Bloomington, IN

A woman and a homeless mother join forces for baby's birth

By Laura Lane, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 4 days ago
The couple's baby was due any day. With temperatures well below zero and winds gusting, they were grateful to leave their tent in the woods for a room at the Best Value Inn for Christmas.

Cash donations to Bloomington's Hotels for Homeless (H4H) program funded this gift to the city's unhoused.

Program volunteer Rebecca Rogers Figg sat down with the pregnant woman checking out of the motel around noon Dec. 26 and realized she was having contractions. She drank a lot of water and laid on her left side, having read on the internet this might slow or stop labor.

The woman is 35 and from Bloomington. She got evicted from her home and eventually moved outside, living with the baby 's father in a tent with their cat.

"We couldn't pay for our apartment anymore and we just ran out of places to stay, honestly," she said.

This is her fourth child; the others are 16, 7 and 4. They live with her parents.

She agreed to talk about the baby if The Herald-Times agreed not to name them. She doesn't want to be known as the homeless woman who gave birth at Christmas to a child with no home.

"They allowed us to stay at the hotel, and I was getting ready to leave, waiting on a ride, and we were kind of chatting about being pregnant, and the longer I sat there the contractions kept coming," she said.

Instead of taking the woman back to her tent home, Figg suggested going to the hospital. "I really tried not to go, and then she offered to take me I finally said that yeah, I think I'm gonna have to go."

Figg drove straight to the hospital. "We got to talking and figured it all out, and before I knew it, I was in a delivery room, she was having a C-section and then there was a 7-pound, 7-ounce perfect baby girl," Figg recalled. "It's been the best possible outcome."

Since the couple has a child who would be sleeping outdoors, the family is eligible for H4H's Transitional Room Program, according to director Katie Norris.

"If we have the funds, we will keep them in a safe, warm, hotel room and provide them with all the things they need to survive," she said, working all the while to find a long-term stable housing option.

Figg was one of a few who volunteered to help people check out of the motel the day after Christmas. She expected to return home, but ended up holding a stranger's hand that afternoon as a baby entered the world.

She stayed at the hospital overnight, and until the mother and baby were discharged.

"A lot or people have donated, and we've raised some funds, and Hannah House and other social service agencies have given us what we need for them," Figg said.

She said monetary donations to fund motel rooms are appreciated. So are volunteers. "Time is just as important as money," she said. "It's as important to be on the front lines and to be with people."

The baby's mother said support from Figg, whom she met in her most difficult hour, has changed her life. "I can't put to words what that means," she said from her hospital bed. "It's been a lifesaver."

Donations for H4H can be made via PayPal, Venmo, or CashApp @ h4hbtown. Checks made out to Hotels For Homeless can be mailed to 1840 S. Walnut St., Suite 105, Bloomington, IN 47401.

Contact H-T reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com or 812-318-5967.

