WDTV
Record-breaking warmth, and rain chances, today!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures will be warm today, and in fact, some areas may see record-breaking temperatures. Some areas will also see showers at times. As for what the rest of the week will be like, find out in the video above. A warm air mass has settled in...
WDTV
Record-breaking warmth likely tomorrow, along with rain
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today we entered what’s called the “warm sector” of a low-pressure system centered out west. This means that over the course of the next few days, we’ll deal with intermittent rain showers, gusty winds, a few rumbles of thunder, and temperatures well above average. After the system passes to our east, colder air will filter back into West Virginia. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Cold temperatures will return to Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw very warm spring like temperatures over New Year’s and the warmer weather will continue for the start of the first week of January. Change is on the way as Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that normal winter like conditions will be returning by the end of the work week. The next […]
New Year’s weather history for West Virginia
(WOWK) — Looking at the forecast for the coming New Year’s Day, things do look relatively mild. In fact temperatures should be well into the 50s for afternoon highs this Sunday which would be some 10 to 12 degrees above the normal high which should be in the low to mid 40s. The warmer temperatures […]
“Affordable Weekend Beach Getaways In West Virginia”- 4 Breathtaking Places To Look For
West Virginia may not be the first state that comes to mind when you think of beach getaways, but it actually has several affordable options for a relaxing weekend by the water. Here are a few to consider:
Remembering the Sago Mine disaster that killed 12 West Virginians
On January 2, 2006, rumors of a "miracle" quickly turned to tragedy when 12 coal miners were confirmed dead 40 hours after an explosion in Sago, Upshur County.
West Virginia on list of worst states to live in
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Even though West Virginia is one of the most affordable states to live in, the Mountain State is considered one of the worst places to live in, according to a study by WalletHub. The study says they used four criteria to make the list: affordability; economy; education and health; and quality […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia
Where Are The Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia?. Rio de Grill is an all-you-can-eat restaurant that serves Brazilian food, such as grilled pineapple and pork ribs. This Brazilian restaurant has excellent service and an array of hot and cold foods. You can also order biscuits and dessert cookies. The steakhouse has a comfortable setting and a great atmosphere. It's a quaint spot with a great atmosphere and delicious Brazilian dishes. They serve pork ribs, lamb, chicken bacon wrap, and more. Plus, they have a salad bar.
New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
WTRF
Baby Dog begins the New Year hunting with Gov. Justice
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice certainly has a faithful companion. Not only does his bulldog, Baby Dog, accompany the governor at many public appearances, she is now his hunting partner. Justice posted a photo on Twitter Monday showing the plucky bulldog on a successful grouse...
West Virginia American Water customers will pay a 5.98% surcharge in 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia American Water customers will pay a 5.98% surcharge on their monthly bills to help fund improvement projects. On Friday, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia approved WV American Water’s request for its 2023 Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC). The approved DSIC went into effect on Jan. 1 and […]
West Virginia’s unique pizza toppings
Pizza toppings can be a hot topic. While some prefer to play it safe with tried and true pepperoni, some like to mix it up and try new and different things.
West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project
The West Virginia Department of Transportation recently announced it is nearing the completion of the $215 million I-70 Bridges Project in the Wheeling area. Painting, concrete repairs, and other minor work are the last that remains to be completed. “Any traffic impacts will be short-term,” Tony Clark, West Virginia Division of Highways District 6 engineer, […] The post West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Best Hot Dog in West Virginia? Try these 50 spots
Who has the best hot dog in West Virginia? Three men decided to take a road trip and make a West Virginia Hot Dog Tour. With a two year tour and with 284 hot dogs eaten the men said they have narrowed down the Top 50 best West Virginia Style Hot Dogs. A list of […]
West Virginia confirms COVID-related deaths for first time in 2 weeks
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time in around two weeks, West Virginia is reporting deaths related to COVID-19. Today, Dec. 30, 2022, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 11 new recent deaths connected to the virus. The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old male from Kanawha […]
WV bills to go up after DSIC goes into effect
Customers will see their bills increase after West Virginia American Water received approval for a joint agreement as part of its 2023 infrastructure replacement program, Distribution System Improvement Charge.
More snow for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio Monday
UPDATE 12/25: The forecast is still on track with snow totals. The main limiting factor for snow totals will be how fast the system moves. As of 11AM 12/25 Snow showers will start to form in the region around 10am, and the heaviest showers will stop around 6pm. There will be another quick burst of […]
WHIZ
Davidson Arrested in West Virginia
Jacob Davidson, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement in November and then escaping custody last week, was arrested Sunday night in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page only that Davidson had been arrested. In November, Davidson was see on officer body-cam...
WDTV
WDTV’s Top Stories of 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The last 365 days have brought countless stories to north central West Virginia. Some have been happy, others sad. Some have brought major change to our state and others simply warmed your heart. Here are WDTV’s top stories of 2022. You can tune in Saturday to watch the WDTV Year in Review Special hosted by Ian Roth and Kaley Fedko.
2 West Virginia restaurants have been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-ins & Dives’
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Since 2007, Food Network Star Guy Fieri has highlighted 1,350 diners and restaurants in over 425 cities for his hit series “Diners, Drive-ins & Dives.” Throughout the years, Fieri has twice brought “Triple D” to the Mountain State, visiting two Cabell County restaurants. Both Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage and Central […]
