Top stories, No. 1: Voters uphold ban on industrial wind farm development

We're counting down Crawford County's Top 10 stories of 2022. Today, our top story of the year: On Nov. 8, Crawford County voters upheld a 10-year restriction on the development of industrial wind farms in all unincorporated areas of the county.

The restriction blocks development of Honey Creek Wind, 300-megawatt industrial wind farm for which Apex Clean Energy had been leasing property in the northern half of the county. The development was expected to include roughly 60 turbines, company officials had said. Because commissioners have designated the entire county an Alternative Energy Zone, or AEZ, Honey Creek would have been required to make an annual Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or PILOT fee, of $9,000 per megawatt, nameplate capacity, to the county each year, generating $2.7 million.

County residents overwhelmingly favored the restriction on development, by a vote of 11,151, or 75%, in favor of the ban and 3,812, or 25%, against, according to final, official results from the Crawford County Board of Elections.

For wind farm opponents such as Bob Sostakowski of Auburn Township, the long fight paid off.

"I have to say it was the most rewarding thing that I've done as a citizen," he said. "I got to meet people who I would have otherwise never met. And afterward, I was thanked, along with other members of our group, by people who I've never met, that I don't know, and received thank-you cards and things. …

"What a great feeling to know that the county can come together for a common cause and stand so strong together."

Jan. 17 meeting was a turning point

Both Apex and the anti-wind group — then known as Crawford-Seneca Anti-Wind — had informational meetings throughout 2021.

But thanks to a grassroots effort to get the word out, an anti-wind informational meeting on Jan. 17 at Wayside Chapel drew a huge crowd, despite bad weather.

It was after that meeting that the Crawford Anti-Wind Facebook group was created. Yellow anti-wind signs became a common sight. By the end of the month, yellow-shirted wind opponents were circulating petitions asking township trustees to oppose wind development. They had a series of drive-thru signing events at multiple locations.

"The idea of the petition is to help support the commissioners in saying, 'We at least want to let the people have a say.' And they can do that by just making us an exclusion zone — the whole county or just part of the county," member Lynn Moritz said during a signing event. "And then the people … they will be able to, if they don't agree with what the commissioners did, then they can get signatures and have it put on the ballot.

"What we're asking for is to actually let the people have a say."

Commissioners announced April 21 meeting

In mid-March, Crawford County commissioners said they would seek public input on a proposal to restrict wind farm development in all unincorporated areas in the county. A hearing on the issue was scheduled for 1 p.m. April 21 in the youth building at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.

Ahead of the meeting, Crawford Anti-Wind had another information meeting, this one in the fairgrounds youth building. It featured speakers from as far away as Missouri and Michigan in addition to Kimberly Groth, a Buckeye Central graduate whose Seneca County home — just north of the county line — is in the footprint of several proposed wind farms.

On April 21, more than 400 people packed the youth building for the commissioners' hearing, during which more than 40 had the opportunity to speak.

The hearing was the first step in a process toward restricting wind farm development set out by Senate Bill 52, which became Ohio law in July 2021. The bill significantly changed Ohio's laws governing siting requirements for industrial solar and wind projects, giving county commissioners the ability to prevent Ohio Power Siting Board certification of certain wind and solar facilities.

The law concerns "economically significant wind farms, a large wind farm or a large solar farm," explained Matt Crall, Crawford County prosecutor, who moderated the hearing. It wouldn't apply if a resident wanted to put a wind turbine on his own property.

Commissioners planned to vote May 5 on a resolution designating unincorporated land in the county as a restricted area, prohibiting construction of industrial wind farms, Crall said.

Commissioners voted 2-1 to restrict development

At a meeting that day in the lower level conference room of the Crawford County Administration Building, commissioners voted 2-1 to restrict wind farm development. A 20-second ovation followed the vote.

Commissioners Tim Ley and Larry Schmidt voted in favor of the resolution; Doug Weisenauer voted against it.

Weisenauer outlined his objections to the decision before the vote.

