Lessons for Cleveland from Rosewood, Florida -- 100 years after racial massacre: Justice B. Hill

Tad Gauss
2d ago
Gee, America is Sooooo Racist, that in order to prove it, e have to DIG UP 100 year old stories!!! Good job Cleveland……try to stir the racialDivide!! 🖕🏿💩🖕🏿
Reply(1)
8
Mark Lovell
2d ago
by that thinking Italians should keep hating the mores (africans) for what the more did 600 years ago and the Irish should keep hating the English and the French should keep hating the English and we should all hate Germany
Reply
5
The Patriot
2d ago
what is the relevance of this story except to cause more racial diversity. you, the media, will be responsible for the consequences of your actions which equals violence, unfortunately
Reply
2
This Ohio city ranked among “neediest” in America
Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Los Angeles all rank among the nation’s 10 “neediest” cities, according to an analysis by the personal finance website WalletHub.
U.S. Justice Department intervenes in opioids lawsuit against Rite Aid: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Chicago Bulls: Donovan Mitchell sets franchise record with 71 points in Cavaliers’ 145-134 overtime win over Bulls. Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Rain, fog and record high temps. Opioids...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s first year in office: Some wins, some snags, and lessons learned
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Justin Bibb stepped into the mayor’s office last January, it was the first time in half-a-generation that a new leader was at the helm of City Hall. What unfolded in the following year – the 35-year-old’s first in public office -- was a testament to the fresh approach that 63% of city voters wanted when they cast their ballots for Bibb: There were some victories, a few bumps along the way, and a learning curve underscoring it all.
Cleveland’s ‘Mr. Christmas,’ Bill Hixson, dies at 93
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Right until the end, Bill Hixon, co-owner of Hixon’s, the landmark Lakewood holiday shop at 14125 Detroit Ave, was the embodiment of the spirit of Christmas. Hixon passed away at home on Dec. 29 at the age of 93. “He was the meaning of Christmas,” said...
Interfaith service to commemorate life of Martin Luther King in historic sanctuary: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Park Synagogue and Cory United Methodist Church will hold a morning of interfaith fellowship 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 to commemorate the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. at the sanctuary located at 1117 E. 105th St. where King once spoke. The service will be conducted by Rabbi Joshua Skoff, senior rabbi of Park Synagogue and Rev. Kendrick, Jr., pastor at Cory United Methodist Church.
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland holds memorial vigil for fallen officer Shane Bartek
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland continues to honor the life and legacy of fallen police officer Shane Bartek, who was killed while off-duty, with a candlelight vigil Saturday evening. The Dec. 31 vigil will honor Bartek’s life one year, to the day, after his murder. Officer...
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood teen’s fight with cancer leads to Sweet Dreams for Kids
Beachwood High School junior Dalya Berezovsky knows firsthand what it is like to be a little kid in the hospital, so in 2008, her family started Sweet Dreams for Kids to give families a little piece of home during difficult times. Sweet Dreams for Kids is a nonprofit started by...
These Ohio cities are among the top 10 loneliest in America: study
According to a new study, Cleveland is ranked in the top 10 as one of the loneliest cities in America.
Federal prosecutor’s office in Cleveland without a confirmed leader for longest stretch in some 70 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nearly two years have passed without a confirmed federal prosecutor in northern Ohio, the longest the district has gone without one in some 70 years. Since Justin Herdman left on Jan. 8, 2021, the office has been led by interim U.S. attorneys. Michelle Baeppler, the first assistant, has been in charge for the past several months. She is the only first assistant to lead any of the 93 offices in the country. President Biden, based on the recommendation of the state’s two U.S. senators, makes the appointment.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a man wanted for drug dealing in the Cleveland area. According to the U.S. Marshals, Robby Nelson, 35, is described as a white man, 5′10″ and weighing about 210 pounds. Anyone with information is...
Expired plates lead officer to Cleveland man with warrant and gun: Brecksville Police Blotter
Warrant, I-77: On Dec. 7, police observed a black Lexus without rear illumination traveling northbound on I-77. That’s when the officer also discovered the vehicle had expired plates. The Cleveland driver told the officer he was headed home after visiting his mother in Akron. It turned out the man...
Meet the first babies born in Northeast Ohio in 2023
New year, new life! Cleveland Clinic and Mercy Health in Lorain shared photos of two of the first babies to be born in 2023.
2 people dead, 5-year-old girl wounded in separate shootings in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Police are investigating after separate shootings on New Year’s Eve left two people dead and a 5-year-old girl wounded. A 38-year-old woman was found dead by officers in an apartment after reports of gunshots at 7:45 p.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of Brittain Road in the Chapel Hill neighborhood, according to police. The young girl also was found wounded in the apartment, police say.
Parma resident and longtime Camp Cheerful volunteer honored for service
PARMA, Ohio -- Longtime Camp Cheerful volunteer John Holton lives his life by the simple tenet it is in giving that one receives. His selfless actions were recently celebrated when he received Camp Cheerful’s “1,000 Hour Award” at an event held in Strongsville. “I’m not there to...
WKYC
Cleveland Clinic welcomes first newborn of 2023
CLEVELAND — It didn't take long for the first Cleveland Clinic newborn of 2023 to be welcomed into his new world in the early hours of Sunday morning!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The...
PHOTOS: FBI works to ID Cleveland bank robber
It happened just after 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Citizens Bank along Broadway Avenue in Cleveland.
FanDuel Ohio promo: instant $200 in bonus bets for Cavaliers-Bulls
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start betting on the NBA with the latest FanDuel Ohio promo. The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Chicago Bulls tonight and...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man shot dead while trying to enter his apartment, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man died Friday after he was shot while trying to get inside his own apartment. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Charles Williams, 43, of Cleveland. Cleveland police said officers found Williams around 6:30 p.m. on the balcony...
Man found dead from gunshots in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man was found dead from gunshot wounds on Friday in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Cleveland police responded to an apartment building on the 11000 block of Parklawn Drive around 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Upon arrival, the male was found on a balcony with gunshots to his face and head. Officers attempted medical aid on the victim but he was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim.
Man sitting in parked car on street for two hours found to be sniffing from compressed air canisters: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Abusing harmful intoxicants: Fox Run Drive. At 8:50 a.m. Dec. 29, a resident reported that an occupied Kia car was parked on Fox Run Drive for two hours and when the resident went to check on the car’s driver, the car moved forward and parked again.
Comments / 26