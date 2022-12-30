ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Olive, NC

Mount Olive NYE Pickle Drop canceled due to weather, officials say

By Amber Trent
 4 days ago

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – Mount Olive’s New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop has been canceled, organizers announced Thursday.

Officials said in a statement the cancellation was because of the weather, and they had been watching the forecasts closely.

Man charged with homicide of 7-week-old infant in South Carolina

“We have closely monitored Saturday’s forecast for several days, and it has remained consistent, calling for rain for most of the day. And while the wet forecast would pose issues for setup, the call for thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening pose an issue for safety,” said Lynn Williams, company spokesperson. “We made the decision this morning to cancel the Pickle Drop.”

Even though the live Pickle Drop will not be happening, the Mt. Olive Pickle Company said it plans to have a “compilation of previous New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop events” on its website from 6-7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. You can watch it here.

Officials said this is the first time in 22 years that the Pickle Drop was canceled due to weather.

High Point, NC
