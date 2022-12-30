Friday's letters: President's actions speak louder, DeSantis flip-flopped on vaccine

Biden vacations as Americans struggle

On Dec. 24, you ran an article about the White House party planner and all the dinners featuring lamb chops, shrimp, lobster, etc., that he has overseen (“Meet White House party planner”).

Not to mention the wedding of the president’s granddaughter and the 20 parties a week held during this holiday season.

And now our president is enjoying the holidays in sunny St. Croix. How nice for him and his family.

Meanwhile, the world is in turmoil, people are struggling to feed their families and the border is in crisis, much of this due to the president’s policies.

It is hard for me to believe that this administration cares for anything but its own power. Actions speak louder, you know.

Diane Ontko, Sarasota

DeSantis morphs from vaccine backer to foe

As Gov. Ron DeSantis begins his investigation of COVID vaccinations, it should be noted that at the beginning of the pandemic, vaccines were deemed a precious commodity.

The issue wasn’t whether or not vaccines were effective; the issue was how vaccines could be efficiently, effectively rolled out to the general public so that those most vulnerable could be protected first.

Rather than take the advice of public health officials, however, our governor chose to override them all for political advantage.

You’ll recall, for instance, that while most of us were turning on computers at 6 a.m. each morning to try to secure a vaccination slot at a pharmacy somewhere within a hundred miles, folks living in some of developer Pat Neal’s communities were given special access to vaccinations, courtesy of the Governor’s Office.

Interesting how the politician who saw himself as the chief architect of rolling out a precious commodity has morphed into the one blaming others for foisting that worthless Fauci stuff on the state of Florida.

Bob Clark, Venice

Car commercials, cars should disclose mpg

In commercials for drugs, touting the benefits, companies are required to mention possible bad side effects and results.

By the same token, with virtually all experts agreeing that burning fossil fuel accelerates the existential threat of climate change to the world and humanity, shouldn’t vehicle commercials and vehicles themselves also disclose their positive and negative contributions in terms of miles per gallon?

I propose that car and truck ads, on TV and in print, be required to include expected mpg as determined by the Environmental Protection Agency. Vehicles should have this information visible near the model name on the exterior.

This would encourage purchasers to buy more fuel-efficient vehicles.

It would also help those who need to tout their enhanced financial status and right to pollute more by buying more ostentatious and polluting vehicles.

Martin E. Kodish, MD, Lakewood Ranch

Ukraine aid about more than cost, benefit

The United States is providing extensive security and economic assistance (exceeding $100 billion) for Ukraine in its war against invading Russia. This support is existential for Ukraine, and it enjoys broad public support.

But the earlier bipartisan consensus is eroding. GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has repeatedly expressed misgivings about writing Ukraine a “blank check.”

Unfortunately, the war in Ukraine is framed in simplistic cost-benefit terms. I was taken aback by the Wall Street Journal’s Dec. 23 editorial, which used quotes from economist Timothy Ash to claim that for America, the benefits of helping Kyiv defeat Russia far outweigh the costs.

First, Russia’s loss could gravely weaken its military power without the death of a single American. Second, American support creates a “shop window” for domestic defense manufacturers to impress arms purchasers across the world who might buy superior American weapons.

This is a grossly myopic cost-benefit calculus in the context of a tragic war claiming the lives of tens of thousands of Ukrainians and Russians, and it cheapens U.S. aid for Ukraine.

And these are exactly the reasons cited by those, including the Kremlin, who criticize the Biden administration’s effective refusal to negotiate an end to the war and claim that a self-interested Washington is prolonging the Ukrainian people’s suffering.

Istvan Dobozi, Sarasota, former lead economist, World Bank

For ideal Van Wezel, add center aisle

Kudos to guest columnist Sheldon Rich for his calm and reasoned thoughts on why we should not replace the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall (“A new arts center in Sarasota may be a ‘want’ − but it’s not a ‘need,’” Dec. 27).

I will add one more: If your sole objection to the beloved “Purple Cow” is the lack of a center aisle, spend a few thousand dollars, hire a team of workers, remove some seats and provide one.

Michael Gibson, Sarasota