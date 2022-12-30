ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Strep A: At least 30 children in UK killed by bacterial infection since September

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain and Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13JDVt_0jyW10Fp00

At least 30 children have died in the UK from invasive strep A since 19 September, new figures reveal.

The UKHSA, in its weekly update on the bacterial infection, said there have been 33,836 notifications of scarlet fever in the last four months while a total of 122 people across all age groups have died of the condition in the same time period.

Around 25 under-18s have died in England from iGAS - the invasive Strep A - so far this season, dating between 19 September and 25 December, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

And the deaths of three children from iGAS in Belfast and Wales have also been recorded by the UKHSA, bringing the total number to 30.

For comparison, in the entire 2017 to 2018 season, there were 355 deaths in total, including 27 deaths in children under 18.

Strep A is a common type of bacteria usually found in the throat and on the skin.

The UKHSA said the data shows an “out-of-season increase” in Strep A and scarlet fever infections and a higher number of cases of both diseases than seen in a typical year.

Two weeks ago, a funeral was held in Belfast for a five-year-old girl who died of Strep A. Mourners wore rainbow-coloured ties and balloons were released into the sky as they said farewell to five- year-old Stella-Lily McCorkindale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCqoS_0jyW10Fp00

Commenting on the latest Strep A figures, Dr Obaghe Edeghere, UKHSA incident director, said: “We are continuing to see a rise in scarlet fever and ‘strep throat’ and this is understandably concerning for parents.

“However I would stress that the condition can be easily treated with antibiotics and it is very rare that a child will go on to become more seriously ill.

“Over the winter, there are lots of illnesses circulating that can make children unwell and so it is important to avoid contact with other people if you are feeling unwell, wash your hands regularly and thoroughly and catch coughs and sneezes in a tissue. I would also urge all those eligible for free winter vaccines to take advantage of these.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B6A2Q_0jyW10Fp00

Most infections are mild and easily treated but some can cause more serious conditions such as scarlet fever and invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS), which can be fatal.

Two of the most severe but rare forms of iGAS are necrotising fasciitis, also known as the “flesh-eating disease”, and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome which can cause low blood pressure and cause damage to organs.

Health officials say scarlet fever symptoms to look out for in your child include a sore throat, headache and fever, along with a fine, pinkish or red body rash with a sandpapery feel.

On darker skin, the rash can be more difficult to detect visually but will still have a sandpapery feel.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign

A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.Geoffrey Seymour, 41, a procurement specialist, loved playing tennis, basketball and cricket and had always been healthy until just before his 41st birthday when he began experiencing blood in his stool.  Geoffrey was aware of this being a symptom for cancer from adverts on the television, so quickly...
The Independent

‘Fit and healthy’ mother who fought thyroid cancer at 27 shares 4 symptoms she ignored

A mother who battled thyroid cancer aged 27 has revealed the symptoms she ignored weeks before her diagnosis, from dry skin to brittle hair.Christina McKnight, now 35, thought little of the signs for weeks and was only diagnosed after her husband, Matthew Mcknight, 36, “forced” her to see a doctor.She was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in the autumn of 2014, despite having no family history and being “young, fit and healthy”.Christina - who now has a five-year-old son - thought her symptoms were caused by stress after she landed a promotion at her job at a commercial bank.However, her...
The Independent

Couple tie the knot – then groom heads to Africa for fundraising challenge

A groom spent what should have been his honeymoon 2,000 miles away from his wife because of a very different matter of the heart.Dai Jones, 40, from Port Talbot, underwent life-saving emergency surgery at Morriston Hospital’s cardiac centre in 2020.After he returned home, his long-term fiancee Rachel told him he should celebrate his recovery by fulfilling one of his dreams.Mr Jones booked a trip to climb North Africa’s highest mountain and raise money for the cardiac centre too.Then they decided to tie the knot but the date they settled on was just two days before he was due to depart...
The Independent

Pensioner says ‘do not resuscitate’ order was signed without his permission after hospital seizure

A pensioner says a ‘do not resuscitate’ order was signed by doctors without his permission and against his religious beliefs, leaving him to fear he would die alone in hospital.Pat Burke, 82, had visited the QEQM hospital in Margate, Kent, for a routine check-up on his pacemaker when he had a seizure in the waiting room.Doctors and nurses rushed to the former mayor’s aid and he was taken onto a ward to be monitored by medics.But when his wife of 60 years, Betty Burke, visited the following day, she discovered a DNR form had been signed by doctors..A DNR...
The Hill

China threatens response to COVID testing requirements for passengers

Chinese officials have called out other countries for their COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers coming from China, threatening to impose countermeasures in response. Speaking at a daily briefing on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called the virus testing requirements imposed by other countries “excessive” and “unacceptable” and said they “lack scientific basis.” Several countries…
The Independent

Third Russian man found dead in India under mysterious circumstances within a fortnight

A Russian engineer was found dead aboard a ship in his chamber at a port in an eastern Indian state on Tuesday, marking the third such mysterious deaths in a fortnight.Sergey Milyakov was the chief engineer on a ship anchored at the Paradip Port in the coastal state Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur.The Russian man was found dead inside his chamber around 4.30am, officials said.The cause behind the 51-year-old man’s death is not immediately clear. Officials have also not shared details of any injury marks.Milyakov was working on the vessel M B Aldnah, which was headed to Mumbai from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Port via...
The Independent

China arrivals banned from England without negative Covid test from 5 January, No 10 confirms

All travellers coming from China into England will be required to show a negative Covid-19 test before departing from 5 January, Downing Street has confirmed.No 10 said Rishi Sunak’s government will shortly set out the full details regarding new rules for travellers entering the UK from China and from Hong Kong.The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “We’re working on the final details of the implementation of the policy, and that includes on Hong Kong, and we will update in due course.”However, transport secretary Mark Harper earlier confirmed that arrivals from China who test positive for Covid after arriving in the UK will not be forced...
The Independent

Covid-positive China arrivals will not have to quarantine, minister confirms

Travellers testing positive for Covid after arriving in the UK from China will not be forced to quarantine, a Cabinet minister said.Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the move to test those coming into the country on flights from China is about “collecting information” due to the Beijing government refusing to share its own coronavirus data.The senior Conservative MP’s comments confirmed details reported by The Independent.Testing will be voluntary for those arriving at Heathrow – the only UK airport with direct flights from China reportedly offering tests, the news site also said.Mr Harper, asked if those who test positive after arriving...
NBC News

End of pandemic may finally be in sight in Chinese city where it began

HONG KONG — Three years after it recorded the world’s first cases of the coronavirus, the central Chinese city of Wuhan is once again besieged by Covid-19. The Chinese government’s abrupt lifting of its “zero-Covid” measures following mass protests has unleashed the virus on the world’s most populous nation, which experts say is undervaccinated and has little immunity after three years of global isolation. The sudden shift has overwhelmed hospitals and funeral homes in major cities and led countries including the United States to impose new restrictions on travelers from China amid worries that the outbreak could give rise to new variants of concern.
The Independent

Pressure mounts on Government over NHS crisis

Pressure is mounting on the Government over the “intolerable and unbearable” strain facing the NHS – with experts saying it is wrong to blame the pandemic for the current crisis.Health leaders hit back at Downing Street suggestions the pandemic is a leading cause of the current situation, saying the problems are long standing and deep rooted.On Tuesday, Downing Street said the Government has been “up front” with the public about the pressure the NHS faces this winter.The Prime Minister’s official spokesman acknowledged the current pressure on the health service is an “unprecedented challenge”.He added: “I think we have been up...
The Independent

Sunak ‘confident’ NHS has the funding to cope as government urged to act over crisis

Rishi Sunak is "confident" the NHS has the funding it needs despite accusations from senior doctors his government is in denial about the scale of the crisis in the health service. No 10 admitted that services were suffering an “unprecedented challenge” this winter and that some patients were finding it "very difficult" to access care. But Downing Street said the government had been upfront with the public that this would be an extremely challenging few months for the NHS. Critics said claims the NHS had enough resources were “an insult to all those suffering in hospital corridors or...
The Associated Press

26 bodies found as search ends at Cambodian hotel fire site

POIPET, Cambodia (AP) — The search for bodies in the wreckage of a burned-out casino hotel complex in western Cambodia has concluded with 26 people confirmed dead, a senior official said late Friday. Banteay Meanchey province Governor Um Reatrey told The Associated Press by phone that after 39 hours...
The Independent

Massive rhino chases startled tourists through national park

Startled tourists captured the moment they were chased by a giant rhino while driving through a national park.The video, filmed on 30 December, shows the animal charging at their vehicle as they attempt to speed away through Manas National Park in the Baksa district of Assam, India.According to SWNS, the rhino chased the tourists for 1km, as those fleeing are heard screaming in fear.Eventually, it began to tire and the vehicle was able to drive away.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Thor the wandering walrus spotted in Scarborough harbour on return to UKWhy Texas should be your top US destination | Travel SmartBusy Philipps shares footage of nasty fall down steps of New York home
The Independent

Government should declare national NHS major incident, warns health chief

The Government should declare a national NHS major incident to rescue the healthcare system from the current crisis, a senior health official said.It would mean all four UK nations would coordinate their response and allocate resources to help meet the overwhelming demand for care that is enveloping many hospitals around the country.Dr Tim Cooksley, president of the Society for Acute Medicine (SAM), said: “The current situation in urgent and emergency care is shocking. It is in a critical state for patients and it is an extremely difficult for healthcare staff who are unable to deliver the care they want to.“Political...
The Independent

Investigations continue after three killed in hotel blaze

Investigations are continuing into a blaze which claimed the lives of three people at a hotel.Emergency services were called to the New County Hotel in Perth just after 5am on Monday.Three people and a dog died in the blaze, which more than 60 firefighters were involved in tackling at the height of the incident.Guests were evacuated, as were two people staying in a neighbouring block of flats.Manju Prasanna, from Sri Lanka, fled from the hotel with his wife and four-year-old daughter.The 38-year-old told The Courier: “One person was shouting loudly that there’s a fire. I heard the fire alarm go...
The Independent

70% of Chinese megacity infected with Covid, doctor says

As China battles a massive surge in Covid cases, a senior doctor at one of Shanghai’s top hospitals has claimed that 70 per cent of the city’s population has been infected.The wave of cases comes after the Communist regime loosened draconian Covid restrictions overnight, overwhelming hospitals and crematoriums.Chen Erzhen, vice president at Ruijin Hospital in Shanghai and a member of the city’s Covid-19 expert advisory panel, was quoted as saying the majority of the city’s 25 million people may have been infected.“Now the spread of the epidemic in Shanghai is very wide, and it may have reached 70 per...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy