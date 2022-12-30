ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

New businesses forecast economic upswing for Coshocton in 2023

By Leonard L. Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VmtKU_0jyVx9b400

EDITOR'S NOTE: This week we will take a look back at some of the biggest stories in our area in 2022.

COSHOCTON − Local officials believe 2022 was a big year for new businesses in Coshocton County.

Amy Crown, executive director of the Coshocton County Chamber of Commerce, said they had 32 new members this past year. This is the most she can remember for some time.

Tiffany Swigert, executive director of the Coshocton Port Authority, said business engagement is at an all time high and she is constantly meeting with new businesses looking to move into the area or existing businesses wanting to expand. Unfortunately, she can't reveal those companies until they're ready to make announcements.

"We have been met with incredible opportunities for our community and are working diligently to capture those presented and create new prospects by sharing the Coshocton story," Swigert said. "We are grateful to have the ability to share information on new programing and other resources that can provide positive impacts on our industries. Understanding our local businesses history, their strengths, challenges and future desires helps our office connect them with relevant resources."

She said the Appalachian Community Grant program launched this year through Gov. Mike DeWine's office also has local stakeholders thinking big picture as it could be transformational and impactful for generations to come. The program specifically supports projects in Ohio's Appalachian communities that focus on downtown infrastructure development, physical and behavioral health and workforce development.

Much has also been talked about in the past year with the announcement of the Intel chip plant coming to Licking County less than an hour away. It's hoped this could help bring new people, businesses and other opportunities to Coshocton County.

One place poised to take advantage of this is the growing Conesville Industrial Park, where an American Electric Power coal-fired plant once stood. A boiler at the site came down in October as demolition and remediation work continues.

The site is being developed by the Frontier Group of Companies. In August, Business Development Director Patrick Ford said where the plant stood could be ready in 9 to 15 months for businesses to move in. The finished product will look like a modern industrial site with a public access road and utilities like water and sewer.

One company that has admitted to having an eye on the industrial park for expansion is Standard Power. The block chain and data center had a ribbon cutting ceremony in September. It's located where the WestRock Papermill was, which closed in 2015.

Standard Power CEO Max Serezhin said they have 50 megawatts now for data mining and are developing 700 megawatts at the burgeoning Conesville Industrial Park. Serezhin hoped they would be live there within the first quarter of 2023.

Also slated for the first part of next year is the new Genesis Coshocton Medical Center just off the intersection of U.S. 36 and Airport Road. A groundbreaking was held for the 60,000 square-foot-facility in 2021. Genesis started hiring for 200 positions this past summer.

Matthew Perry, Genesis HealthCare System president and CEO, told the Tribune in July the $45 million project should be completed and open to patients by April. The one-story structure will include an emergency department with 10 beds, overnight patient observation unit with 10 beds, outpatient surgery center, imaging department, laboratory, pharmacy, cardiac diagnostics, respiratory therapy, a medical office building for specialists and physical, occupational and speech therapies.

In the meantime, Genesis opened a new clinic in September near where the new hospital will be. Genesis Physician Services has 15 exam rooms, a laboratory, X-ray room, spot for Telehealth appointments and more.

Another developing property many are keen to see what will happen with it is the Selby Building on Main Street. Our Town Coshocton took over the three-story, 62,000-square-foot structure in 2021. This was after Paul Gilbert and Matt Parsons were identified as end users of the building after some basic remodeling was completed.

A $300,000 grant from the Joseph W., Fred E. and Helen LeRetilley Johnston Fund of the Coshocton Foundation and $200,000 from the Montgomery Foundation is funding work. This includes repairing the collapsed part of the roof, replacing the entire roofing membrane, sealing windows, fixing the two stories directly under the collapsed roof section, repairing exterior brick and masonry and acid washing of the building's outside.

In June, it was announced OTC was receiving $45,000 from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for work. Lanny Spaulding, executive director of OTC, said an announcement regarding progress on the building and what is next should be coming soon.

Parsons and Gilbert have also bought the Frew Building, diagonal from the Selby. They opened Scoops Ice Cream Shoppe in the building in August.

Other new businesses that opened in 2022 included a new Wendy's franchise, Forever Family Grooming, Coshocton Art Guild Gallery, Crystal Aquarium, Northern Belle Shop, Golden Key Realty, Roscoe Barbecue Company, Thompson Ninety-Nine, Lynnie Lou's Boutique, Coshocton Tribe X-Treme Gym, the Venue at Hidden Spring Farm, Ashton's Esthetics and Spa, Seven Sisters Yoga Villa, The Barn Yard, Sweet Smyles Bakery, Das Collection Haus, B. Radiant Wellness and Pizza Point gained new owners in Kayla and Casey Davis.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with close to 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs several bills into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed several bills into law on Monday. According to a statement released by Gov. DeWine, the following bills were enacted:. Senate Bill 33, sponsored by Senators Jay Hottinger and Andrew O. Brenner, modifies the law governing community reinvestment areas and expands the income tax deduction allowed for contributions to Ohio’s 529 education savings plans to include contributions to 529 plans established by other states.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Experts predict lower gas prices in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a year of record-high gas prices, analysts are forecasting relief for Ohioans in 2023. Barring any major catastrophes, petroleum analysts at GasBuddy.com don’t expect the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas to rise above $4 per gallon, but it could come close. Gas prices in Columbus peaked […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

YMCA Now Open 24 Hours

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As we enter into 2023, daydreaming of healthier lifestyles, The Muskingum County Family YMCA Recreation Center is offering more opportunities to make those wishes become realities. Operations Director Tyler McDade announced that the facility is now open 24 hours to accommodate people who work odd shifts...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Mount Vernon News

Sheriff's Sale Case #19FR09-0276

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES FIDUCARIES, DEVISEES AND DONEES OF GLEN R ANDERSON, et al. By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, JANUARY 20, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested

The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 injured in Whitehall shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Whitehall Sunday afternoon, according to the Whitehall Division of Police. Police responded to the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at around 3:21 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
WHITEHALL, OH
WHIZ

Cambridge Police Need Assistance Identifying Male Suspect

The Cambridge Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a male suspect in an attempted robbery. The incident took place December 21 at the Highland Market. Along with identifying the male in the photo they are also asking for help identifying the female in the picture as a witness. She’s not considered a suspect.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe native killed in Columbus pedestrian crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Columbus this week, claiming the life of a Chillicothe woman. Winter Hodge, 42, reports say, was walking along Brice Road near Tussing Road on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Silas Hood of Columbus. Officers from the Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene and began an investigation while medics from the Madison Township Fire Department transported Hodge to Mount Carmel East Medical Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
STARK COUNTY, OH
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy