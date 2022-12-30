ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Digest

Why '70s Interior Home Design Will Make A Huge Comeback In 2023, According To Experts

By Emory Orr
House Digest
House Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ci1pG_0jyVxGgu00

While aesthetics like white bathrooms and rustic wooden beams will be deemed acceptable for the foreseeable future, an explosion of character and funk is making its way back into the zeitgeist of home decor. Homeowners and buyers seem to be moving on from the overly clean, curated, and cottage core looks of the last few years and heading into a direction that emphasizes color, individuality, and, you guessed it, groove.

Yes, the 1970s aesthetic is coming back in full force, with these designs evoking the fun, sensual, and downright cool vibe that defined the decade. Home designer Robert McKinley told Vogue that "Earth tones and fun multi-color concepts are current trends now, as well as low-slung soft furniture." Thus, being on-trend in today's home design market is reflecting the moods and imagery that best represent yourself, and not shying away from color, organic materials, and dynamic forms. Keep reading to see why experts believe the 1970s will be making a comeback in 2023.

Return To Color

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13nL53_0jyVxGgu00

Avocado-green, earthy tones, chocolate hues, and pops of psychedelic orange -- yes, we are revisiting a palette that encourages leisure, socializing, creativity, and a sense of ecological responsibility, as noted by Sherwin Williams . This is a radical departure from what has defined home decor over the last five years. For the last few years, the pandemic encouraged comfort, a naturalistic and farmhouse retreat sensibility, and muted tones that were soothing to the senses. Essentially, home design was sustained around choices that would be non-bothersome to people occupying their homes at all hours of the day.

Interior designer Kelly Kuehn details to House Digest that the "current earth tones color palette is expanding from cream, tans, and grays to muted versions of 70's shades like avocado green, rust, browns, and mustard colors." Thus, the transition away from neutrals is a resurgence of the '70s with a bit more subtlety; we're revisiting these colors while keeping modern eye sensibilities in mind.

Change Of Materials

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gcWHJ_0jyVxGgu00

After several years of neutral tones, minimalist sweatsuits, and a time of seclusion, glamor, celebration, and a funky reverence for the natural world have reentered American life in full force. Kuehn asserts that "organic materials like wicker, rattan, and twine were everywhere in decorative items, sofas, chairs, coffee tables, and end tables. Now homeowners are bringing in 70's textures with wicker back chairs around their dining tables, and placing storage baskets woven with twine in their kitchens and bathrooms."

Additionally, finishes like wood paneling, velvet furniture, and a thoughtful spirit of excess will be the new interiors to dominate design palettes, as noted by Veranda . Unsurprisingly, Elle Decor claims that features like rose finishes, disposable pieces, farmhouse doors, and even mid-century modern are falling out of what's in, and are being replaced with eccentric and spatial forms that feel deliberately invigorating. When our day-to-day living becomes more predictable, therein lies an opportunity for spontaneity and a derivation from the norm to emerge in home materials.

Balance Of Form

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aKhBo_0jyVxGgu00

Renowned artist and home designer Paul Bick told Nu Art & Design , "I am sure that I cannot work completely geometric, I also need the freedom to explore organic forms. I look for the perfect balance between these two forms." This is a wonderful encapsulation of the home design trend to come, as this new 1970s revival will be about offering something different from what has come before, but also being mindful of modern home design.

Since dramatic glass walls, all-white kitchens, and wide oak wood floors are some of the prevailing elements that this 1970s revival is stepping into, it is helpful for homeowners to be mindful of what their current residence has. Creating a space that is a bit moodier, interesting, and funky will encourage homeowners to take time to think about what changes to implement without betraying what made the house desirable in the first place. Because this is such a drastic departure from what came before, these changes will require their own checks and balances.

Psychedelic Revival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPMvm_0jyVxGgu00

Home design is cyclical on some level, and the psychedelic revival of the last couple of years is tremendously influencing culture. NPR points out that substances like LSD, psilocybin, and MDMA are now being recognized as mainstream sources of mental health treatment. Psychedelic bands Tame Impala, Beach House, and MGMT dominate rock music, as detailed by Similar Lists . With factors like these, it is unsurprising that this progressive and free-thinking sensibility would make its way into our personal spaces.

Interior designer Rachel Waldron tells House Digest, "Teens guide fashion, and people in their 40s through 60s are typically those who can afford design services and therefore guide those trends." Thus, it would make sense that this newly packaged form of design nostalgia would stem from those who were born in and grew up around the time of this original aesthetic. Combining these details with a newfound sense of adventure going into 2023 makes this the perfect time for this style to dominate.

Repurposing The Old

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bjTCv_0jyVxGgu00

In a time when we are becoming increasingly more ecologically conscious, it makes sense that homeowners might be revisiting elements and pieces from the 1970s. Kuehn points out that animals "like owls and roosters and graphic florals were featured prominently in whimsical crafts like hanging wall macramé, figurines, dishes, and bold floral graphic wallpaper. Certainly wallpaper is surging back in a big way; homeowners are using big leafy prints to help bring the outside feeling inside."

During the pandemic, the attempt to bring the outdoors indoors was done by focusing on lots of natural light and neutral tones found in nature. But now, these flourishes will translate into more overt expressions, like tropical prints, distinct browns, and funkier earth tones found in landscapes like forests, deserts, and mountains. Eclectic and personal is the new style, and we are excited to see what 2023 holds in this regard.

Read this next: 25 Home Decor Ideas To Bring Back The '70s

Comments / 2

Related
The Repository

President's Message: Top interior design trends to watch in 2023

Recently architects and interior designers were surveyed on design trends for 2023. With the new year upon us, many are looking for ways to improve their lives and their spaces. For years, home decor has aired on the side of minimalism where open shelving, white backsplashes, and gray flooring was the trend. In 2023, we see comfort and functionality take precedence as homeowners look for cost effective solutions for their growing home needs.
shefinds

3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!

Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
Boot Camp Mom

How to start organizing a messy house

So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!
Family Handyman

How to Declutter Your Closet in 4 Easy Steps

We’ve all been there, when closing your closet door becomes an all out war. It’s time to go through your closet, organize and get rid of some things. Decluttering can feel overwhelming, but by breaking it down into smaller steps can lighten the load. Take an afternoon and follow these easy steps to declutter you closet!
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Well+Good

This $9 ‘Concealer Serum’ Makes My Dark Under-Eye Circles Totally Invisible

I’ll cut to the chase: NYX’s Bare With Me Concealer Serum ($9) is skin care-meets-makeup at an insanely affordable price point. We typically see these types of complexion-friendly hybrid products in the luxury category, but this stuff? Not only is it an exceptional hydrating concealer, it’s also under $10 and available at the drugstore.
Family Handyman

How To Start Decluttering When It Feels Overwhelming

We’ve all been there. The mountains of mail, the overstuffed closet. From tools to toys, clutter just becomes part of the background. Even the neatest among us accumulates a lot of stuff. When do we do something about it?. “I think you know in your gut that it’s time...
12tomatoes.com

Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand

I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
Mary Duncan

“You aren’t worth buying nice gifts for,” man says to girlfriend and gives her small kitchen appliances

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have never been a material minded person who has a lot of stuff. When I recently moved out of my parent’s house and into a new condo of my own, I laughed at how much extra space I have. There are three cabinets in the kitchen that I am not using at all. I have two superfluous bookcases in my bedroom, one is only holding my router. My downstair’s bathroom vanity is completely empty and I don’t have the faintest idea what I will put there, because if it’s not something I deem necessary, I don’t buy it.
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
75K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy