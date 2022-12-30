Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
Amazon Prime is giving away Dishonored 2 and nine more games
Here's how to claim the stealth game and a few more titles at no cost.
game-news24.com
Steamped Atomic Heart won’t be updated as DLC
It has been for a long time, but with the release of Mundfish Atomic Heart, a little over one month is no longer the only one with whom it finally came to the table. The game received a short but sweet new trailer during The Game Awards in December, and now, Robert Bagratuni, founder and game director of Mundfish, has a little insight into its development through an interview with Wccftech.
game-news24.com
Crunchyrolls Co-Op RPG MitraSphere Shut-down On February 1st, 2009
We had a lot of news today, the game has announced that its co-op RPG MitroSphere is officially closing down. The game will probably end on February 1. The games fans will have a much better chance of getting the most of the game’s short life and a little longer.
game-news24.com
Lost Ark puts out additional items chests after a holiday presents randomness, afoul of players
Sometimes getting an in-game present is a nice gesture. But players in Lost Ark were much happier when the Games and Smilegate were to announce the gift that an individual character could claim full of goodies. However, one item from the package looks like it didn’t go over well, caused it to buy some extra copyright from the publisher.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Embarrasses Xbox Live Gold With New Free Games
The first free PlayStation Plus games and the first free Xbox Live Gold games of 2023 have been revealed. This week, both Sony revealed the free games coming to PS Plus next month and Microsoft revealed the free games coming to Xbox Live Gold next month. Both announcements were made around the same time, and one has been received very warmly while the other has been heavily criticized. If you've been paying attention to the two services, you'll know the former is in reference to PS Plus while the latter is in reference to Xbox Live Gold or, more specifically, Games With Gold.
ComicBook
Nintendo Insider Teases Return of Fan-Favorite SNES Series in 2023
According to a Nintendo insider, a fan-favorite and dormant series that got its start on the SNES will get its moment in 2023. Whether this will be with a new game release or just an announcement or something else entirely, we don't know, as the tease is very brief and vague. What's clear though is that fans of said series should anticipate something for the coming year.
game-news24.com
Where to Find Guardian Shields in Fortnite All Locations and How to Use It
There’s one new item that drops in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1 where they are to find the Guardian Shield!. Once again, The Fortnite Chapter 4 season 1 takes place on an island pulled together from several different realities, but with more medieval themes than anything else. We have...
game-news24.com
Dataminers at Destiny 2 admit trolling with fake subscription plans
Destiny 2 a joke that went too far (pic: Bungie) The data mining companies responsible for starting all the plans for Destiny 2 have shut down the claims. While the game is free to play, Destiny 2 makes money on expansions, season passes and cosmetics. To this day, however, a rumour spread spread out that Bungie will integrate an additional monetisation with subscription plans.
game-news24.com
Square Enix promises multiple NFT games for 2023 says market volatility is a really good thing
Final Fantasy 7 Revelation pictured: Square Enix with one hand carrying NFTs in 2023 (pic: Square Enix) pictured: Square Enix – which carries singlehandedly – brings to life by dragging in to 2023 (pic: Square Enix) Even after the ICO and NFT market crash in 2022, Square Enix...
ComicBook
Super Nintendo World Reveals New Details Ahead of Opening
Super Nintendo World has revealed new details (and first looks) for the world to see, as part of an in-depth first-look feature about the new Universal Studios theme park. The US locations for Super Nintendo World will be opening on February 17, 2023, offering parkgoers a new-age style of interactive theme park entertainment; Super Nintendo World opened a theme park in Japan last year. In the article, Jon Corfino, vice president at Universal Creative, which handles theme parks, broke down what the new Super Nintendo World is all about.
game-news24.com
AMD recommended that owners overheat Radeon RX 7900 XTX from the above location to contact technical support
The maker recommends contacting technical support about this. However, as mentioned earlier, some buyers of the reference versions of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX complained of high noise in their accelerators and overheating. The owners noted a significant difference between the average temperature of the GPU and the temperature at the hottest point. In some cases, this difference is more than 50 degrees Celsius, and at the hottest point is 110 degrees Celsius. Because GPU throttling happens, the chip resets its operating frequencies to reduce the temperature.
game-news24.com
Apple want to increase the charges for replacements of iPhone, MacBook and iPads without notice in Canada
Apple is going to start charging more batteries for iPhones, iPads and MacBooks in March in Canada. In a note on the support page, the company confirms that this service will cost $30 more than all iPhones before iPhone 14. Currently, battery replacements start at estimated 65 dollars for the iPhone SE and up to almost 89 dollars for new models, including the iPhone 13.
Sony is requiring developers to ‘exclude’ Xbox, Microsoft says
As Sony continues to argue the proposed Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard would harm competition in the gaming space, the PlayStation-maker is also apparently keeping keeping some third-party games from launching on Xbox, according to its big rival. Microsoft reckons Final Fantasy 16, Bloodborne, and the Silent Hill 2 Remake...
game-news24.com
The iPhone 14th Plus is too short for you: Does Apple change the line-up for the iPhone 15?
Santa Claus Ludewig, the founder of the iPhone 14 Plus, announced in January 2023 and is said to be dissatisfied with the sales figures. According to reports, the company is planning on changing its line-up for the iPhone 15-series. Apple has introduced a new generation of the iPad devices every...
notebookcheck.net
Steam Winter Sale: 3 enticing action-adventure games for under US$5
1. Hob - 67% off. Hob is for fans of 3D action-adventure platformers who enjoy rewarding puzzles and have a knack for exploration. The game drops players into the wordless story of a dying world and asks them to save it as a character with an upgradeable mechanical arm. In order to save the world, you must unravel its mysteries, befriend the sprites that inhabit it, and banish the evil that threatens it. Hob's occasional sword-based combat is fun and satisfying, but the game's main attractions are its striking, stylised visuals, fun problem solving, and unique storytelling.
game-news24.com
Bethesda confirms the release date for Starfield
Starfield was supposed to be one of last year’s biggest video games, until it was not. The first new IP of Bethesda Softworks in decades has been delayed to this year to give a lot of time to the development team for the best it can be polishing. But with expectations high that Starfield will deliver on expectations, fans are not quite pleased with it, knowing when exactly it will be out. What we know is that the release will soon hit the door of the year, which will only help when it’s released, will at all help. It seems like that the official support page of the game that is going live might sound like a move to Starfield.
