'Adolescent male' shot on 36th street in Newport News: Police
One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Newport News Monday night, police said.
20-year-old man killed in shooting at Gloucester Co. New Year's party: Family
On Monday, family confirmed with us that Tyler Heywood, 20, was the man killed at an apparent party on Guinea Road in the Hayes area of Gloucester.
WAVY News 10
Police: Armed man in barricade situation in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police worked a barricade situation Monday night near Virginia Wesleyan University. A police spokesperson told WAVY that officers are in the 700 block of Gourmet Way, off Baker Road. A man with warrants on file was armed and would not leave his residence, police say. No one else is believed to be inside with him at the time of the incident.
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach woman shaken up by arrest of college stabbing suspect, who she used to know
Bryan Kohberger was arrested last week, and is accused of killing four Univ. of Idaho students back in November. A woman who knew him as a child is still reeling.
Hopewell community reeling after death of 8-year-old in drive-by shooting
The City of Hopewell community is reeling after the death of an 8-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting last week.
MISSING: Police in Virginia Beach search for man last seen on Christmas Day
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a missing man who may be endangered. Marc Angelo Nozzolillo, 34, has not been seen or heard from since December 25, 2022. According to police, Nozzolillo has a history of struggling with mental health, and they have...
Newport News Police search for missing woman
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are searching for a 70-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday. Monday night, they said Christine Cunningham had last been seen at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 on Rouvalis Circle, which is near Big Bethel Reservoir. She's 5'3" tall, weighs...
Hopewell shooting victim evacuated by helicopter on New Year’s Day
A Hopewell man shot on New Year's Day had to be transported to a Chesterfield hospital by helicopter.
Police: Man shot while driving on Mercury Blvd. in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — A man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound he said he received while driving, and police in Hampton are investigating. According to a spokesperson, their emergency dispatch received a call at around 3:15 a.m. reporting that a man had walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening.
Gloucester County Sheriff's Office seeks video evidence of deadly New Year's shooting
GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is seeking video evidence of a deadly shooting that happened at a New Year's Eve party. The shooting happened in the 7800 block of Guinea Road, which is in the Hayes area of Gloucester. Investigators said Corbin Chase Winnington, 15, killed Tyler Heywood, 19, and hurt another man.
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 injured in shooting on A Avenue in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was injured following a shooting in the 700 block of A Avenue in Norfolk early Sunday morning, according to Norfolk Police dispatch. Norfolk Police dispatch said the call came in at 1:59 a.m., and the injury was non-life-threatening. No further details were immediately...
Teenage suspect wanted in deadly New Year's Day shooting in Gloucester Co.
According to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office, one man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside a home, and a second man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
WAVY News 10
VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass shooter
Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VAqIip. VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass …. Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to...
13newsnow.com
Search continues for 15-year-old homicide suspect from Gloucester
Police responded to a scene early New Year's Day where one person was killed, and another was hurt from a shooting. Corbin Winnington is still not in custody.
19-year-old accused Suffolk home shooting turns himself in to police
According to police, the Suffolk 911 Center received a call in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire around 12:15 a.m. in the 2100 block of Arizona Ave.
WAVY News 10
Teen faces charges after 1 dead, 1 injured in New Year’s shooting in Gloucester County
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – One person is dead, another person has been injured and a teen faces charges following a shooting in the Hayes area of Gloucester County early Sunday morning. The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said a resident called the county’s Emergency Communications Center around 1:05 a.m....
‘It’s disheartening’: Portsmouth community members react to string of shootings, homicides
As Portsmouth Police continue to investigate the six homicides in the last nine days of 2022, community members say there's more work to be done.
Police respond to Menchville High School in Newport News following online threats
Police are currently on the scene at Menchville High School in Newport News following threats against the school Tuesday morning.
Norfolk police investigate triple shooting on E. 25th Street
NORFOLK, Va. — Three people are hurt after a shooting in Norfolk Friday evening. The shooting happened in the 800 block of E. 25th Street at around 6:20 p.m., according to the Norfolk Police Dept. NPD said two women and one man were taken to the hospital. One of...
Man walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound
According to police, the call for the walk-in came in around 9:21 p.m. Police say the man's injuries appear to be non life-threatening.
