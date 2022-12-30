ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Wonder Woman approves of the Waffle House employee's fighting skills

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

A Waffle House employee went viral earlier this week after effortlessly dismissing a chair that was hurled at her.

The footage showed the unexpected brawl in the famous US chain, with a customer launching a chair across the desk towards the blonde cook.

In a shock plot twist, the Waffle House worker somehow blocked the chair and threw it out of her way.

The altercation was viewed a staggering 36 million times on Twitter, with thousands more commenting on her Matrix-like moves.

"She's the kung fu movie protagonist that has fallen out of touch with her passion, and her training kicks in during this pivotal intro sequence," one wrote.

Another tweeted: "This is the most anime move I've ever seen in real life."

A third user couldn't get enough of the worker's reflexes. "I’ve watched this smooth, fluid move dozens of times. This chick is DIFFERENT," she wrote, adding: "And then taunted ol’ girl and asked what else she was bringing."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Well now, it appears former Wonder Woman is also impressed by the woman's superhero moves.

Lynda Carter, who played the famous character in the 1970s CBS series, took to Twitter with a string of tweets applauding the feisty female.

The 71-year-old actress responded to one Twitter user who asked whether it was her in the Waffle House clip.

She said: "I did not catch anything… but clearly she did?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hS3sp_0jyVzBCr00


In another post, Carter hilariously responded "I trained at Waffle House" to a person who shared a Wonder Woman scene of her blocking and punching through a chair.

Another Twitter user praised the actress and said she had "once again won the internet."


Concluding her Twitter fun for the day, Carter signed off: "I have yet to see a trophy. Where is it?"

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 5

MidStuckDle
4d ago

And dude over there still frying up that egg. Nobody came to her defense. Good thing she could handle herself.

Reply
9
Related
The Comeback

Sports world reacts to Christmas Day Waffle House fight

‘Tis the season to be fighting? Apparently, that’s what some customers did at a local Waffle House on Christmas Day and the footage had social media buzzing on Tuesday. Various videos circulated all day showing a fight that broke out at a Georgia Waffle House location. The entire incident ended with two people being arrested, Read more... The post Sports world reacts to Christmas Day Waffle House fight appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Black Enterprise

‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money

Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
FitMo

A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side

A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
New York Post

Horrified mom finds creepy black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree

A mom has made a ‘horror’ discovery when she peered through the branches of her Christmas tree.  A woman named Gina shared the clip, which now has over 2.5 million views and 3.8k comments and TikTokers are completely spooked. The eerie moment In the video, which is captioned simply, ‘Help!!!!!’ the mum shared the exact moment she made the shocking discovery. She gently and cautiously uses the end of a broom to pull back the branches of her tree to reveal the two eyes peering back at her. An unidentified creature sits still within the tree and looks (almost) as terrified as Gina is.  Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning...
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’

Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
RadarOnline

Post Malone Facing $787k Judgment After Blowing Off Lawsuit Involving His Ex-Girlfriend

Rapper Post Malone has been accused of failing to respond to a lawsuit and now faces being hit with a massive default judgment, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the White Iverson rapper, 27, did not respond to the lawsuit brought by the Los Angeles law firm named Martorell Law despite being served. As a result, Martorell Law now wants the court to enter judgment against Post in the amount of $787,027.60. The judge has yet to rule. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the law firm sued Post and his ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz. The firm said they...
Indy100

Indy100

191K+
Followers
18K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy