2022 in review: The year, for Florida filmmakers, was a mixed bag

The year 2022 was a return to normal in many ways for Central Florida film lovers. For the first time since 2020, the Florida Film Festival at Enzian returned to its pre-pandemic format, with a massive 167 film screenings over 10 days, many of which included filmmaker Q&As, plenty of extra events, plus gigantic opening and wrap parties.

This year also saw some amazing content produced in Florida, including two films documenting the lives of Pulse survivors, “Surviving Pulse: Life After a Mass Shooting” as well as the more intimate “Jeanette.”

Another documentary produced in Florida this year was “Path of the Panther,” an award-winning feature that shows how expanded transportation development is causing habitat fragmentation, further endangering the Florida Panther.

Though there were some bright spots, this year also brought some bad news for filmmakers, as legislation that would have brought lucrative tax cuts to boost filmmaking in the state didn’t garner enough support from lawmakers , further demoralizing filmmakers that call our state home.

One big example of the issues this created is the “Father of the Bride,” reboot, released earlier this year on HBO Max, which was set in Florida against the backdrop of a hurricane but had to film all interior shots in Georgia , as it was simply too expensive to shoot anything but exterior shots in Florida.

And while some Florida filmmakers have said it is simply too late for the state to bounce back from year after year of inaction from lawmakers, others, like filmmaker Xander Robin and John Lux of Film Florida continue to advocate for creatives in the state.

Though nothing is certain as we head into 2023, filmmakers are continuing to show their resilience in our state, and will hopefully continue to create amazing documentaries and scripted content in the Sunshine State.

