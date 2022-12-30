Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
Help a World War II Navy Code Girl Celebrate her 99th BirthdayThe Maine WriterScarborough, ME
themainemag.com
Brunswick in 48 Hours
Suspended over the Androscoggin River, the Androscoggin Swinging Bridge is a historic pedestrian bridge that connects the towns of Brunswick and Topsham, and is a great first stop during your trip to Brunswick. Built by the same company responsible for the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, this iconic landmark is the perfect spot to snap a few photos and immerse yourself in nature.
wabi.tv
Portland hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) -The first baby of 2023 born in Portland has arrived. Maine Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 1 when Esther Florandy Saint Aude came into the world. Esther, daughter of Emmanuella Saint Aude and Widner Los of Westbrook, was born...
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
See Mortgage Free Home Built in 12 Days for Maine Veteran in Oxford
Tucked away down a dirt road, the most remarkable feat was accomplished in just 12 days. A Soldier's Journey Home based in Tennessee and Tunnel to Towers Foundation built a home for Maine native and veteran Christy Gardner. Christy is a veteran who was wounded in a peacekeeping mission back in 2006. She lost both her legs below the knee and was deemed 100% disabled.
wabi.tv
Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
Mainers hit the trails to celebrate First Day Hikes on New Year's Day
BROOKSVILLE, Maine — Every year on New Year's Day, people across the country participate on First Day Hikes, a nationwide initiative to encourage others to get outdoors to ring in the new year. At Holbrook Island Sanctuary State Park, about a few dozen people gathered to hike the mile...
boothbayregister.com
A Christmas angel
After surviving the Friday, Dec. 23 storm in an area along the river in East Boothbay, no power cuts. No trees down. All goes quiet by midnight. Then at 1 a.m. there is a power cut that seems to affect 55% of Lincoln County until 8:30 a.m. What was that. Haven't seen an explanation. But still was happy power was restored in time for Xmas.
WMTW
Driver dies in fiery wreck in Poland, Maine
POLAND, Maine — A man died Monday morning in a fiery wreck after his vehicle hit the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped on the side of Harris Hill Road in Poland, Maine. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department said the man was pulled from his burning vehicle...
Four fires in York County this week alone
ARUNDEL, Maine — This week, four major fires displaced families in York County, something fire officials say is not uncommon to see this time of year. "It's typical for this time of year. It's typical for a cold snap. The temperatures drop significantly, and people are doing what they can to stay warm," Roger Hooper, York County Fire Commissioner, said.
WGME
Mother of three says she lost everything in Sanford fire
SANFORD (WGME) - A mother of three says they lost everything right after Christmas when her Sanford apartment was destroyed in a fire earlier this week. A total of seven people lived in Ashley Tritt's apartment unit on Elm Street, including her three kids. Late Tuesday night the building caught...
newportdispatch.com
Deerfield residents arrested for trafficking drugs in Maine
DEERFIELD — Two people from Deerfield, New Hampshire were arrested in Maine last week. Police say they initiated a traffic stop in Waterboro for erratic operation on December 28. As the vehicle was pulling over, police say they observed a passenger making a furtive movement inside the vehicle. The...
WGME
FunZ trampoline park is back open after being condemned
LEWISTON (WGME)-- The city of Lewiston issued two life-safety violations to FunZ trampoline park on Thursday. City officials and the fire department told employees that fire alarm monitoring was not in place and some emergency exits were not accessible. The park is building new party rooms which are under construction-...
WMTW
Records already broken in 2023; Warm stretch continues today
2023 started off with record-breaking warmth; the morning low temperature of 43° is now the warmest low temperature ever recorded in Portland on Jan 1st. Temperatures hold fairly steady today before falling into the 30s tonight. Colder than last night, but still warm by January standards. Monday features a...
WMTW
5-car crash in Richmond leaves 4 injured
RICHMOND, Maine — Four people were injured in two crashes involving five cars in Richmond last night. A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 happened when a car sideswiped the trailer of a commercial vehicle, then crashed off the road. The driver was charged with operating under the influence. Drivers...
Whitefield man charged, arrested after 15-hour police standoff
WHITEFIELD, Maine — A Whitefield man has been charged and arrested Monday following a 15-hour armed standoff Sunday night. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance report at a residence on Heath Road around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, a news release from the sheriff's office stated.
Woman Riding Mobility Scooter Struck & Killed in Rochester, NH
A woman riding a mobility scooter in Rochester was struck by a car and killed Friday afternoon. Rochester Police said police found a female lying in the road and not breathing on Columbus Avenue (Route 125) near KFC around 1:55 p.m. A preliminary investigation by the Strafford County Technical Accident Reconstruction Team determined the female was traveling south when she was struck.
WGME
'This shouldn't have happened': Maine's latest child homicide renews calls for action
EDGECOMB, Maine (WGME) -- A toddler taken by homicide on Maine's Midcoast is prompting new calls for added child protections in the state. Police say 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan died Christmas Day after being found unresponsive and not breathing at her home in Edgecomb. An autopsy conducted by the Maine Office...
WGME
Wells man allegedly attacks officers near Times Square
NEW YORK (AP) — A man from Wells, Maine wielding a large knife, known as a bolo machete, was arrested for allegedly attacking three police officers at the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City. Authorities said he struck two officers in the head before a third officer shot the man in the shoulder.
Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire
HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