"By approving this resolution, we would essentially be overstepping our authority by usurping the home rule authority of the residents and the township trustees," he said. It could be interpreted as government overreach, even if it complies with the terms set forth under SB 52. This resolution might be legal, but that does not make it right.

"We swore an oath to uphold the Constitution and the Fourth Amendment clearly gives property owners protection against government seizure. This is a decision that should be made by the voters. I believe strongly in property owners’ rights and I feel it is wrong for the commissioners to impose zoning restrictions on to the community."

SB-52 gave wind farm supporters 30 days to submit petitions forcing a November referendum vote on the issue, which could overturn the commissioners' action. An effort to collect the 1,181 signatures needed — paid for by Honey Creek Action, a PAC (political action committee backed by Apex — began almost immediately.

"We've had pretty encouraging response from folks in the community," said Tyler Fehrman of Honey Creek Action. "We have folks reaching out and asking when and where they can sign the petitions. In my opinion, as somebody who has run petition efforts and ballot access initiatives in the past, by all counts it looks like it's going very well."

At a meeting with commissioners on June 6, Fehrman submitted petitions with 2,604 signatures, which were handed over to the elections board for verification.

In July, members of Crawford Anti-Wind formed their own PAC, Crawford Neighbors United, as they prepared for a ballot at the polls.

Board of elections certified referendum in August

At its Aug. 16 meeting, the board of elections certified the referendum for the Nov. 8 ballot, though wording for the measure was not final until early September:

"To approve the designation of the unincorporated portions of Crawford County as a restricted area prohibiting large or economically significant wind farms as defined by the Ohio Revised Code as passed by the board of commissioners of Crawford County in Resolution 2022-200. Shall the resolution enacting the designation prohibiting large or economically significant wind farms be approved?"

Throughout the fall, the battle raged. Much of the county was plastered with yellow anti-wind signs, which now said "Yes on 4" instead of "No wind." Both sides opened headquarters on Washington Square; both had informational meetings.

Then came the vote.

Cheers erupted as wind opponent Kay Weisenauer read the results to members of Crawford Neighbors United who had gathered at the Crawford County Courthouse to wait for results on election night.

'What a learning experience'

"I would absolutely do it all again," Sostakowski said. "Obviously, we learned some things along the way, but when I look back three years ago, when the conversations about how do we stop this from destroying Crawford County first began — wow, what a ride it's been. What a learning experience. And I think the entire county is better off because of it. Because people are now more vigilant and people are now more informed about the process and the key players. I think a lot of people never paid any attention to local politics until something like this came along, myself included. And I think we're all better better off because of this, despite all of the hardship and struggles and time sacrifice that everyone had to make to get here."

In the wake of the vote, the wind opponents have said they plan to remain active.

Some members of the group split off, forming a new organization, Crawford Citizens United.

Paula Iler, a lifelong Bucyrus resident, is part of the new group.

"We realize that there's more work to be done in our county," she said. "Our original goal was to get this exclusion zone established and educate the public about the wind turbines and make sure that that didn't happen, and we accomplished that."

But in the course of that battle, they became aware of other issues, she said.

Groups targeting county's AEZ

Sostakowski said Crawford Neighbors United will remain active as well. He and other members attended a commissioners meeting in late November to discuss, among other things, concerns about the county's AEZ.

"They minimized the impact it will have, explained that it sunsets soon," he said. "But we're scrutinizing the AEZ now and trying to analyze it a little bit deeper to see what negative impact it truly has on the county, because the fact of the matter is, it puts a target on the backs of Crawford County citizens, by alluring alternative energy companies to come to the county."

Weisenauer said the AEZ will remain in place.

"We are not budging on it," he said. "It's staying."

He sees the AEZ not as a welcome mat to alternative energy developers but as a means of protecting the county.

"It requires a road use agreement. It requires a decommissioning bond. It requires the Payment in Lieu of Taxes," he said. "Without the AEZ, the developer can come in and build something and not be required to repair the roads. So this AEZ — which is a poor name for it — protects the public's infrastructure. Without it, we would be putting our infrastructure at risk ... we're supposed to protect it, and that's what this does. This is just part of it. It does not invite developers, much to the false information that these people keep saying."

