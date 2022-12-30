Read full article on original website
3AC CEO Predicts How The Crypto War Between DCG And Genesis Will End
Su Zhu, a co-founder of Three Arrows Capital, has spoken out in a Twitter thread about the escalating crypto war between Digital Currency Group (DCG) CEO Barry Silbert and the Winklevoss twins, founders of US exchange Gemini. As Bitcoinist reported yesterday, Cameron Winklevoss published an open letter denouncing Silbert’s misconduct, while setting a deadline for a solution until January 8.
Crypto Market Remained Fearful Throughout 2022, Will 2023 Be Different?
Data shows the crypto market was fearful for almost the entirety of 2022 and has so far continued the streak into the new year. Crypto Fear And Greed Index Continues To Point At “Fear”. The “fear and greed index” is an indicator that tells us about the general sentiment...
Ripple CTO Vs. Craig Wright Fight Enters Round 2 Over ‘XRP Failing’ Claim
Ripple CTO David Schwartz and self-proclaimed Bitcoin inventor Craig Wright clashed for the first time around the Christmas holidays in a verbal altercation on Twitter. As Bitcoinist reported, the dispute ended with Schwartz ignoring his counterpart while Wright threatened to submit a scientific paper on XRP to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as support in the lawsuit.
Peter Schiff Says Get Ready For Worse Inflation, What Does This Mean For Bitcoin?
Economist Peter Schiff has been in strong opposition to bitcoin for a long time, and his stance on the digital asset has not changed over time. However, recent forecasts from the economist could actually be in favor of bitcoin if they do come to pass. Just before the end of the year 2022, Schiff shared his thoughts about inflation, the US dollar, and where he believes both of these are headed.
Top Crypto Picks for Christmas: Ethereum (ETH), ApeCoin (APE) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
As the cryptocurrency market’s capitalization rises beyond $1 trillion, new and exciting initiatives arise in the industry. Orbeon Protocol, a project with a new use case, has had investor interest from its presale stage onward, with expected profits of 60x. Orbeon Protocol is currently in phase 3of its presale...
China claims ‘revolutionary breakthrough’ in cooling power plants
China claims the "world's first" power plant equipped with a "natural direct cooling" (NDC) system is now connected to the grid in the Shaanxi Province of the country. This marks a "breakthrough" in power plant cooling technology for China, according to a report published by the state-run China Global Television Network (CGTN) on Friday.
Introducing Miner US Limited
Miner US Limited, founded by Graves David Gavin, launched in New York in April 2019 after four years of researching cryptocurrency investment trends and opportunities. The launching event was hosted by Miner US Limited, the parent company of Miner US. In order to launch its operations, Miner US spent 50,000,000 USD, gathered an exhaustive set of legal documents, and obtained a license that is still valid at the time of writing. Miner US intends to offer a way to invest in cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance projects, crypto securities, and blockchain technology that circumvents the typical pitfalls and restrictions of such investments. This group of analysts, engineers, data scientists, operators, and risk managers is dedicated to making ethical cryptocurrency and blockchain investments. The group’s main goal is to be responsible with the use of capital.
What May CRV Token Holders In 2023 Expect From Curve Finance?
It seems that the collapse of FTX has turned the tables around for Curve Finance and its CRV token, as more people switched to DEXs and DeFi. CRV has dipped in terms of Total Value Locked (TVL) in 2022 which is considerably lower in comparison to its stats at the beginning of the year.
Looking for tokens for 2023? Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) might do good, but Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is the best buy
If you are looking to buy tokens for the year 2023, while Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) seem promising, are they? We will find out in this write-up and see how Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a much better option to invest in than Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL). Will Avalanche...
5 Best Crypto Performers During The 2022 Market Flop
The exuberant peaks of the crypto business in 2022 fell into an extended crypto winter and left many of the sector’s top companies belly up. The aftermath of the shutdown of several large cryptocurrency exchanges has made concerns about liquidity and solvency a big topic of conversation throughout the market.
Russia To Build New Power Facilities In Siberia As Crypto Mining Demand Soars
As the war in Ukraine continues in its 10th month, the Russian Federation recently announced a possible increase in energy production as demand from crypto miners increased. This increase in crypto mining can be attributed to the Federation’s push to legalize the use of crypto as a means to conduct international trade.
Why Gaming Giant Square Enix Will Make Aggressive Investment In Blockchain Entertainment
The legendary gaming studio Square Enix will continue to double down on Blockchain technology and digital assets in 2023. In a letter published by the company’s president Yosuke Matsuda, the company committed to focusing on “blockchain entertainment” and Web3. In 2022, Square Enix explored non-fungible token (NFT)...
Polygon Rises 3% In Last 24 Hours As Whales Buy MATIC
Polygon has surged 3% in the last 24 hours as data shows Ethereum whales have been shopping up MATIC this New Year. 500 Biggest Ethereum Whales Have MATIC In Their Top 10 Purchased List. 2022 was an abysmal year for Polygon investors as the cryptocurrency finished the year with losses...
Why This Gemini Founder Called Out Barry Silbert: 340,000 Earn Users Are “Tired”
Cameron Winklevoss, a co-founder at crypto exchange Gemini, released an open letter for Barry Silbert, founder, and CEO of Digital Currency Group (DCG). The parent company of Grayscale and crypto lender Genesis, Winklevoss, called out his partner on the situation that is putting thousands of customers in financial distress. Bitcoinist...
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Tony Spilotro
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at Bitcoinist decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
Ripple vs. SEC Verdict Likely As Hinman Docs Not So Important? Lawyers Argue
Probably the most pressing question for the XRP community at the moment is how the lawsuit between Ripple Labs and the US Securities and Exchange Commission will end. In addition to a ruling in favor of Ripple, the community is also hoping for a settlement that could impose a penalty on Ripple but classify all present XRP sales as non-security.
Identifying a Suitable Crypto Wallet for Online Gaming
The cryptocurrency scene is not what it was five years ago. Society has become more accepting of the alternative currency, consequently, leading to more use cases. Different markets support virtual coins as payments. Online gambling is one sector contributing to the expansion of the crypto industry. Bitcoin and altcoins are steadily growing as reliable and safe casino banking methods. If you are considering crypto for casino transactions, learn how to best use the payment solution. The wallets you select for cryptocurrency transactions are some essentials you must learn.
Solana (SOL) and Aptos (APT) rising, Snowfall protocol (SNW) presale to sell out
Crypto investors are looking to Solana (SOL) and Aptos (APT) as potential investment options for the new year. They are further convinced that SOL and APT could be the best place to diversify their funds because of their rising prices. However, at the rate at which the Snowfall Protocol SNW tokens are selling out, many experts believe that Snowfall Protocol SNW is the best option for investors looking to make 5000% gains on their investment. Let’s take a closer look at these tokens.
PancakeSwap (CAKE) Announces New App While ApeCoin (APE) Prices Up 30% In A Month; Don’t Miss Out On Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Presale
The crypto markets have been on an absolute tear over the last month and it looks like the trend is only going to continue. Some of the biggest winners have been recently launched tokens such as ApeCoin (APE) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which has notably seen an 805% price increase.
LBank’s 2022: A year of Challenge and Perseverance
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec. 30, 2022 – With 2022 almost over, it’s safe to say that we are all glad to leave it behind and face a fresh new year. 2022 has been a year of turmoil and tribulations for the crypto industry. For LBank, a top 20...
