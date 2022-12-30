ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special review finds state teachers pension system broke no laws, could improve transparency : The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

By Sean McDonnell, cleveland.com
WKYC

Gov. Mike DeWine to sign bill prohibiting Ohioans from using phones, other devices while driving

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine will sign his name on a piece of legislation that, in part, will make distracted driving a primary offense in Ohio. Senate Bill 288 will allow people to be stopped by police solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving. It specifically will prohibit drivers from “using, holding, or physically supporting” a cellphone.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

New bill signed into law allows postnuptial agreements

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill recently signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine adds Ohio to the list of 48 other states that allow married couples to change their prenuptial agreement. ​. Senate Bill 210 is a piece of legislation that allows married couples draw-up postnuptial agreements. This bill...
OHIO STATE
peakofohio.com

Ohio Minimum Wage Increases

Ohio’s minimum wage saw a $.80 increase as we rolled into the new year. According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, the wage increased on January 1 to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees. The previous state minimum wage was $9.30 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.65 per hour for tipped employees.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

BetMGM Ohio: first chance to bet Cavaliers, score sign up offer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The BetMGM Ohio app is officially live and it’s just in time for basketball fans to bet on the Cavs-Bulls game....
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s first year in office: Some wins, some snags, and lessons learned

CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Justin Bibb stepped into the mayor’s office last January, it was the first time in half-a-generation that a new leader was at the helm of City Hall. What unfolded in the following year – the 35-year-old’s first in public office -- was a testament to the fresh approach that 63% of city voters wanted when they cast their ballots for Bibb: There were some victories, a few bumps along the way, and a learning curve underscoring it all.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Paleontologist disputes date when mammoths died out in Ohio

CINCINNATI — A paleontologist at the University of Cincinnati has just published new findings related to when mammoths died out in Ohio and across the world. Dr. Joshua Miller’s work challenges a study published last year that concluded that mammoths went extinct about 4,000 years ago. “They started...
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Ohio sees online job postings jump by 8,500

The number of Ohio job listings posted online increased by 8,503 ads from Sep. 14 through Oct. 13. According to a release from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, a total of 69,433 job openings were posted online to the Central Ohio Online network during the month-long period, representing an increase of 8,503 ads from the previous reporting period and an increase of 15,973 ads compared to the same period of the prior year.
OHIO STATE
countynewsonline.org

Drivers Ticketed by Cleveland’s Traffic Cameras Not Entitled to Refund

Cleveland does not have to refund $4.1 million to motorists who paid fines under a now-defunct traffic camera program used to catch red-light and speeding violators, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled today. A divided Supreme Court ruled that once drivers paid the fines and did not contest the tickets...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

DraftKings Ohio promo code unlocks $200 Bengals-Bills bonus

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New players in Ohio can wager the on Bengals-Bills tonight with the latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer. With the arrival...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Psychic medium lays out predictions for Ohio in 2023

Empathy is apparently what Ohio needs in 2023. Mindy Drayer spoke with professional psychic medium Tina Blankenship about what she sees for Ohio in the new year. Higher prices and more crime are just two examples. Watch this interview to find out the rest.
OHIO STATE
