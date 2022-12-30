Read full article on original website
Government Offices Closed for New Year’s Day
Government Offices are closed in observance of the New Year’s Holiday. In Vincennes Recycling will not be collected until January 9th. Officials with at the Solid Management Office on South 17th Street will have an all-day recycling drop off on Wednesday from 9 AM until 5 PM. In Washington, trash that is normally picked on Monday’s will need to be ready by 7 AM tomorrow. The city bus is not running and the daviess county landfill will be closed.
Lawrence County Not Enforcing Safe-T Act
A Lawrence County, Illinois judge approved a motion made by the county’s state’s attorney and sheriff Friday requesting that the no cash bail and pretrial release provisions of the SAFE-T Act which took effect New Year’s Day not be enforced or applied in Lawrence County. The Motion...
Nancy Ann Benjamin, 62, Washington
Nancy Ann (Boddy) Benjamin, 62 of Washington went to her heavenly home on December 26, 2022. Nancy was born on December 20, 1960 in Ill to the late Barbara (Madden) Boddy and Arthur Boddy. Nancy was a beautiful soul who overcame many obstacles in her life. She was in an...
Bicknell Woman Arrested on Daviess County OWI Charge
The Daviess County Sheriff’s department arrested 40-year-old Brandy Camp of Bicknell Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated .15% or Greater, and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance. Camp is being held without bond. Washington Police arrested 24-year-old Jose Mora of Washington Sunday for Operating a...
Monday Sports for 1/2/23
In High School Girls Basketball action tonight, 8-6 Vincennes Lincoln plays at. 12-2 Linton. Tip off is set for 7:30 and you can hear the game on WZDM 92.1fm and. Also, Evansville North plays at Evansville Mater Dei. At the Gibson County Classic…with games being played at Princeton,. Gibson...
Northern Sullivan County Death Investigation Continues
It was January 2nd, 1981 when Sarah Benson of Farmersburg was found dead inside her home. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of a blue 4-door sedan and brown shoes they believe could be similar to those of the killers, although they’re not the actual car or shoes. The suspect has been described as a tall, thin man in his 20’s at the time.
Linton Defeats Lincoln in Road Loss for Lady Alices
The Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices dropped a close one to the Linton Lady Miners last night, 47-45, at Linton. The game was close throughout, with Linton willing the second half by two points following a tie at halftime. Ari Gerkin led LHS with 18, with Gracie Kramer adding 7. The...
