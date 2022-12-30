ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Mount Union men's basketball defeats Gettysburg 82-61 at Land of Magic Classic

By Staff report
 4 days ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. ― Christian Parker and Jeffery Mansfield narrowly missed double-doubles as No. 4-ranked Mount Union defeated Gettysburg (Pa.), 82-61, at the Land of Magic Classic on Thursday.

Parker finished with 16 points and Mansfield scored 14, and both players had nine rebounds for the Purple Raiders (10-1), who pulled away late in the first half and won easily.

Collen Gurley added 14 points for Mount Union, which trailed 26-23 with 8:27 remaining in the first half, then finished the period with a 21-6 run to lead 44-32 at the intermission.

Parker had eight points in that stretch while Gurley scored six.

Gettysburg (4-5) got as close as eight points (52-44) with 14:55 remaining but the Purple Raiders went on a 15-4 run over the next 3½ minutes to lead by 19 (67-48).

Rassoul Abakar and Carl Schaller led Gettysburg with 12 points and six rebounds apiece. Ryan McKeon added 11 points and Jordan Stafford finished with 10.

