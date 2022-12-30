Read full article on original website
gameskinny.com
God of War: Ragnarok — Best Enchantments
Improve your stats and abilities with the help of our list of the best enchantments in God of War: Ragnarok. You can equip various enchantments in God of War: Ragnarok to improve your stats and abilities. The best enchantments are the ones that come in sets since they have special perks, but there are also some individual enchantments that are worth looking at.
Upcoming VR horror game to feature enemies that move when you blink
Don't blink in Dark Pictures: Switchback VR.
Goat Simulator 3 ad taken down for showing actual GTA 6 footage
A takedown notice has been issued against a Goat Simulator 3 advert by Take-Two Interactive after it was revealed that the ad contained footage from Grand Theft Auto VI. The GTA VI footage had previously leaked after Rockstar Games fell victim to a major cyber attack in September. In case...
game-news24.com
How many Champions in League of Legends are in the class?
If you play video games, you probably hear of League of Legends. This is one of the world’s most popular games, played by more than 100 million players every month. Riot Games’ game is constantly updated to keep the game fresh. Riot has designed and releasing new character...
game-news24.com
Lost Ark puts out additional items chests after a holiday presents randomness, afoul of players
Sometimes getting an in-game present is a nice gesture. But players in Lost Ark were much happier when the Games and Smilegate were to announce the gift that an individual character could claim full of goodies. However, one item from the package looks like it didn’t go over well, caused it to buy some extra copyright from the publisher.
Skyrim is getting a new update and DLC, but fans are concerned
Skyrim’s enduring popularity can be credited to the game’s top-tier modding community, but rumours of a new update has left both modders and fans feeling worried. Free mods could soon become a thing of the past as it’s thought that Bethesda are planning to introduce a new mod marketplace.
game-news24.com
Crunchyrolls Co-Op RPG MitraSphere Shut-down On February 1st, 2009
We had a lot of news today, the game has announced that its co-op RPG MitroSphere is officially closing down. The game will probably end on February 1. The games fans will have a much better chance of getting the most of the game’s short life and a little longer.
game-news24.com
Where to Find Guardian Shields in Fortnite All Locations and How to Use It
There’s one new item that drops in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1 where they are to find the Guardian Shield!. Once again, The Fortnite Chapter 4 season 1 takes place on an island pulled together from several different realities, but with more medieval themes than anything else. We have...
game-news24.com
Steamped Atomic Heart won’t be updated as DLC
It has been for a long time, but with the release of Mundfish Atomic Heart, a little over one month is no longer the only one with whom it finally came to the table. The game received a short but sweet new trailer during The Game Awards in December, and now, Robert Bagratuni, founder and game director of Mundfish, has a little insight into its development through an interview with Wccftech.
game-news24.com
AMD recommended that owners overheat Radeon RX 7900 XTX from the above location to contact technical support
The maker recommends contacting technical support about this. However, as mentioned earlier, some buyers of the reference versions of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX complained of high noise in their accelerators and overheating. The owners noted a significant difference between the average temperature of the GPU and the temperature at the hottest point. In some cases, this difference is more than 50 degrees Celsius, and at the hottest point is 110 degrees Celsius. Because GPU throttling happens, the chip resets its operating frequencies to reduce the temperature.
game-news24.com
Now, there are 2 more games that will add to Game Pass today
Today, “State in Bed” was unexpectedly added to Game Pass subscription that is already available. It sounds like its not the only game that will get used to the subscription today. A Twitter user noticed that the possibility of adding games to the subscription was unknown. At the...
game-news24.com
Dataminers at Destiny 2 admit trolling with fake subscription plans
Destiny 2 a joke that went too far (pic: Bungie) The data mining companies responsible for starting all the plans for Destiny 2 have shut down the claims. While the game is free to play, Destiny 2 makes money on expansions, season passes and cosmetics. To this day, however, a rumour spread spread out that Bungie will integrate an additional monetisation with subscription plans.
TechRadar
How Roadwarden converted tabletop ideas into a game of choice
Roadwarden begins with a choice. If you decide to start the game, a message pops up, explaining the danger of being a Roadwarden (a sort of helpful traveler who will normally ‘die young or retire early’), and asks if you really do want to leave the safety of your city. The refusal option varies — excuse after excuse, if you keep clicking it, about checking your supplies or your horse, spending more time with your loved ones, or going to the alehouse. Eventually, the excuses run out, and the option is no longer available. You can either venture forth, as Baldur’s Gate would put it, or exit the game. It’s an appropriately ominous introduction to its world.
game-news24.com
Following NieR and Drakengard: news coming soon?
The last year a tremendous success fought for Yoko Taro, a videogame author who ended 2022 with the publication of the third chapter of the Voice of Cards series. After the release of the second one (in our review of The Beasts of Burden, how to communicate with you about it), the Japanese creative seems ready to discuss the first things on his next project. To understand it, Yoko Taro himself started making teasers on Twitter. With a Twitter account, the author actually shared an interesting image, including a text that brings the word 2023 to plain sight. At present, a few conclusions are necessary for the next and second development as the result of the interesting tweet — however it seems pretty obvious that Taro will not be able to present her to the public as soon as possible. Yoko Taro has signed several video games in the past, including the new film “Leger Automata”. In light of the extraordinary success of the Action, Square Enix has relaunched the series of the previous six. For the first time, the first of the four of the eighteen hundred were “new ” and the first of the six-thirty six-seater series. The biggest achievement of the series is that Yoko Taro has been created by the series’s series Voice of Cardscard and also the episodes The Isle Dragon Roars, The Forsaken Maiden and The Beasts of Burden. What do you expect his next creation to be?
game-news24.com
Redfall Release May 2023. Xbox Insider Says, Aroged’s release!
The Arkanes vampire shooter had already had its release date pushed back to the first half of 2023 in 2022. In recent years, an insider from Xbox said that the game will be releasing in May 2023. Redfall will be out later this year. An example of a screenshot from...
ComicBook
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ad Hints at Surprising Feature
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the most-anticipated Nintendo Switch game of 2023. While Nintendo has revealed a handful of details about the sequel, the company has been fairly quiet over the last few months. We should have a lot more information in early 2023, but an interesting detail has leaked early thanks to a new ad spotted by Reddit user Few_Working3350. The ad features the Nintendo Switch Online logo, hinting at some kind of online functionality. It's impossible to say what this might encompass, but it's certainly interesting to see!
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
game-news24.com
Destiny 2 Xur Inventory, The lens of Galanor, The Ahamkara, The Wankin and More,..
In spite of the new year, Xur follows the same routine in Destiny: Bungies. He is currently on the Tower Hangar until tomorrow, but his weekly reset has a lot of familiar Exotics. Prometheus Lens is an electrically modified pylon rifle. It costs 29 legendary strids. New rolls are available...
dotesports.com
Latest Pokémon News: Tera Raid event confirmed for Scarlet and Violet as Go player shows the power of free-to-play
Welcome to the new year, Pokémon fans. If you’re hanging out for interesting news to help you plod along in the first week of 2023, you’re in luck. We’ve got three riveting tidbits in store today—an announcement, an achievement, and an idea. The next Pokémon...
