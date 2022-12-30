ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

WAVY News 10

Police: Armed man in barricade situation in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police worked a barricade situation Monday night near Virginia Wesleyan University. A police spokesperson told WAVY that officers are in the 700 block of Gourmet Way, off Baker Road. A man with warrants on file was armed and would not leave his residence, police say. No one else is believed to be inside with him at the time of the incident.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Newport News Police search for missing woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are searching for a 70-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday. Monday night, they said Christine Cunningham had last been seen at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 on Rouvalis Circle, which is near Big Bethel Reservoir. She's 5'3" tall, weighs...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Police: Man shot while driving on Mercury Blvd. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound he said he received while driving, and police in Hampton are investigating. According to a spokesperson, their emergency dispatch received a call at around 3:15 a.m. reporting that a man had walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 injured in shooting on A Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was injured following a shooting in the 700 block of A Avenue in Norfolk early Sunday morning, according to Norfolk Police dispatch. Norfolk Police dispatch said the call came in at 1:59 a.m., and the injury was non-life-threatening. No further details were immediately...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass shooter

Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VAqIip. VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass …. Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
