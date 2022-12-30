ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Art community thrives after Masonic Temple fire

By Chris Crook, Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dNGRa_0jyVvd9b00

EDITOR'S NOTE: This week we will take a look back at some of the biggest stories in our area in 2022.

ZANESVILLE − On the night of Jan. 6, Zanesville's Masonic Temple was destroyed by fire . Displaced, members of the city's the artist community scattered, not like ashes, but like seeds.

Overall, more than fifty artists and businesses lost their space in the building.

First, the art community needed to heal, said Bob Grayson, then find new places for studios and galleries. Artists began to take root in other locations around Zanesville and further afield, in Dresden and along the East Pike.

Grayson was the building manager for the temple, and occupied a large gallery and studio space in the northwest corner of the building. The large display windows were usually filled with the artwork of his students, often high school-aged children and younger. He was instrumental in creating the Y Bridge Cultural Arts Center on Main Street in Zanesville. The center was created to help fill the hole left by the loss of the Masonic Temple, and the number of tenants has increased steadily since the center opened in June.

A group quickly coalesced around the former Temple artists, and they began to meet regularly, Grayson said. First came healing, then the process finding new places for everyone who wanted one started. An outpouring of support from the community as a whole helped keep a lot of people going while the rebuilding process began.

Sharon Dean, who's studio Mystic Creations was on the fifth floor of the temple, said "one of the things that made [losing the temple] a little bit easier is that there were so many of us affected, we came together as a group, as a community at large, really came together. If it wasn't for that outward support, I think it would have been so much harder to get through and manage."

"The community they just came in and lifted us up," said Laura May, who owns Oh So Metro Jewelry and Design. "People that had never even been to the temple recognized what we had lost. People started realize what had been lost, and the entire community came in a and wrapped everyone of us up and lifted us up, and that really helped us. It wasn't just we lost everything, the community said no we are there for you. It was overwhelming how amazing it was."

The support from the city and surrounding area was "just phenomenal, so much help, with the community foundation and the fundraisers they had for us," said Gail Smith, of Alterations Unlimited by Gail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smDs9_0jyVvd9b00

"It really helped us a lot, helped us come together, they raised money and helped every one of us that was in there that had anything to do with art. It was overwhelming. The fire was a tragedy but God had a purpose, and he allowed us to move on and we are growing from it," Rick Buck said.

"We wanted the public to know we were not out there with our hand out asking for help, we were trying to get better," said May. "We were trying to get ourselves better when we came to the realization that we would not be able to stick together as a group," due to the sheer number of tenants in the temple. "It has been hard to have that separation," she said, but she has gotten to know a number of people she didn't know when they had space in the temple. It helped "develop friendships and the nurturing you needed to get over this, because everybody had a total loss."

The loss of the temple as a hub has caused the former tenants to spread out across the downtown and further afield, including Dresden, where a number of former tenants have set up shop. "It is forcing us to find ourselves in small clusters, and it is a good thing," Grayson said. That means visitors to the monthly First Friday events are spreading out further across downtown, instead of focusing on activities and locations at the temple, as they often did, Grayson said.

"The nice thing is people were starting to find homes after two or three months," May said. "We were here in April for the first time, we have people in Dresden now, people in Putnam, we have us here. People are scattered, but at the same time, we have a new network that we didn't know we were missing, even though we were all within the same building."

"For the majority of us that were in the temple, I don't think giving up was an option," said Buck, who lost his screen printing business in the fire. "We might have lost everything, there might have been a couple that threw in the towel, but the majority found a place. It took us a while, but we finally got in here," he said of the Y Bridge Cultural Arts Center. Buck has a space in the new center, fronting on Main Street, with a prominent display advertising the return of the Zane's Trace Commemoration.

Meanwhile, the network between artists continues to grow stronger, Lurenda Hayes said. Hayes owned Sage REdesign, which relocated to Dresden after the fire.

"I feel there is more of a community, even if we are all separated. We have had to rely on each other because of the hurt and the pain everybody went through going through this together," said Hayes said. "I feel closer to the tenants of the Masonic Temple than I did before."

"If there is anything good that came from the fire, it is that, that sense of community," she said.

"We have all found our way, one way or another," said Dean. "We have found a phoenix in the ashes, many of us have relocated, new little pockets of groups are establishing new footprints. It is really exciting, it is evolving into something bigger and better and more beautiful."

ccrook@gannett.com

740-868-3708

@crookphoto

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Art community thrives after Masonic Temple fire

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

YMCA Now Open 24 Hours

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As we enter into 2023, daydreaming of healthier lifestyles, The Muskingum County Family YMCA Recreation Center is offering more opportunities to make those wishes become realities. Operations Director Tyler McDade announced that the facility is now open 24 hours to accommodate people who work odd shifts...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
Yanasa TV

Ohio bison ranchers to star in new documentary film.

Cherokee Valley Bison Ranch of Thornville, Ohio will be featured in an upcoming documentary about the official mammal of the United States, the American bison. Cherokee Valley Ranch is a multi-generational homestead turned into a bison ranch by Jared and Carrie Starr. The ranch offers a unique opportunity for visitors to stay in real Tipi’s as they enjoy the company of beautiful bison all around.
THORNVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville – Public Meeting for Lakeside Glen Housing Development Rezoning in North Circleville

Circleville – Lakeside Glen PUD will be heard at a Public Hearing on Wednesday, January 4th at 6 p.m. for a rezoning of a possible housing development in North Circleville. The development called Lakeside Glen is planned by Coughlin Investment, the developer is planning to take 31 acres of open space land and turn it into a 108 single-family housing development located adjacent to the Rockford homes development off Walnut creek pike. In the plans, the development calls for 4.25 acres of open space that will include a pond, walking trail, and access to and use by the homeowners.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
10TV

Police: 1 injured in Whitehall shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Whitehall Sunday afternoon, according to the Whitehall Division of Police. Police responded to the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at around 3:21 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
WHITEHALL, OH
WHIZ

Garden Road Fire Damages Home

The Red Cross is assisting a Zanesville family after a fire in their home Thursday morning. The fire took place just before 8am at 921 Garden Road. Assistant Fire Chief Joe Hunt at Falls Township Fire Department said the fire began in the kitchen. “The origin of the fire was...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
OHIO STATE
614now.com

Long-standing Columbus pizzeria sold to new owner

With nearly a quarter century under her belt as the owner of Taranto’s Pizza, Debbie Taranto has sold the Polaris pizzeria to a new owner. The sale was announced in a post made to Taranto’s social media accounts yesterday evening. “I wanted to take a moment and thank...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe native killed in Columbus pedestrian crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Columbus this week, claiming the life of a Chillicothe woman. Winter Hodge, 42, reports say, was walking along Brice Road near Tussing Road on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Silas Hood of Columbus. Officers from the Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene and began an investigation while medics from the Madison Township Fire Department transported Hodge to Mount Carmel East Medical Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Two People in Custody after Shots Fired

PICKAWAY – Shots were fired around 8:30 pm on Monday when Pickaway County deputies arrived at the scene of a possible domestic situation off Ett Noecher road in Pickaway County. According to early reports when the deputies arrived at the home they reported hearing gunfire and called for 99...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bojangles to break ground in Columbus

A previous story on Bojangles can be seen in the video player above HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bojangles expansion into Columbus will officially begin this week. The fast-food chain known for its Southern-style chicken and biscuits, announced that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its first Columbus area location. It will take place […]
COLUMBUS, OH
a-z-animals.com

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy