Sheriff: Alcohol ‘appears’ to be factor in deadly crash
The woman died from her injuries at the crash site.
WILX-TV
Rain and fog slow the morning drive and why you should toss a cake
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk check out when the rain and fog will let up. Maureen Halliday joins to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day and what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.
WILX-TV
Building on Michigan Avenue shot at on New Year’s
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Gunshots were fired at a building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. On Sunday, Lansing Township Police announced that employees of the Peoples Kitchen said that an unknown person or group of people came to the area and fired guns at the building and parking lot. This comes after one person died and another was left in critical condition after a shooting in a recording studio in the same building Saturday night.
Woman dies in what police believe was alcohol-related crash New Year’s Day on I-94
A 42-year-old Lansing woman died in a crash police believe was alcohol-related early New Year’s Day on eastbound I-94 in Parma Township, west of Jackson. The woman was heading east before dawn Sunday, Jan. 1, and took the exit ramp onto Eaton Rapids Road, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Monday news release. The vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, according to the sheriff’s office.
1 killed, 1 injured in Lansing Township shooting
Officials with Lansing twp. reported that the shootings "do not appear to be random nor is it believed that there is an on-going threat to the general public."
WILX-TV
Dry January and how to stick with it
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first Monday of the year means you might be thinking of resolutions. You might also be nursing a holiday hangover. Dry January is a national initiative to get people to start drinking less. Before you pick up your next bottle, substance abuse experts say to ask yourself these questions.
WILX-TV
One woman dead after a car crash in Parma Township on Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office along with Parma-Sandstone Fire Department and Jackson Community Ambulance responded to I-94 eastbound at Eaton Rapids Road in Parma Township for a fatal car crash. Sheriff Gary Schuette from the Jackson County Sherriff’s Office reported that the accident...
fox2detroit.com
MSU student killed in hit-and-run in Oakland Township on holiday break
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit family is grieving the loss of a 22-year-old hit and killed in a hit-and-run in Oakland Township. Ben Kable was fatally injured, while the suspect is still being sought in the crash, which happened just before 6 a.m. on New Year's Day.
Lansing teen falls through ice after being stranded on frozen pond
One Lansing teen fell through ice and others were stuck in the middle of a frozen pond on Saturday.
Fatal shooting victim ‘Kaz’ remembered for being ‘one of a kind’
And the community is remembering Terrell, or better known as 'Kaz,' as a music producer who would 'unite artists' and 'one of a kind.'
Jackson park monument vandalized with spray paint
A monument at Ella Sharp Park has been defaced with red spray paint.
WILX-TV
Lifting fog leads to possible record highs and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford is at the Now Desk as the fog that kicked off 2023 lifts and makes way for rain. We take a look at some of the top trending stories of the morning including the Mega Millions jackpot growing and a very happy birthday is in store!
WILX-TV
Heavy fog leads to rain, and a jackpot grows
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk as 2023 kicks off with heavy fog that makes way for rain. Maureen Halliday joins to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the morning including the first baby born at Sparrow in the new year and we get way too excited and say it’s 2024 already.
22-year-old Shelby Township man killed in hit-and-run
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person who struck and killed a 22-year-old Shelby Township man.
WILX-TV
Sparrow Hospital announces first baby of the new year
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A couple welcomed 2023 with their newborn on Sunday. In the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, EW. Sparrow Hospital welcomed baby Sofia. She was born at 1:43 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces to parents Karen and Ben from Lansing. Sparrow said...
These Jackson County businesses closed their doors in 2022
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – From abrupt closings to owner retirements, here are what Jackson County businesses closed in 2022. Spring Arbor lost a long-time favorite restaurant, but a new eatery took its place. The Spring Arbor Café, 7975 Spring Arbor Road, closed at the end of 2021, after serving...
WILX-TV
One man dead after shooting in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting on Michigan Avenue. At 3:07 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, police responded to Michigan Avenue outside The People’s Kitchen in Lansing Township. Police said that two people were shot in a recording studio inside the building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street.
State police investigate after officer fatally shoots person at mobile home park
CLINTON COUNTY -- A Bath Township police officer shot and killed a person at a mobile home park on Monday, Jan. 2, according to Michigan State Police officials. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. at the Dutch Hills Trailer Park, located at 16400 Upton Rd, Bath Township, in Clinton County, according to police.
Lansing man finds illegal deer hunt set-up near playground
When Brandon McGhan came across deer feed, a hunting blind and a space heater near graves park with a playground nearby, he had to warn others.
WILX-TV
Deer cull on hold as East Lansing residents remain torn
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A plan to cull deer in East Lansing is on hold while people voice their thoughts on the subject. A survey from people who live in the city is due this Friday. Here’s a little background about the deer cull in East Lansing:. It’s...
