Cleveland, OH

When rain ends and cold returns

When rain ends and cold returns

A more winter feel is back at the end of the week with temperatures flirting with freezing during the day and 20s overnight. Then temps back up slightly above normal. Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions. Cleveland's source for news, weather, Browns, Guardians, and Cavs. This website...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Heavy rainfall overnight, into morning commute

Temperatures ranging about 10-20° ABOVE AVERAGE. These big swings in temperature are NOT a “Cleveland or Ohio” phenomenon. In fact, the biggest swings occur with much higher frequency in the middle of the US. A more winter feel is back at the end of the week with...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Week ahead forecast: When cold temps return

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Happy New Year! After a dreary day, more of the same forecast for Monday. Isolated light shower possible, patchy fog overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Highs on Monday, slightly warmer in the low 50s … the warming trend continues through the middle of the week....
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Record high temps this week? Then back down?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Isolated light showers possible and patchy fog continue through the day. Highs today, in the low 50s … the warming trend continues through the middle of the week!. Widespread rain tonight and Tuesday morning. Rain will be scattered through Tuesday evening with gusty winds 30-35...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
CLEVELAND, OH
Show Info: January 3, 2023

Show Info: January 3, 2023

Serving up soul food! Learn more about Chef Jefe here. Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health. Interior design tips! For more information about Colleen Primm Design, visit them online. Emily’s Soaps. Handmade soaps and scrubs! Shop from Emily’s Soaps on her Etsy...
CLEVELAND, OH
countynewsonline.org

Drivers Ticketed by Cleveland’s Traffic Cameras Not Entitled to Refund

Cleveland does not have to refund $4.1 million to motorists who paid fines under a now-defunct traffic camera program used to catch red-light and speeding violators, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled today. A divided Supreme Court ruled that once drivers paid the fines and did not contest the tickets...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland Metroparks kicks off new 2023 Trail Challenge

The Cleveland Metroparks just kicked off a brand new 2023 Trail Challenge. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn how you can earn great prizes by checking out ten trails at ten different Cleveland Metropark reservations. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/visit/activities/activity-types/hiking-walking/trail-challenge-presented-by-cigna.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox 8 Morning Show team learns simple exercises you can do at your desk

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Whether you work from home or in an office, there are many simple exercises you can do at a desk to get some fitness in your day. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton teams up with Hope Yoga to teach his co-workers some simple techniques. To learn more about Hope Yoga click here.
CLEVELAND, OH

