Dataminers at Destiny 2 admit trolling with fake subscription plans
Destiny 2 a joke that went too far (pic: Bungie) The data mining companies responsible for starting all the plans for Destiny 2 have shut down the claims. While the game is free to play, Destiny 2 makes money on expansions, season passes and cosmetics. To this day, however, a rumour spread spread out that Bungie will integrate an additional monetisation with subscription plans.
Where to Find Guardian Shields in Fortnite All Locations and How to Use It
There’s one new item that drops in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1 where they are to find the Guardian Shield!. Once again, The Fortnite Chapter 4 season 1 takes place on an island pulled together from several different realities, but with more medieval themes than anything else. We have...
Lost Ark puts out additional items chests after a holiday presents randomness, afoul of players
Sometimes getting an in-game present is a nice gesture. But players in Lost Ark were much happier when the Games and Smilegate were to announce the gift that an individual character could claim full of goodies. However, one item from the package looks like it didn’t go over well, caused it to buy some extra copyright from the publisher.
Square Enix promises multiple NFT games for 2023 says market volatility is a really good thing
Final Fantasy 7 Revelation pictured: Square Enix with one hand carrying NFTs in 2023 (pic: Square Enix) pictured: Square Enix – which carries singlehandedly – brings to life by dragging in to 2023 (pic: Square Enix) Even after the ICO and NFT market crash in 2022, Square Enix...
Crunchyrolls Co-Op RPG MitraSphere Shut-down On February 1st, 2009
We had a lot of news today, the game has announced that its co-op RPG MitroSphere is officially closing down. The game will probably end on February 1. The games fans will have a much better chance of getting the most of the game’s short life and a little longer.
Steamped Atomic Heart won’t be updated as DLC
It has been for a long time, but with the release of Mundfish Atomic Heart, a little over one month is no longer the only one with whom it finally came to the table. The game received a short but sweet new trailer during The Game Awards in December, and now, Robert Bagratuni, founder and game director of Mundfish, has a little insight into its development through an interview with Wccftech.
Cult of the Lamb: First major content update for the Steam hit
Jusuf Hatic First on the Steam hit Cult of the Lamb there are a few steps forward in an upcoming content update that will be distributed to the community in a free way. The new content should focus on combat mechanics. The developing studio Massive Monsters was named after a...
Kitase: There is a grand announcement into Final Fantasy in 2023, Not The Final Fantasy?
Like a machine so well oiled, Square Enix has actually gained gold with the Final Fantasy project, which in the past few series hasn’t been associated with the quality it deserves. Final Fantasy XIV had a rising popularity, Final Fantasy VII remake, which led to more similar projects and sequels, and Final Fantasy XVI which currently manages to appear as one of the most hype-packed games. And more interesting yet? In 2023, Square Enix seems to have another big surprise.
Mortal Kombat II Sourcecodes Tons Of Cut Content
There seem always something new to find in many popular retro games, as was a recent reveal made about Mortal Kombat II in a recent interview. After fast three decades since the fighting game sequel was released, players have found some interesting content in the source code that suggests that game had a lot of cut content. It’s not very difficult to see the existence of this, as long as developers are familiar with the development of midway games in this time period admitted to many interviews they have added features to games that people never knew about or were disabled before they hit the arcades. The most famous feature of NBA Jam is that the Pistons play against the Chicago Bulls would be better suited for the game as well.
The unaffordable Silent Hill rumours will begin with three more unannounced games
Silent Hill 2 remake after years of silent games, fans will probably drown in them (pic: Konami). In addition to the leaked Silent Hill: The Short Message, a horror game insider insists that Konami still has three other projects in the works. After years of rumours, Konami continued to go...
Redfall Release May 2023. Xbox Insider Says, Aroged’s release!
The Arkanes vampire shooter had already had its release date pushed back to the first half of 2023 in 2022. In recent years, an insider from Xbox said that the game will be releasing in May 2023. Redfall will be out later this year. An example of a screenshot from...
Bethesda confirms the release date for Starfield
Starfield was supposed to be one of last year’s biggest video games, until it was not. The first new IP of Bethesda Softworks in decades has been delayed to this year to give a lot of time to the development team for the best it can be polishing. But with expectations high that Starfield will deliver on expectations, fans are not quite pleased with it, knowing when exactly it will be out. What we know is that the release will soon hit the door of the year, which will only help when it’s released, will at all help. It seems like that the official support page of the game that is going live might sound like a move to Starfield.
Octopath Traveler II Switch Edition Download Scope Doesn’t take up much space
It won’t be long until we can be called a “Octopath Traveler II” for ourselves. Now we know the volume of the switch version as well. The Nintendo eShop reveals that Octopath Traveler II’s switch version has a size 558 MB. Experience has shown that a comparison would be a good idea if the other versions were to be used in a similar way.
Destiny 2 Xur Inventory, The lens of Galanor, The Ahamkara, The Wankin and More,..
In spite of the new year, Xur follows the same routine in Destiny: Bungies. He is currently on the Tower Hangar until tomorrow, but his weekly reset has a lot of familiar Exotics. Prometheus Lens is an electrically modified pylon rifle. It costs 29 legendary strids. New rolls are available...
Now, there are 2 more games that will add to Game Pass today
Today, “State in Bed” was unexpectedly added to Game Pass subscription that is already available. It sounds like its not the only game that will get used to the subscription today. A Twitter user noticed that the possibility of adding games to the subscription was unknown. At the...
Junkyard Fury 2 Update 1.07 For Small Change This Jan. 3th
Developer Dhood Productions released the new version 1.07 of the toolbox for all platforms. Today’s new update contains a lot of changes to the optimization of things. See the note for Junkyard Fury 2 January 3 Below. 3 tin Junkyard Fury, 2 Update 1.07 Plot Notes | 7 tin...
Playstation 5 wv-109156-2 & 0x00000023 errors troubling a lot of users, but there are some problems with that
PlayStation 5 is the latest console from Sony. People sometimes have problems finding a pc at an expensive price due to the high demand for consoles. That said, some owners of the PlayStation 5 have been experiencing some wv-109156-2 and 0x00000023 errors while trying to play their games. Our workarounds are very good for you.
Forget the Nintendo Switch Pro. Click the switch 2
In some recent years, we have been hearing about a supposed console Switch Proin a mid-cycle refresh for Nintendo, in a way very similar to what Sony and Microsoft have done with their consoles. With a better performance, better resolution and a much bigger battery, the mountain that promised something,...
Android unveils the first dual UHD monitor with 57-inch wheels
On the day before the CES 2023 exhibition, the Korean company Samsung announced several new monitors from Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitor. They’re going on sale later this year. The main feature is the large gaming monitor Odyssey Neo G9 (G95NC) the world’s first, for a resolution of 76802160 (Dual UHD) and a resolution of 20,000 m3 (doubled, dual-resolution).
Payday 3 will be released in the coming year
Bandung Welcoming the beginning of 2023, Starbreeze Studios and Overkill Software released a show trailer for Payday 3. They released the logo for the match, too. The good news is that Payday 3 will be released this year. As of eight years ago, the Payday developer released Payday 2, so Payday 3 became a game that everyone had been waiting for.
