Family remembers teen who died trying to save friend who fell through Kennesaw lake ice
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - For almost two hours throughout the evening of Dec. 28, authorities swarmed a small Kennesaw lake where nearby residents say they witnessed a tragedy. In the blink of an eye, a group of children playing on what they thought was sturdy ice were screaming for a child who fell through. The teenager who tried to save the boy did not survive.
Missing 80-year-old Snellville found after day of driving around, police say
SNELLVILLE, Ga. – Police say an 80-year-old Snellville man, who was last spotted in Stockbridge and Coweta County, may be driving around metro Atlanta, the Snellville Police Department says. Robert Sellers is considered a missing endangered adult, police say. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or...
Missing 28-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in west Georgia
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Cedartown, according to Georgia State Patrol. Troopers say on Sunday, Dec. 26, a pedestrian was walking southbound on the east shoulder of Ga. 1 going towards Cedartown. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Fireworks believed to be cause of Loganville fire in garage
LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Forest Ridge Drive. “The fire was in a detached garage. At the time of the 911 call the fire was reported to be fireworks going off in the garage,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Firefighters found a small fire in the garage upon arrival.”
Recent North Fulton restaurant health inspection scores
Below are recent restaurant health inspection scores for restaurants in North Fulton County. These reports cover the period from Dec. 20, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023. All inspections were conducted and reported by the Fulton County Environmental Health Department. 1920 Tavern. 948 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075. View inspections:. Alessio’s...
Homeowner, dog helped out of burning Gwinnett County home by neighbor on New Year's Eve
DACULA, Ga. — A homeowner and their dog were able to get out of their burning home on New Year's Eve with the help of a neighbor, a Gwinnett County Fire official said. Just after 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters responded to a neighbor's call of a house fire in the 2000 block of Lakeway Drive in Dacula. The 911 caller said they were driving on the street when they noticed the house "engulfed in flames."
2 killed, several injured in DeKalb County crash, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed and several others were hurt in a crash that happened New Year's Day, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Police Department. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. along I-20 eastbound near Turner Hill Road, according to the...
Deputies warn residents of pine straw scams in metro Atlanta
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office wants residents to be on the lookout for a pine straw scam happening in some neighborhoods. Authorities said last week the office received some calls about the scam who said the perpetrators would go door to door trying to sell pine straw.
Breaking: Overnight motorcycle crash shut down Hwy 78 and critically injured the rider
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 2, 2023) A single vehicle motorcycle crash at about 10:44 p.m. Jan. 1, 2023 on Highway 78 just east of Troy Smith/Rowe Road in Walton County resulted in critical injuries to rider. According to Georgia State Patrol TFC 2 J. Jeffrey, the motorcycle rider was traveling...
Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
‘It just breaks your heart:’ Witness recalls moments after teen boys fell through frozen Cobb lake
KENNESAW, Ga. — Cobb County firefighters are sending a warning about the dangers of ice after two teens fell through a frozen lake Wednesday night, leaving one of them dead. Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at Ellison Lake in Kennesaw on Wednesday night where officials told her two 16-year-old boys were playing on the frozen lake and fell through.
Traffic diverted in Cumming Square due to water leak
Update: As of Monday, January 2, the repairs are complete and the road is back open. Maple Street is shut down while crews repair water lead near the Forsyth County Courthouse.Photo by(Kimberly Bond)
1 person dead, another injured in fire at Cobb County home
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An early morning house fire in Cobb County claimed the life of one person and sent another to the hospital Friday. Officials say the fire broke out at around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the house on the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna. When...
Body found at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
Man dropped off at Grady Hospital after getting shot in downtown Atlanta
A man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at Grady Hospital before the car left the scene, Atlanta police said. This incident happened around midnight at an address on the 100 block of Peachtree Center Ave in downtown Atlanta, close to where the Peach Drop and Peach Bowl were happening on Saturday.
78-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia found safe
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Mrs. Spearman has been found safe. Atlanta police are looking for a 78-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia who was last seen on New Year’s Eve. Police say 78-year-old Mary Spearman was last seen at an address on Kelso Drive in southwest Atlanta on Saturday. Spearman...
Officials warning pet owners of 'highly contagious' dog flu in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Animal Services is warning pet owners about a "highly contagious" strain of dog flu that is hitting Atlanta. Official say the strain of the flu has been spreading in several cities and is circulating through the metro Atlanta area. Animal Services recommends pet owners...
Hall County's first 2023 baby
The first baby born in 2023 in Hall County arrived Sunday morning at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. Haisley Robin Garcia was born at 3:03 a.m. on Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Haisley's mother, Danelle Garcia, said her daughter decided to make an early appearance. "It was...
Fire spotted on top of Westin hotel in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — The spire on top of The Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel was seen on fire Monday afternoon. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the lightning rod on the hotel in downtown Atlanta. At the top of the hotel is the iconic rotating Sun Dial Restaurant which...
Woman dead, man injured in Smyrna house fire
A woman was killed and a man was taken to a hospital after a house fire early Friday morning in Cobb County, authorities said.
