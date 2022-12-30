Read full article on original website
Kansas Shrine Bowl announces 2023 rosters
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the rosters for the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl on Sunday. The 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl will be played at Lewis Field Stadium on the campus of Fort Hays State University in Hays on Saturday, July 15th at 7 p.m.
Two area players selected for 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On Sunday, the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl, set to be played on Saturday, July 15, at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. It will be the 50th annual shrine bowl. Two area athletes...
Local sports on PBS to start your New Year
BUNKER HILL, KS – Smoky Hills PBS will air a day of local sports on New Year’s Day. The day will kick off at noon with the KSHSAA 8-Player State Football Championship (DI and DII). Next, will be The Jackie Stiles Story at 5:30 p.m. followed by the 2022 Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
'He will be missed greatly': Fort Hays State football player dies
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Daniel Howard, a Fort Hays State University football player, has passed away. Fort Hays State took to Twitter to share the news. "Tiger Family, we are deeply saddened to say that we have lost a member of our family, Daniel Howard. We are so grateful to have been able to be a part of his life and he will be missed greatly. Please keep Daniel's family in your prayers as they go through this difficult time.
House of Capper project to finish up in 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The House of Capper renovation project at the Kansas State Fair will wrap up in early 2023. "We are hoping for the end of January, early part of February, to have that completed," said State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz. " The Capper Project is a...
Cafeteria is closed, but mouths to feed on Barton’s campus
Final exams wrapped up in early December at Barton Community College, and the last official day of the fall semester was Dec. 8. From the student’s perspective, the Great Bend campus shuts down, including the cafeteria. For those students competing in winter athletics, like basketball, they return to campus before the rest of the student population to begin practices. Fall sports deal with a similar situation when athletes arrive to school in the summer before classes start.
Kansas man hospitalized after pickup rollover crash
RUSSELL COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Thursday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Ford F250 driven by Lance S. Jones, 43, Gaylord, was northbound on Kansas 232 at the Kansas 18 Junction just east of Lucas. The driver failed...
Hays man hospitalized after thrown from rolling vehicle on Kansas highway
LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hays man was hospitalized after he was thrown from his rolling vehicle after it became “unstable” on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 83 and County Road 7, north of Liberal, with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
First baby at Hutch Regional in 2023 born New Year's afternoon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that Miles Grissom is the first baby born at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in 2023!. Miles arrived just before 4:00 p.m. on New Year's Day to proud parents Kelsey and Haley Grissom of Nickerson, KS. The couple named the baby Miles, saying it meant soldier.
Barton Co. Conservation: Scholarships available for soil health conference
The Barton County Conservation District is working with the Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Conservation to provide scholarships for landowners and operators to attend for the first time Soil Health U and No-Till on the Plains events in January 2023. No-Till on the Plains scholarships are for the regular...
Barton Ag Instructor Vic Martin - Optimizing 2023
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, December 27 indicates the area of exceptional drought slowly expanding east and north from Western and South-Central Kansas. Our extreme drought conditions continue with exceptional drought as close as eastern Rush and Pawnee Counties. The six to ten-day outlook (January 3 to 7) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and normal to slightly above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (January 5 to 11) indicates a continued 50 to 60% of above normal temperatures and normal to slightly above normal precipitation.
UPDATED: Ideatek resolves payment processing issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Some IdeaTek customers who are on auto pay did not have their automatic payment taken out on the 31st of December as it normally is. According to spokesperson Amy Bickel with Ideatek, the company worked with its payment processor as of midday Monday to correct the issue.
Law enforcement K-9 teams train together in Great Bend
Officers from Barton, Pawnee, Kiowa and Clark counties trained together Thursday, Dec. 29. The K-9 teams came together for training at Community Christian Church in Great Bend, east of Barton Community College.
Barton Co. providing $6,000 to sixth-grade All Star program
What began as a pilot program at Riley Elementary School in Great Bend continues to grow. Juvenile Services' All Stars Prevention Program is now in all Barton County elementary schools except one. At Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting, the program received a total of $6,035 from the county to continue its work. Lincoln Elementary Family Advocate Jose Arias explained the program to commissioners.
Man rescued from top of grain elevator in Hays
HAYS, Kansas (KAKE) - The Hays Police Department, with the help of several emergency services personnel, rescued a man from the top of a grain elevator on Friday. At approximately 4:20 p.m., the Hays Police Department received a call about a man at the top of a grain elevator. Officers responded and set up a perimeter that blocked off streets close to the elevator. Attempts to get the man to come down were made over the police loudspeaker while firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched to the area.
LADA Paws offering a different kind of animal rescue to Central Kansas
When four Hoisington Veterinarian Hospital employees began LADA Paws Rescue in 2021, they might have had an idea the organization would live up to its name helping a "lotta" furry friends. Just before Christmas, with extreme cold weather moving in, LADA went on another rescue mission for two dogs that had been dumped near Lyons. Short on space, LADA Founder Amber Obermann still made the decision to rescue the dogs.
Students gain clinical experience at Great Bend health system
The University of Kansas Health System in Great Bend is proud of the role it plays in educating the next generation of healthcare workers. The health system partners with colleges and universities – local and around the country – to provide the clinical and shadowing experience students need to graduate.
🎧Francis reflects on 4+ years as Great Bend City Administrator
Kendal Francis is not going far. The Great Bend City Administrator is heading just over 60 miles to the southeast to Hutchinson, but he’ll be serving as an administrator for a new town and no longer Great Bend. After more than four years in Great Bend, Francis’ resignation goes into effect next week as he begins his role as the Hutchinson City Administrator.
PVCH announces Diabetes Solutions class schedule for 2023
Those who want to discover new ways to better manage their diabetes are encouraged to sign up for Diabetes Solutions classes at Pawnee Valley Community Hospital (PVCH), organizers said. “These classes are for the person with diabetes, as well as their primary-care provider,” said Deanna Carr, charge nurse and diabetes...
Nomination forms extended for GB Chamber awards
Each year the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce recognizes some of the people who play an instrumental role in the community. Nomination forms have been extended through Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. for Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, and NextGen Leader of the Year. The winners will be announced at the chamber's 101st Annual Awards Night scheduled for Feb. 25, 2023. Chamber CEO Megan Barfield said the NextGen Leader award is handed out by the Barton County Young Professionals.
