Special review finds state teachers pension system broke no laws, could improve transparency : The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

What will Gov. Mike DeWine try to accomplish during his second term in office?
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Mike DeWine has held political office for the better part of five decades, from county prosecutor to state lawmaker, congressman, lieutenant governor, U.S. senator, state attorney general, and – now – governor of Ohio. But now, as the 75-year-old Greene County Republican prepares to be sworn...
U.S. Justice Department intervenes in opioids lawsuit against Rite Aid: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Chicago Bulls: Donovan Mitchell sets franchise record with 71 points in Cavaliers’ 145-134 overtime win over Bulls. Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Rain, fog and record high temps. Opioids...
Gov. Mike DeWine to sign bill prohibiting Ohioans from using phones, other devices while driving
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine will sign his name on a piece of legislation that, in part, will make distracted driving a primary offense in Ohio. Senate Bill 288 will allow people to be stopped by police solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving. It specifically will prohibit drivers from “using, holding, or physically supporting” a cellphone.
Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
From marijuana to tax cuts: What Ohio lawmakers might pass in the next two years
COLUMBUS, Ohio—When state lawmakers begin the 135th General Assembly session next Tuesday, Republicans will aim to use their record-setting majorities to pass an ambitiously conservative agenda ranging from expanding school vouchers to reducing – or even eliminating – the state’s income tax. Under a legislative redistricting...
New bill signed into law allows postnuptial agreements
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill recently signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine adds Ohio to the list of 48 other states that allow married couples to change their prenuptial agreement. . Senate Bill 210 is a piece of legislation that allows married couples draw-up postnuptial agreements. This bill...
Ohio Minimum Wage Increases
Ohio’s minimum wage saw a $.80 increase as we rolled into the new year. According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, the wage increased on January 1 to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees. The previous state minimum wage was $9.30 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.65 per hour for tipped employees.
Looking to reduce voter power, Ohio Republicans display a breathtaking betrayal of public trust: Brent Larkin
The people who run the Ohio General Assembly think voters are too stupid to comprehend their abuse of power. There’s no other explanation why the Republican-run legislature would conspire with Secretary of State Frank LaRose on a scheme designed to make it harder for Ohioans participate in the democratic process.
Ohio’s new distracted driving law to go into effect
Ohio's new distracted driving law could soon be in effect. The bill is currently sitting on Gov. Mike DeWine's desk.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s first year in office: Some wins, some snags, and lessons learned
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Justin Bibb stepped into the mayor’s office last January, it was the first time in half-a-generation that a new leader was at the helm of City Hall. What unfolded in the following year – the 35-year-old’s first in public office -- was a testament to the fresh approach that 63% of city voters wanted when they cast their ballots for Bibb: There were some victories, a few bumps along the way, and a learning curve underscoring it all.
Expired plates lead officer to Cleveland man with warrant and gun: Brecksville Police Blotter
Warrant, I-77: On Dec. 7, police observed a black Lexus without rear illumination traveling northbound on I-77. That’s when the officer also discovered the vehicle had expired plates. The Cleveland driver told the officer he was headed home after visiting his mother in Akron. It turned out the man...
Paleontologist disputes date when mammoths died out in Ohio
CINCINNATI — A paleontologist at the University of Cincinnati has just published new findings related to when mammoths died out in Ohio and across the world. Dr. Joshua Miller’s work challenges a study published last year that concluded that mammoths went extinct about 4,000 years ago. “They started...
Ohio sees online job postings jump by 8,500
The number of Ohio job listings posted online increased by 8,503 ads from Sep. 14 through Oct. 13. According to a release from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, a total of 69,433 job openings were posted online to the Central Ohio Online network during the month-long period, representing an increase of 8,503 ads from the previous reporting period and an increase of 15,973 ads compared to the same period of the prior year.
Drivers Ticketed by Cleveland’s Traffic Cameras Not Entitled to Refund
Cleveland does not have to refund $4.1 million to motorists who paid fines under a now-defunct traffic camera program used to catch red-light and speeding violators, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled today. A divided Supreme Court ruled that once drivers paid the fines and did not contest the tickets...
Psychic medium lays out predictions for Ohio in 2023
Empathy is apparently what Ohio needs in 2023. Mindy Drayer spoke with professional psychic medium Tina Blankenship about what she sees for Ohio in the new year. Higher prices and more crime are just two examples. Watch this interview to find out the rest.
Avon Fire Department contract on way to being approved; negotiations agreeable
AVON, Ohio – The Avon Fire Department and the Avon City Council have come to a tentative agreement for a renewed contract for the firefighters. The ordinance is to be announced and approved at the Jan. 3 council meeting. A final document prepared by the city will then complete the matter.
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a man wanted for drug dealing in the Cleveland area. According to the U.S. Marshals, Robby Nelson, 35, is described as a white man, 5′10″ and weighing about 210 pounds. Anyone with information is...
Newton Falls Police Department officially disbands
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Department now takes over policing of the city. This has been a controversial issue in the Newton Falls community.
