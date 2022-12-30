Robert Garcia: Anthony Joshua needs ‘stricter camp’ for next fight

Robert Garcia has said Anthony Joshua needs a ‘stricter camp’ for his next fight, after the heavyweight came up short against Oleksandr Usyk under the American’s tutelage.

Joshua first lost to Usyk in September 2021 while training under his long-time coach Robert McCracken, with whom “AJ” parted ways ahead of this August’s rematch with Usyk.

Joshua, 33, trained under Garcia for the second bout against the unbeaten Ukrainian but lost via decision, just as he had 11 months earlier. The British heavyweight is now seemingly considering yet another new coach for his next contest.

“Everything was kind of easy and quick for him,” Garcia told Izquierdazo , reflecting on their training camp together. “He thought that that was the right way to do it, that he didn’t need to do it in another way.

“When the time comes for this kind of fight with fighters of a higher level – tougher fights, harder fights – you need a stricter camp, where he follows indications.

“I feel that he is taking the decision about coming to the United States. If he came to talk with trainers such as Derrick James, who is very busy here in the United States, I don’t think that AJ’s plan is to take him to Europe. Maybe [Joshua] is planning to stay here.

“I will be happy to see him here, even if he is not working with me. AJ needs a change, a completely new change to what he is not used to.”

Joshua has been linked to a fight with old rival Dillian Whyte, whom he knocked out in 2015 after suffering an amateur loss to his fellow Briton.

Whyte last fought in November, edging past American Jermaine Franklin via majority decision.