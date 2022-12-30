ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WDTV

Record-breaking warmth, and rain chances, today!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures will be warm today, and in fact, some areas may see record-breaking temperatures. Some areas will also see showers at times. As for what the rest of the week will be like, find out in the video above. A warm air mass has settled in...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Record-breaking warmth likely tomorrow, along with rain

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today we entered what’s called the “warm sector” of a low-pressure system centered out west. This means that over the course of the next few days, we’ll deal with intermittent rain showers, gusty winds, a few rumbles of thunder, and temperatures well above average. After the system passes to our east, colder air will filter back into West Virginia. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

New Year’s weather history for West Virginia

(WOWK) — Looking at the forecast for the coming New Year’s Day, things do look relatively mild. In fact temperatures should be well into the 50s for afternoon highs this Sunday which would be some 10 to 12 degrees above the normal high which should be in the low to mid 40s. The warmer temperatures […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia on list of worst states to live in

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Even though West Virginia is one of the most affordable states to live in, the Mountain State is considered one of the worst places to live in, according to a study by WalletHub. The study says they used four criteria to make the list: affordability; economy; education and health; and quality […]
IDAHO STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia

Where Are The Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia?. Rio de Grill is an all-you-can-eat restaurant that serves Brazilian food, such as grilled pineapple and pork ribs. This Brazilian restaurant has excellent service and an array of hot and cold foods. You can also order biscuits and dessert cookies. The steakhouse has a comfortable setting and a great atmosphere. It's a quaint spot with a great atmosphere and delicious Brazilian dishes. They serve pork ribs, lamb, chicken bacon wrap, and more. Plus, they have a salad bar.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
OAK HILL, WV
WTRF

Baby Dog begins the New Year hunting with Gov. Justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice certainly has a faithful companion. Not only does his bulldog, Baby Dog, accompany the governor at many public appearances, she is now his hunting partner. Justice posted a photo on Twitter Monday showing the plucky bulldog on a successful grouse...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Transportation Today News

West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project

The West Virginia Department of Transportation recently announced it is nearing the completion of the $215 million I-70 Bridges Project in the Wheeling area. Painting, concrete repairs, and other minor work are the last that remains to be completed. “Any traffic impacts will be short-term,” Tony Clark, West Virginia Division of Highways District 6 engineer, […] The post West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
WHEELING, WV
WOWK 13 News

More snow for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio Monday

UPDATE 12/25: The forecast is still on track with snow totals. The main limiting factor for snow totals will be how fast the system moves. As of 11AM 12/25 Snow showers will start to form in the region around 10am, and the heaviest showers will stop around 6pm. There will be another quick burst of […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WHIZ

Davidson Arrested in West Virginia

Jacob Davidson, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement in November and then escaping custody last week, was arrested Sunday night in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page only that Davidson had been arrested. In November, Davidson was see on officer body-cam...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
WDTV

WDTV’s Top Stories of 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The last 365 days have brought countless stories to north central West Virginia. Some have been happy, others sad. Some have brought major change to our state and others simply warmed your heart. Here are WDTV’s top stories of 2022. You can tune in Saturday to watch the WDTV Year in Review Special hosted by Ian Roth and Kaley Fedko.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WVNS

2 West Virginia restaurants have been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-ins & Dives’

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Since 2007, Food Network Star Guy Fieri has highlighted 1,350 diners and restaurants in over 425 cities for his hit series “Diners, Drive-ins & Dives.” Throughout the years, Fieri has twice brought “Triple D” to the Mountain State, visiting two Cabell County restaurants. Both Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage and Central […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV

