Why '70s Interior Home Design Will Make A Huge Comeback In 2023, According To Experts

While aesthetics like white bathrooms and rustic wooden beams will be deemed acceptable for the foreseeable future, an explosion of character and funk is making its way back into the zeitgeist of home decor. Homeowners and buyers seem to be moving on from the overly clean, curated, and cottage core looks of the last few years and heading into a direction that emphasizes color, individuality, and, you guessed it, groove.

Yes, the 1970s aesthetic is coming back in full force, with these designs evoking the fun, sensual, and downright cool vibe that defined the decade. Home designer Robert McKinley told Vogue that "Earth tones and fun multi-color concepts are current trends now, as well as low-slung soft furniture." Thus, being on-trend in today's home design market is reflecting the moods and imagery that best represent yourself, and not shying away from color, organic materials, and dynamic forms. Keep reading to see why experts believe the 1970s will be making a comeback in 2023.

Return To Color

Avocado-green, earthy tones, chocolate hues, and pops of psychedelic orange -- yes, we are revisiting a palette that encourages leisure, socializing, creativity, and a sense of ecological responsibility, as noted by Sherwin Williams . This is a radical departure from what has defined home decor over the last five years. For the last few years, the pandemic encouraged comfort, a naturalistic and farmhouse retreat sensibility, and muted tones that were soothing to the senses. Essentially, home design was sustained around choices that would be non-bothersome to people occupying their homes at all hours of the day.

Interior designer Kelly Kuehn details to House Digest that the "current earth tones color palette is expanding from cream, tans, and grays to muted versions of 70's shades like avocado green, rust, browns, and mustard colors." Thus, the transition away from neutrals is a resurgence of the '70s with a bit more subtlety; we're revisiting these colors while keeping modern eye sensibilities in mind.

Change Of Materials

After several years of neutral tones, minimalist sweatsuits, and a time of seclusion, glamor, celebration, and a funky reverence for the natural world have reentered American life in full force. Kuehn asserts that "organic materials like wicker, rattan, and twine were everywhere in decorative items, sofas, chairs, coffee tables, and end tables. Now homeowners are bringing in 70's textures with wicker back chairs around their dining tables, and placing storage baskets woven with twine in their kitchens and bathrooms."

Additionally, finishes like wood paneling, velvet furniture, and a thoughtful spirit of excess will be the new interiors to dominate design palettes, as noted by Veranda . Unsurprisingly, Elle Decor claims that features like rose finishes, disposable pieces, farmhouse doors, and even mid-century modern are falling out of what's in, and are being replaced with eccentric and spatial forms that feel deliberately invigorating. When our day-to-day living becomes more predictable, therein lies an opportunity for spontaneity and a derivation from the norm to emerge in home materials.

Balance Of Form

Renowned artist and home designer Paul Bick told Nu Art & Design , "I am sure that I cannot work completely geometric, I also need the freedom to explore organic forms. I look for the perfect balance between these two forms." This is a wonderful encapsulation of the home design trend to come, as this new 1970s revival will be about offering something different from what has come before, but also being mindful of modern home design.

Since dramatic glass walls, all-white kitchens, and wide oak wood floors are some of the prevailing elements that this 1970s revival is stepping into, it is helpful for homeowners to be mindful of what their current residence has. Creating a space that is a bit moodier, interesting, and funky will encourage homeowners to take time to think about what changes to implement without betraying what made the house desirable in the first place. Because this is such a drastic departure from what came before, these changes will require their own checks and balances.

Psychedelic Revival

Home design is cyclical on some level, and the psychedelic revival of the last couple of years is tremendously influencing culture. NPR points out that substances like LSD, psilocybin, and MDMA are now being recognized as mainstream sources of mental health treatment. Psychedelic bands Tame Impala, Beach House, and MGMT dominate rock music, as detailed by Similar Lists . With factors like these, it is unsurprising that this progressive and free-thinking sensibility would make its way into our personal spaces.

Interior designer Rachel Waldron tells House Digest, "Teens guide fashion, and people in their 40s through 60s are typically those who can afford design services and therefore guide those trends." Thus, it would make sense that this newly packaged form of design nostalgia would stem from those who were born in and grew up around the time of this original aesthetic. Combining these details with a newfound sense of adventure going into 2023 makes this the perfect time for this style to dominate.

Repurposing The Old

In a time when we are becoming increasingly more ecologically conscious, it makes sense that homeowners might be revisiting elements and pieces from the 1970s. Kuehn points out that animals "like owls and roosters and graphic florals were featured prominently in whimsical crafts like hanging wall macramé, figurines, dishes, and bold floral graphic wallpaper. Certainly wallpaper is surging back in a big way; homeowners are using big leafy prints to help bring the outside feeling inside."

During the pandemic, the attempt to bring the outdoors indoors was done by focusing on lots of natural light and neutral tones found in nature. But now, these flourishes will translate into more overt expressions, like tropical prints, distinct browns, and funkier earth tones found in landscapes like forests, deserts, and mountains. Eclectic and personal is the new style, and we are excited to see what 2023 holds in this regard.

Read this next: 25 Home Decor Ideas To Bring Back The '70s