Suspect in New Year’s Eve machete attack on police near New York’s Times Square expressed desire in diary to join Taliban, die a martyr, sources say
The 19-year-old being held by New York City police as the suspect in a New Year’s Eve machete attack against three police officers just outside a Times Square security screening zone carried a handwritten diary that expressed his desire to join the Taliban in Afghanistan and die as a martyr, law enforcement sources said.
Banksy mural theft ringleader could face 12 years in jail, Ukraine says
The ringleader of a group that allegedly tried to steal a Banksy mural from a wall in Ukraine could face up to 12 years in prison, the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement Monday. The suspect, who has not been named, was served a “notice of...
France offers free condoms to young people and free emergency contraception to all women
Free condoms are now available to young people under the age of 26 at French pharmacies as part of what French President Emmanuel Macron has called “a small revolution in preventative healthcare.”. The new health strategy, which aims to curb the spread of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) among young...
Four things to watch out for in the Middle East in 2023
The event that dominated the world’s news agenda in 2022 was the Ukraine war and its far-reaching repercussions. Its impact was felt deeply in the Middle East, with the region’s energy supplies, strategic waterways, and even weapons industries playing a key role in the war. Last year saw...
Israel’s far-right Ben Gvir visits flashpoint Jerusalem holy site as Palestinians slam ‘provocation’
Israel’s far-right national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Tuesday visited the Jerusalem compound known as the Temple Mount by Jews and the Haram al-Sharif or Noble Sanctuary by Muslims, in a move that drew international condemnation. Videos published on Israeli media showed Ben Gvir walking through the compound...
Egypt recovers heavy ‘Green Sarcophagus’ from the United States
Egyptian authorities announced the recovery of a heavy sarcophagus lid from the United States on Monday at a ceremony in Cairo. The sarcophagus, which at 500 kilograms (about 1,100 pounds) is one of the biggest, dates back to the Late Period of Ancient Egypt (747-332 BC), said Mostafa Waziri, the secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities at Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
Ukraine claims hundreds of Russian troops killed in strike; Moscow says 63 died
An apparent Ukrainian strike in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine appears to have killed a large number of Russian troops, according to the Ukrainian military, pro-Russian military bloggers and former officials. The strike took place just after midnight on Sunday, New Year’s Day, on a vocational school housing Russian conscripts in Makiivka,...
