ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Pistons blasted by Chicago Bulls late in 132-118 loss: Game thread recap

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vGYXq_0jyVuFGu00

Detroit Pistons (9-28) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: United Center, Chicago.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates ).

BOX SCORE

Game notes from The Associated Press: DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Bulls’ 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. On the same night, the Pistons snapped a six-game losing streak with a 121-101 victory over the Magic . However, that game featured an altercation that included Killian Hayes throwing a punch. The Pistons are 0-5 against opponents from the Central Division. Bojan Bogdanovic is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Pistons. Alec Burks is averaging 13.6 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Live scoring

Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons blasted by Chicago Bulls late in 132-118 loss: Game thread recap

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job

The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings rally with 3 goals in 3rd to beat Ottawa Senators, 4-2, on NYE

Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings scored three times in the first 3½ minutes of the third period to beat the Ottawa Senators, 4-2, on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena. Elmer Soderblom had the go-ahead goal for the Red Wings, who trailed 2-1 entering the final period. Pius Suter and Michael Rasmussen also scored, while Magnus Hellberg made 20 saves. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy