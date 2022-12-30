Read full article on original website
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach woman shaken up by arrest of college stabbing suspect, who she used to know
Bryan Kohberger was arrested last week, and is accused of killing four Univ. of Idaho students back in November. A woman who knew him as a child is still reeling.
20-year-old man killed in shooting at Gloucester Co. New Year's party: Family
On Monday, family confirmed with us that Tyler Heywood, 20, was the man killed at an apparent party on Guinea Road in the Hayes area of Gloucester.
'Adolescent male' shot on 36th street in Newport News: Police
One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Newport News Monday night, police said.
WAVY News 10
Police: Armed man in barricade situation in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police worked a barricade situation Monday night near Virginia Wesleyan University. A police spokesperson told WAVY that officers are in the 700 block of Gourmet Way, off Baker Road. A man with warrants on file was armed and would not leave his residence, police say. No one else is believed to be inside with him at the time of the incident.
Police: Man critically injured in Hopewell was shot in face, shoulder
A man was critically injured in a shooting in a Hopewell neighborhood on New Year's Day, according to police.
Hopewell community reeling after death of 8-year-old in drive-by shooting
The City of Hopewell community is reeling after the death of an 8-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting last week.
WAVY News 10
Man reported missing in VB is considered endangered
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY — A missing man who hasn’t been heard from since Christmas is considered endangered, police say. Marc Nozzolillo has known mental health struggles, police say, and has had recent episodes of psychosis. He’s 34 years old and about 5 feet 9 inches tall and...
Police: Man shot while driving on Mercury Blvd. in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — A man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound he said he received while driving, and police in Hampton are investigating. According to a spokesperson, their emergency dispatch received a call at around 3:15 a.m. reporting that a man had walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening.
Hopewell shooting victim evacuated by helicopter on New Year’s Day
A Hopewell man shot on New Year's Day had to be transported to a Chesterfield hospital by helicopter.
Gloucester County Sheriff's Office seeks video evidence of deadly New Year's shooting
GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is seeking video evidence of a deadly shooting that happened at a New Year's Eve party. The shooting happened in the 7800 block of Guinea Road, which is in the Hayes area of Gloucester. Investigators said Corbin Chase Winnington, 15, killed Tyler Heywood, 19, and hurt another man.
19-year-old accused Suffolk home shooting turns himself in to police
According to police, the Suffolk 911 Center received a call in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire around 12:15 a.m. in the 2100 block of Arizona Ave.
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 injured in shooting on A Avenue in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was injured following a shooting in the 700 block of A Avenue in Norfolk early Sunday morning, according to Norfolk Police dispatch. Norfolk Police dispatch said the call came in at 1:59 a.m., and the injury was non-life-threatening. No further details were immediately...
WAVY News 10
Teen faces charges after 1 dead, 1 injured in New Year’s shooting in Gloucester County
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – One person is dead, another person has been injured and a teen faces charges following a shooting in the Hayes area of Gloucester County early Sunday morning. The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said a resident called the county’s Emergency Communications Center around 1:05 a.m....
WAVY News 10
VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass shooter
Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VAqIip. VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass …. Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to...
Teenage suspect wanted in deadly New Year's Day shooting in Gloucester Co.
According to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office, one man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside a home, and a second man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Man walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound
According to police, the call for the walk-in came in around 9:21 p.m. Police say the man's injuries appear to be non life-threatening.
‘It’s disheartening’: Portsmouth community members react to string of shootings, homicides
As Portsmouth Police continue to investigate the six homicides in the last nine days of 2022, community members say there's more work to be done.
2 shot while walking down street in Hampton, police say
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man and a juvenile male hurt Friday. According to a news release, officers got a call to respond to the 3800 block of Kecoughtan Road at 1:09 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man...
Someone killed their 8-year-old niece while she played outside: 'It's not fair'
As the investigation into who shot and killed an eight-year-old girl continued Friday night in Hopewell, the child's family remained shocked and sickened by the senseless violence.
Man injured in late night shooting at Petersburg and Dinwiddie county line
The Virginia State Police is investigating a late night shooting on I-85 near the Petersburg and Dinwiddie County Line that left one man injured.
