Summit County Historical Society accepting submissions for ‘Winter Wonder in Summit County’ photo wall
AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Historical Society is seeking photo submissions for its “Winter Wonder in Summit County” photo wall, which will be displayed at the Summit County Courthouse in downtown Akron. Photographs will be accepted through Jan. 20. To be considered for the wall, photos...
Interfaith service to commemorate life of Martin Luther King in historic sanctuary: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Park Synagogue and Cory United Methodist Church will hold a morning of interfaith fellowship 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 to commemorate the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. at the sanctuary located at 1117 E. 105th St. where King once spoke. The service will be conducted by Rabbi Joshua Skoff, senior rabbi of Park Synagogue and Rev. Kendrick, Jr., pastor at Cory United Methodist Church.
clevelandmagazine.com
The Place 'To Be': 21 Places to Celebrate the Big Day in Cleveland
Tour through some of Northeast Ohio's more unique wedding venues. By Kristen Hampshire. From Skyline views to barn vibes, chic warehouses to spaces that surprise, today’s brides and grooms are focused on creating memories. But memorable can also mean turnkey. “Definitely the one-stop shop is very popular so couples...
Ohio RV Supershow returns to I-X Center: What to expect at the 2023 event
CLEVELAND — It’s back!. “The show will have hundreds of RVs all under one roof including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes and will span the entire renovated show floor of the I-X Center as well as the South Hall,” organizers said in a press release.
Lake Erie Nature and Science Center answers the question in Bay Village: Where do animals’ winter?
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio – Everyone wonders at one time or another just what happens to animals—how do they survive--during the winter, especially in Northeast Ohio. Lake Erie Nature and Science Center Wildlife Specialist, Laura Dorr, has some of those answers. For those interested, Dorr wrote in her professional blog what happens in the winter to snakes, chipmunks and woodchucks, for example. Her information may apply to some other animals as well.
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood teen’s fight with cancer leads to Sweet Dreams for Kids
Beachwood High School junior Dalya Berezovsky knows firsthand what it is like to be a little kid in the hospital, so in 2008, her family started Sweet Dreams for Kids to give families a little piece of home during difficult times. Sweet Dreams for Kids is a nonprofit started by...
The winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' is…
The winner of a brand new home worth over $650,000 was announced Saturday night on News 5 Cleveland. Find out the name the winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' here.
Parma resident and longtime Camp Cheerful volunteer honored for service
PARMA, Ohio -- Longtime Camp Cheerful volunteer John Holton lives his life by the simple tenet it is in giving that one receives. His selfless actions were recently celebrated when he received Camp Cheerful’s “1,000 Hour Award” at an event held in Strongsville. “I’m not there to...
WKYC
Cleveland Clinic welcomes first newborn of 2023
CLEVELAND — It didn't take long for the first Cleveland Clinic newborn of 2023 to be welcomed into his new world in the early hours of Sunday morning!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The...
Pizzeria to deliver a new location: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio – An Olmsted Falls favorite is on the move . . . about 2 miles. Angelina’s Pizza, a main staple in Olmsted Falls since 1998, is pulling up her stakes in Mill River Plaza and moving about 2 miles west on Bagley Road to the Stearns & Bagley Plaza.
Akron Sauerkraut Balls? RubberDucks to change name for one game this season
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron RubberDucks will become the Akron Sauerkraut Balls for night this season. The team will use the rebranded name on Friday, Aug. 18, to honor the appetizer long associated with Akron.
whbc.com
Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
Summit Metro Parks offers Christmas tree recycling through Jan. 31, 2023
AKRON, Ohio – Don’t toss your Christmas tree to the curb just yet – Summit Metro Parks is accepting real Christmas trees for its recycling program through Jan. 31. The park district chips the trees and turns them into mulch, which is used throughout parks at trailheads and in landscaping projects. Approximately 1,000 trees are collected and turned into mulch each year, according to the park district.
Staying active during winter months is vital for seniors’ overall health
CLEVELAND -- For many of us, winter can seem like never-ending gloom, with little sunshine and snowy, cold weather. When the winds howl and snow flies, we hunker down by a warm fire with a good book or a favorite television show. Winter brings with it all kinds of potential...
Richmond Heights Mayor Thomas announces city’s first volunteer MLK ’Day of Service’ event; looks ahead to 2023
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Richmond Heights will host its first-ever “Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service,” during which city staff members and volunteers will serve 200 free meals to residents. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Richmond Heights...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: 10 injured in 9 shootings over New Year’s holiday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said at least ten people were injured in nine shootings over the New Year’s holiday. A department spokesperson shared information Monday breaking down the investigations. Contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234 if you have tips about any of the shootings. NEW YEAR’S EVE.
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
Rosie is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.
