ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morenci, MI

Girls Basketball: Morenci, Tecumseh, LCS earn victories

By Doug Donnelly, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 4 days ago

Morenci 57, Onsted 20

Morenci had everyone healthy for the first time in weeks and took it to the Wildcats on both ends of the floor.

On offense, the Bulldogs had four players with at least 9 points and hit three triples. On defense, Morenci held Onsted to 1 point in the second quarter and just nine field goals all night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TC3al_0jyVu93n00

Coach Thoughts

Ashley Joughin, Morenci: “We stressed coming out of the locker room and setting the tone early. We’ve had a couple of really good practices over break. Knowing from film their guards like to shoot threes from the wings, we practiced a 3-2 zone the last few days and tweaked our press and that really eliminated good looks for them. Onsted is really tough defensively and handle the ball pretty well. They just didn’t get many open looks/second chance opportunities.”

Brandon Arnold, Onsted: “A slow first half by the Lady Cats was the difference. In the second half, the girls played hard and never gave up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UrMw5_0jyVu93n00

Top Performers

Alyssa Gibbs (Morenci) scored 13 points.

Emersyn Bachelder (Morenci) scored 11 points.

Evelyn Joughin (Morenci) was perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line.

JayElle Christian (Onsted) had 8 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Up Next

Morenci (6-0) is at Fayette Jan. 3. Onsted hosts Hillsdale Jan. 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1onqc6_0jyVu93n00

ONSTED 6 1 6 7 20
MORENCI 21 19 13 4 57

Onsted: Terakedis 1 0-0 2, H. Hill 3 0-0 6, L. Hill 1 1-2 3, Christian 4 0-0 8, Bridges 0 1-4 1. Totals 9 2-6 20.

Morenci: Joughin 1 7-7 9, Shoemaker 2(2) 0-0 6, Zuvers 5 0-0 10, Rorick 1(1) 0-0 3, Gibbs 6 1-5 13, Wilkins 0 1-2 1, Valentine 2 0-0 4, Bachelder 3 5-10 11. Totals 20(3) 14-24 57.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HFOu5_0jyVu93n00

Tecumseh 63, Riverview 60

At the Airport Showcase, Tecumseh won a shootout against Riverview, a team that reached the Division 1 quarterfinals last season.

The game was close throughout.

Tecumseh put four players in double figures. Jada Moore hit five free throws in the fourth quarter. Alli Zajac had a double-double and Tecumseh made 14-of-17 free throws. Chesney Wilke and Chloe Bullinger had big games defensively.

Top Performers

Alli Zajac had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Chloe Bullinger had 13 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds.

Ashlyn Moorehead added 11 points and 3 assists.

Chesney Wilke added 10 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds.

Coach Thoughts

Kristy Zajac, Tecumseh: “We battled back and forth the whole game. Riverview had some great players that we struggled to shut them down at times. We did a great job knocking down our free throws to seal the win at the end. Overall, very happy ringing in the new year with this great win.”

Up Next

Tecumseh (5-2) is at Columbia Central Jan. 3.

RIVERVIEW 19 8 16 17 60
TECUMSEH 13 15 11 24 63

Riverview: Hunter 1 0-0 2, Perez 1 0-0 2, Poe 3 0-1 6, Kaminske 7(4) 7-9 25, Logan 1 0-0 2, Kincaid 9 1-5 19, Westbay 2 0-1 4. Totals 24(4) 8-16 60.

Tecumseh: Zajac 9 1-3 19, Bullinger 4(3) 2-2 13, Wilke 4 2-2 10, Moorehead 2 7-8 11, Moore 1 2-2 4, Morris 1 0-0 2, Schlorf 2 0-0 4. Totals 23(3) 14-17 63.

Lenawee Christian 65, Emmanuel Christian 36

Lenawee Christian put four players in double figures and doubled its opponents scoring in the first quarter on the way to a 65-36 win at Lourdes University in Sylvania,  Ohio.

Avery Sluss scored nine of her 13 points in the first half and had seven rebounds. Isabelle Kirkendall had a nice game with four offensive rebounds.

The Cougars have won two straight.

Top Performers

Hannah Baker scored 14 points and had 11 rebounds

Selah Clymer scored 14 points and had six steals

Izzy Brooks scored 12 points.

Coach Thoughts

Emilie Beach, LCS: “It was a great team effort.”

Up Next

LCS (5-2) will take on Sylvania Northview at 10 a.m. Friday.

LCS 24 13 18 10 65
EMMANUEL 12 9 7 8 36

LCS: Kirkendall 3 0-2 6, Baker 6 2-3 14, Brooks 6 0-0 12, Anderson 1 2-4 4, Clymer 6 2-2 14, Sluss 6 1-3 13, Holsopple 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 7-14 65.

EC: Miller 5(1) 1-2 12, Shepard 1(1) 0-0 3, Holloway 3 1-2 7, Watts 2(1) 1-2 6, Schoch 1(1) 0-0 3, Woodard 2 1-2 5. Totals 14(4) 4-8 36.

Manchester 54, Sand Creek 46

Sand Creek has dropped three straight games. The Aggies trailed by one going into the fourth quarter but ran out of gas and were beaten by the Flying Dutchmen at Adrian College.

