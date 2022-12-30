VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police worked a barricade situation Monday night near Virginia Wesleyan University. A police spokesperson told WAVY that officers are in the 700 block of Gourmet Way, off Baker Road. A man with warrants on file was armed and would not leave his residence, police say. No one else is believed to be inside with him at the time of the incident.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO