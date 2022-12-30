Wilmington visits Mount Union women's basketball in New Year's Eve contest

Women: Mount Union plays host to Wilmington at 3 p.m. Saturday at the McPherson Academic and Athletic Complex.

The records: Mount Union is 4-6 (1-2 in the OAC) after losing to Ohio Wesleyan 74-47 on Dec. 20. The Purple Raiders have a three-game losing streak. Carroll 64-63. Wilmington is 7-3, 1-2, and has won two in a row, including a 70-54 victory over Earlham (Ind.) on Dec. 17.

The coaches: Suzy Venet is 279-179 in her 18th season at Mount Union, and 290-194 overall. Janel Blakenspoor is 22-28 at Wilmington in three seasons and 39-86 overall.

Projected starters: Mount Union: 5-7 Sr. Emma Cannon (10.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 0.6 apg); 5-6 Soph. Ali Hudik (10.8, 3.2, 2.0); 5-8 Sr. Gretchen Koken (11.3, 6.9, 1.3); 6-1 Fr. Mckayla Dunkle (5.4, 5.6, 1.1), and 5-5 Fr. Bailey Shutsa (4.0, 2.9, 1.2).

Wilmington: 5-9 Fr. Marisa Seiler (7.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.1 apg); 5-9 Jr. Brooke Stover (5.3, 3.3, 0.4); 5-3 Sr. Kennedy Lewis (12.6, 5.6, 3.6); 5-5 Sr. Cassidy Lovett (4.8, 3.9, 1.2); 5-8 Soph. Jaylah Captain (5.5, 3.5, 1.4).

Notes: Dae Dae Nash and Madison Hensley started for the Purple Raiders against Ohio Wesleyan, combining for nine points on 4-of-16 shooting in 47 minutes. … Mount Union shot just 31% against OWU (18-for-58) and was 4-of-20 on 3-pointers. … Wilmington (19.2) and Mount Union (17.2) are ranked first and third, respectively, in the OAC in turnovers forced per game. … Blankenspoor was an assistant coach for three seasons with the Purple Raiders under Venet from 2009-12. Mount Union went 80-11 in that stretch, won two OAC regular-season titles and three conference tournament crowns.

Next: Mount Union hosts Baldwin Wallace at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4.