorial callouts from 2022 which had a happy ending. In one,...
BBC
Walthamstow couple who slept on roof fund street's solar power
A couple has managed to raise enough money to install solar panels on every house on their east London street. Dan Edelstyn and Hilary Powell slept on the roof of their Walthamstow house for 23 nights in late November and early December, to raise their target of £100,000. They...
BBC
Average age of population in Bath and North East Somerset declines
Bath and North East Somerset (BANES) is one of only a few local authorities in England where the average age of the population is decreasing. Experts believe the twin pressures of the pandemic and the housing shortage could be forcing people into living in more rural areas. Student populations have...
gripped.com
Avalanche Kills Climber in Scotland
A 49-year-old climber has been killed in an avalanche on the country’s highest peak Ben Nevis. The climber’s partner, a 42-year-old, survived but suffered serious injuries. The avalanche took the climbers hundreds of metres down the north face. Over 30 rescuers from Lochaber and Glencoe mountain rescue teams answered the call Friday afternoon. The two U.K. climbers were in a team of four on the route called Number Two Gully, the two other climbers phoned for a rescue.
BBC
Bristol: Work to begin on England's biggest wind turbine
Work to build England's biggest wind turbine will start in February. The 150-metre structure will dwarf the other turbines already in Avonmouth, Bristol, when it is finished. Around 100 tonnes of steel and 1,000 tonnes of concrete will be needed to build it. Project development manager David Tudgey said the...
Aldi cheers record UK Christmas sales amid cost-of-living squeeze
Aldi has hailed record Christmas sales as British shoppers saw their budgets squeezed by the rising cost of living.The German discounter revealed that sales jumped by 26% in December to top £1.4 billion in the UK and Ireland for the first time.It comes months after the retailer overtook Morrisons as the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket as sales continue to grow, with trade supported by increased demand from customers keen to cut costs.The supermarket chain, which has around 990 stores, highlighted strong sales of fresh meat products, with poultry and pork up 28% for the month.It also recorded an almost 30% rise...
BBC
Cost of living: I want to help others through the winter months
Taxi driver Jamie Mclean says, like a lot of men, he was "brought up in a culture of not sharing feelings". He struggled with mental health problems growing up and experienced a lack of support. Jamie, 34, decided to set up a men's mental health group in his local community...
BBC
Leicester hospital trust critical incident stood down
Hospital bosses have thanked staff and other health organisations for helping deal with a critical incident. University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust said the status was declared on 30 December due to "high levels of patient attendance". But the trust confirmed it stood down the incident on 1 January. Bosses...
BBC
First 2023 babies give NHS staff a busy new year
The first babies of 2023 have been welcomed to the world at maternity units across Scotland. NHS staff at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit in Kilmarnock had a busy time with four babies delivered before 04:00. Scotland's first 2023 baby is thought to be Dominic, who arrived at 00:06 weighing 2.95kg...
Record number of migrants crossed Channel to UK in 2022
A record 45,756 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK in 2022, Government figures show.The last crossings of the year took place on Christmas Day, when 90 people made the journey from France in two boats.The Ministry of Defence (MoD) recorded no further crossings for the remaining six days of 2022 amid bad weather conditions.The provisional annual total for 2022 is a record high and is 60% up on the 28,526 recorded for the whole of 2021, but it is lower than the 60,000 that Home Office officials previously estimated could make the journey during the year.Over the last 12...
ScotRail warns of travel disruption due to strikes
Train passengers have been warned to expect significant disruption this week as rail workers take further strike action in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.The RMT union has announced its members at Network Rail will take strike action on January 3, 4, 6 and 7.The dispute does not involve ScotRail staff but will have a major impact on the train operator’s ability to provide services as many of the Network Rail workers walking out occupy safety-critical roles.On strike days, and on the non-strike day of Thursday January 5, ScotRail will run services on 12 routes across the central belt,...
New Year Bank Holiday: UK supermarket closing times
The New Year Bank Holiday is upon us. For those wanting to stock up for the week ahead, some supermarkets will be open. Their closing times, however, may vary across the country.Here’s a full rundown of supermarket closing times for 2 January 2023.AldiAldi is open today, with most stores closing at 8pm. You can check its Bank Holiday closing times for your local branch here.LidlLidl is open and most stores will close at 10pm. Times may vary, however. Customers can check local opening times here.AsdaAsda is observing normal hours, closing at 8pm. Some 24 hour stores will stick to...
BBC
NHS Wales on a knife-edge says confederation leader
Tough choices have to be made now to protect the NHS, a health leader in Wales has warned. Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, said the NHS is on a knife-edge in terms of its ability to cope. The body represents all Welsh NHS organisations, and his comments...