Making the All-Tournament team were Emily Carbajal from Sand Creek; Peyton Fether from Manchester, Mariah Kerley from East Jackson and Abby Haller and Destanee Smith from Summerfield.

Top Performers

Emily Carbajal (Sand Creek) had 16 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals.

Chelsi Zyla (Sand Creek) had 7 rebounds and three assists to go with 11 points.

Up Next

Sand Creek (3-4) hosts Hudson Jan. 3.

MANCHESTER 13 9 6 26 54
SAND CREEK 10 10 7 13 46

Manchester: Sloan 3(2) 0-0 8, Reams 1 7-8 9, Ballnik 4 1-2 9, Fether 9(4) 6-11 24, Heinke 2 0-0 4. Totals 17(6) 19-21 54.

Sand Creek: K. Allen 1 0-0 2, Zyla 4(2) 1-2 11, Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Carbajal 6 4-5 16, Osburn 3 1-4 7. Totals 16(2) 6-11 46.

Grand Blanc 45, Blissfield 39

The Royals led early but lost in the Motor City Roundball Classic game at Redford.

It was the first loss of the season for 7-1 Blissfield

Coach Thoughts

Ryan Gilbert, Blissfield: “We were up at halftime, but missed free throws and turned the ball over (in the second half).”

Up Next

The Royals take on Macomb L’Anse Creuse North back at Redford Westfield Prep at 4 p.m. on Friday.

BLISSFIELD 11 10 4 14 39
GRAND BLANC 5 9 19 13 45

Blissfield: Miller 2(2) 1-2 7, Wyman 0 1-4 1, Louden 1(1) 0-0 3, Collins 6(3) 3-7 18, Tennant 0 1-2 1, White 3 3-6 9. Totals 12(6) 9-21 39.

Grand Blanc: Bishop 8(2) 3-4 21, Phillips 1(1) 0-0 3, McQueen 3 2-4 8, McCree 2(1) 4-6 9, Brown 1 1-1 3. Totals 15(4) 10-15 45.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Girls Basketball: Morenci, Tecumseh, LCS earn victories

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Is Furious Over Controversial Michigan Review

Michigan has found itself on the wrong side of an awful call in the Fiesta Bowl. During the second quarter of action, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected on a deep pass to Roman Wilson that looked like a clearcut touchdown. However, the referees overturned the score and said Wilson was down at TCU's one-yard line.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker ruled out of College Football Playoff

It has not been a great night for the Michigan Wolverines. They just got some bad news too, as TE Luke Schoonmaker has been ruled out of the rest of the game. Schoonmaker make a nice long reception in the first half and came up hobbling with a shoulder injury. He tried to give it a go, but was unable to complete the rest of the game and was ruled out in the third quarter.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

3 Michigan stars who won’t be back in 2023 and 3 who will return

Michigan football fell short in the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. Now three stars won’t be back, but some will still be returning in 2023. Coming into the Fiesta Bowl, the predominant narrative was that the Michigan Wolverines would simply overwhelm TCU and move on to the National Championship Game for either a rematch of last year’s semifinal against Georgia or a vaunted rematch against rival Ohio State. Instead, Jim Harbaugh’s team will be watching the Horned Frogs play while they sit back in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
13abc.com

Auto shop destroyed by fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
PETTISVILLE, OH
99.1 WFMK

Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily

Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Historic Jackson home trashed by renters

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
JACKSON, MI
13abc.com

Three hospitalized in Toledo crash involving trash truck

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash involving a trash truck and an SUV in Toledo on Friday, according to officials at the scene. It happened at Reynolds and Angola early Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc emergency crews took three people to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Hittin’ the Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After hitting the town, you may have a hankering for some late-night eats, which that can be tough to do sometimes. But there’s a new option in town for you night owls. If you’re looking for a new kind of dining experience, you can spread your wings at the Night Owl Diner.
TOLEDO, OH
New York Post

Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond was ‘all-around great guy’

The Michigan psychiatrist who was found dead in a frozen pond near his home after he went missing was remembered as a friendly neighbor and an “all-around great guy.” Dr. Bolek Payan, 32, was found Tuesday behind his Leoni Township home, where he lived alone in Jackson County. His body was discovered five days after his family reported him missing while visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday, MLive.com reported. Friends and neighbor Jenny Fordyce said the doctor was an only child who grew up in Chicago before moving to Michigan recently. “He moved here last winter, so we didn’t get a chance to...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL 11

WTOL 11's Zeinab Cheaib returns from maternity leave

TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 viewers may have noticed a familiar face early Friday as reporter Zeinab Cheaib returned to WTOL 11 This Morning after her maternity leave. Zeinab's daughter, Elissar, or Elise for short, was born Sept. 23. Zeinab's little girl already loves Baby Shark and is showing...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo brothers carry on dad's 75 year shoe repair legacy

TOLEDO, Ohio — Oftentimes, a new year means new beginnings but for a local business, every day is a step back in time. Pasquale and Sons Shoe Repair is in the same location where the business started 75 years ago, on Upton near Berdan in Toledo. Over the years, the building has gotten bigger, but the industry has shrunk.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three teenagers accused of shooting up a casket at a Toledo funeral. According to court records, the grand jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in connection to the 2021 shooting of a casket outside of River of Life Church on Upton. A judge ordered the three teenagers to be tried as adults just last month.
TOLEDO, OH
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake

A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy