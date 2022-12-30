ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Indian maker of cough syrup linked to Uzbekistan deaths halts production

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yWb8g_0jyW0Rik00

India has halted all manufacturing activities of a company whose cough syrup has been linked to the deaths of 19 children in Uzbekistan .

Federal home minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday: “Following inspection by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF [Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation] team in view of reports of contamination in cough syrup Dok1 Max, all manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech at NOIDA unit have been stopped yesterday night, while further investigation is ongoing.”

The move comes after Uzbekistan’s health ministry said on Thursday that the children consumed cough syrup Doc-1 Max, manufactured by Indian drugmaker Marion Biotech , based out of Noida, located in the northern Uttar Pradesh state on the outskirts of India’s capital New Delhi .

The ministry said that while the company’s website described the cough syrup treatment for cold and flu symptoms, it was given to children without a doctor’s prescription and on the suggestion of the local pharmacists, with doses exceeding that advised for children.

18 out of 21 children who took the syrup while suffering from an acute respiratory disease died after consuming it.

Later on Thursday the ministry reported the 19 th victim with the death of a one-year-old child.

The lab tests found that a batch of the syrup contained ethylene glycol, a toxic substance in the preparation.

The halting of the cough syrup production was also confirmed by Marion Biotech’s legal head to ANI.

Hasan Harris said to the news agency: “We await the reports, the factory was inspected. We’ve halted production of all medicines.”

Also on Thursday, India’s federal external affairs ministry (MEA) said the Uzbek authorities have not formally taken up the matter with New Delhi.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that “nevertheless, our embassy has contacted the Uzbek side and is seeking further details of their investigation ... We understand that legal action has been initiated by the Uzbek authorities against some people, including the local representative of the company there”.

“And in that context, we are extending necessary consular assistance to those individuals or individual.”

Federal government officials also said to news agency PTI that the cough syrup was not sold in India and was only being exported to Uzbekistan.

Earlier this year four made-in-India syrups were linked to the deaths of 66 children in Gambia .

In a letter to the World Health Organisation (WHO) India said that its cough syrups were “prematurely” linked to the deaths of children which “adversely impacted” the image of the country’s pharma industry.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?

What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
UTAH STATE
The Guardian

Nobel-nominated vaccine expert warns of Covid complacency: ‘We’re still losing too many lives’

Joe Biden was wrong to declare the coronavirus pandemic over in the US, one of the country’s leading experts on the virus has told the Guardian. Dr Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s hospital and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said that the US president’s statement in September, that “the pandemic is over”, was mistaken and a poor message to send to the American public.
The Independent

India TikTok ban set ‘important precedent’ says US regulator

India’s ban on TikTok set an “incredibly important precedent” that shows the US would be able to do the same thing, an FCC Commissioner has said.The Chinese-owned app is likely to face a similar fate in the US, Brendan Carr said, amid fears that it is being used as a “sophisticated surveillance tool”.The comments are the latest indication from a US politicians that the country may be moving towards outlawing the app entirely. In recent weeks, lawmakers passed a new rule that bans the app from official government devices.Mr Carr said the example of TikTok being banned in India was...
The Hill

COVID variant XBB.1.5 now accounts for 40 percent of cases in the US: CDC

The omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 has rapidly spread to become the dominant COVID-19 mutation in the U.S., now accounting for 40.5 percent of all cases. The XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant as of this week has pushed out the BQ.1 and the BQ.1.1 subvariants from their previous positions as the most detected coronavirus mutations, according to surveillance conducted…
The Independent

China hits out at ‘unacceptable’ Covid restrictions imposed on its travellers

Beijing has condemned the “unacceptable” introduction of Covid testing on passengers arriving from China to several countries.Chinese officials said the entry restrictions “lack scientific basis” and threatened retaliatory action.Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said: “We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the Covid measures for political purposes and will take counter-measures based on the principle of reciprocity.”“Some countries have taken entry restrictions targeting only Chinese travellers,” she added. “This lacks scientific basis and some practices are unacceptable.”Since Beijing abandoned its “zero Covid” policy, the virus has spread through the People’s Republic, reaching 250 million cases by 20 December,...
The Associated Press

Combination COVID and flu test does not prove they are the same virus

CLAIM: An at-home rapid test that can detect both the coronavirus and influenza A and B is proof that COVID-19 and flu are the same disease. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The flu and the coronavirus are distinct viruses, and the product in the photo on social media tests separately for each. Such tests detect specific proteins that differ between the viruses, allowing them to discern between COVID-19 and flu infections, medical experts confirmed to The Associated Press.
The Hill

China threatens response to COVID testing requirements for passengers

Chinese officials have called out other countries for their COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers coming from China, threatening to impose countermeasures in response. Speaking at a daily briefing on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called the virus testing requirements imposed by other countries “excessive” and “unacceptable” and said they “lack scientific basis.” Several countries…
The Independent

Covid-positive China arrivals will not have to quarantine, minister confirms

Travellers testing positive for Covid after arriving in the UK from China will not be forced to quarantine, a Cabinet minister said.Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the move to test those coming into the country on flights from China is about “collecting information” due to the Beijing government refusing to share its own coronavirus data.The senior Conservative MP’s comments confirmed details reported by The Independent.Testing will be voluntary for those arriving at Heathrow – the only UK airport with direct flights from China reportedly offering tests, the news site also said.Mr Harper, asked if those who test positive after arriving...
The Independent

Third Russian man found dead in India under mysterious circumstances within a fortnight

A Russian engineer was found dead aboard a ship in his chamber at a port in an eastern Indian state on Tuesday, marking the third such mysterious deaths in a fortnight.Sergey Milyakov was the chief engineer on a ship anchored at the Paradip Port in the coastal state Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur.The Russian man was found dead inside his chamber around 4.30am, officials said.The cause behind the 51-year-old man’s death is not immediately clear. Officials have also not shared details of any injury marks.Milyakov was working on the vessel M B Aldnah, which was headed to Mumbai from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Port via...
The Independent

First small boat Channel crossing of 2023 takes place

The first small boat Channel crossing of 2023 has taken place.Some 44 people, who travelled on one boat, arrived in the UK on Monday, according to the latest Ministry of Defence (MoD) figures.The group, largely made up of adults wearing winter coats and scarves, was brought to shore in Dover, Kent, after making the dangerous journey across the world’s busiest shipping lane.A new deal with France, allowing UK Border Force officers to patrol French beaches alongside local patrols, came into effect last month.The first joint patrols are believed to have taken place just before Christmas after months of talks between...
The Independent

Illegal weed delivery start-up Dispenseroo sees meteoric growth in the UK

An illegal cannabis delivery start-up in the UK is generating millions of pounds in revenue less than a year after it was created, according to its founder.Dispenseroo, which unlike other online drug markets operates on the open web, has attracted thousands of customers in recent months through guerilla advertising campaigns and word-of-mouth.The unorthodox approach of shunning the dark web means the site is easily found through popular search engines like Google and DuckDuckGo, allowing it to grow 10-fold in recent months.The founder, who goes by the name ‘S’, told The Independent that he had never sold drugs before starting Dispenseroo,...
The Independent

China arrivals banned from England without negative Covid test from 5 January, No 10 confirms

All travellers coming from China into England will be required to show a negative Covid-19 test before departing from 5 January, Downing Street has confirmed.No 10 said Rishi Sunak’s government will shortly set out the full details regarding new rules for travellers entering the UK from China and from Hong Kong.The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “We’re working on the final details of the implementation of the policy, and that includes on Hong Kong, and we will update in due course.”However, transport secretary Mark Harper earlier confirmed that arrivals from China who test positive for Covid after arriving in the UK will not be forced...
NBC News

End of pandemic may finally be in sight in Chinese city where it began

HONG KONG — Three years after it recorded the world’s first cases of the coronavirus, the central Chinese city of Wuhan is once again besieged by Covid-19. The Chinese government’s abrupt lifting of its “zero-Covid” measures following mass protests has unleashed the virus on the world’s most populous nation, which experts say is undervaccinated and has little immunity after three years of global isolation. The sudden shift has overwhelmed hospitals and funeral homes in major cities and led countries including the United States to impose new restrictions on travelers from China amid worries that the outbreak could give rise to new variants of concern.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy