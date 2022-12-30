Government Offices are closed in observance of the New Year’s Holiday. In Vincennes Recycling will not be collected until January 9th. Officials with at the Solid Management Office on South 17th Street will have an all-day recycling drop off on Wednesday from 9 AM until 5 PM. In Washington, trash that is normally picked on Monday’s will need to be ready by 7 AM tomorrow. The city bus is not running and the daviess county landfill will be closed.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO