Girls Basketball: Morenci, Tecumseh, LCS earn victories

Morenci 57, Onsted 20

Morenci had everyone healthy for the first time in weeks and took it to the Wildcats on both ends of the floor.

On offense, the Bulldogs had four players with at least 9 points and hit three triples. On defense, Morenci held Onsted to 1 point in the second quarter and just nine field goals all night.

Coach Thoughts

Ashley Joughin, Morenci: “We stressed coming out of the locker room and setting the tone early. We’ve had a couple of really good practices over break. Knowing from film their guards like to shoot threes from the wings, we practiced a 3-2 zone the last few days and tweaked our press and that really eliminated good looks for them. Onsted is really tough defensively and handle the ball pretty well. They just didn’t get many open looks/second chance opportunities.”

Brandon Arnold, Onsted: “A slow first half by the Lady Cats was the difference. In the second half, the girls played hard and never gave up.”

Top Performers

Alyssa Gibbs (Morenci) scored 13 points.

Emersyn Bachelder (Morenci) scored 11 points.

Evelyn Joughin (Morenci) was perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line.

JayElle Christian (Onsted) had 8 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Up Next

Morenci (6-0) is at Fayette Jan. 3. Onsted hosts Hillsdale Jan. 6.

ONSTED 6 1 6 7 − 20 MORENCI 21 19 13 4 − 57

Onsted: Terakedis 1 0-0 2, H. Hill 3 0-0 6, L. Hill 1 1-2 3, Christian 4 0-0 8, Bridges 0 1-4 1. Totals 9 2-6 20.

Morenci: Joughin 1 7-7 9, Shoemaker 2(2) 0-0 6, Zuvers 5 0-0 10, Rorick 1(1) 0-0 3, Gibbs 6 1-5 13, Wilkins 0 1-2 1, Valentine 2 0-0 4, Bachelder 3 5-10 11. Totals 20(3) 14-24 57.

Tecumseh 63, Riverview 60

At the Airport Showcase, Tecumseh won a shootout against Riverview, a team that reached the Division 1 quarterfinals last season.

The game was close throughout.

Tecumseh put four players in double figures. Jada Moore hit five free throws in the fourth quarter. Alli Zajac had a double-double and Tecumseh made 14-of-17 free throws. Chesney Wilke and Chloe Bullinger had big games defensively.

Top Performers

Alli Zajac had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Chloe Bullinger had 13 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds.

Ashlyn Moorehead added 11 points and 3 assists.

Chesney Wilke added 10 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds.

Coach Thoughts

Kristy Zajac, Tecumseh: “We battled back and forth the whole game. Riverview had some great players that we struggled to shut them down at times. We did a great job knocking down our free throws to seal the win at the end. Overall, very happy ringing in the new year with this great win.”

Up Next

Tecumseh (5-2) is at Columbia Central Jan. 3.

RIVERVIEW 19 8 16 17 − 60 TECUMSEH 13 15 11 24 − 63

Riverview: Hunter 1 0-0 2, Perez 1 0-0 2, Poe 3 0-1 6, Kaminske 7(4) 7-9 25, Logan 1 0-0 2, Kincaid 9 1-5 19, Westbay 2 0-1 4. Totals 24(4) 8-16 60.

Tecumseh: Zajac 9 1-3 19, Bullinger 4(3) 2-2 13, Wilke 4 2-2 10, Moorehead 2 7-8 11, Moore 1 2-2 4, Morris 1 0-0 2, Schlorf 2 0-0 4. Totals 23(3) 14-17 63.

Lenawee Christian 65, Emmanuel Christian 36

Lenawee Christian put four players in double figures and doubled its opponents scoring in the first quarter on the way to a 65-36 win at Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio.

Avery Sluss scored nine of her 13 points in the first half and had seven rebounds. Isabelle Kirkendall had a nice game with four offensive rebounds.

The Cougars have won two straight.

Top Performers

Hannah Baker scored 14 points and had 11 rebounds

Selah Clymer scored 14 points and had six steals

Izzy Brooks scored 12 points.

Coach Thoughts

Emilie Beach, LCS: “It was a great team effort.”

Up Next

LCS (5-2) will take on Sylvania Northview at 10 a.m. Friday.

LCS 24 13 18 10 − 65 EMMANUEL 12 9 7 8 − 36

LCS: Kirkendall 3 0-2 6, Baker 6 2-3 14, Brooks 6 0-0 12, Anderson 1 2-4 4, Clymer 6 2-2 14, Sluss 6 1-3 13, Holsopple 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 7-14 65.

EC: Miller 5(1) 1-2 12, Shepard 1(1) 0-0 3, Holloway 3 1-2 7, Watts 2(1) 1-2 6, Schoch 1(1) 0-0 3, Woodard 2 1-2 5. Totals 14(4) 4-8 36.

Manchester 54, Sand Creek 46

Sand Creek has dropped three straight games. The Aggies trailed by one going into the fourth quarter but ran out of gas and were beaten by the Flying Dutchmen at Adrian College.

Making the All-Tournament team were Emily Carbajal from Sand Creek; Peyton Fether from Manchester, Mariah Kerley from East Jackson and Abby Haller and Destanee Smith from Summerfield.

Top Performers

Emily Carbajal (Sand Creek) had 16 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals.

Chelsi Zyla (Sand Creek) had 7 rebounds and three assists to go with 11 points.

Up Next

Sand Creek (3-4) hosts Hudson Jan. 3.

MANCHESTER 13 9 6 26 − 54 SAND CREEK 10 10 7 13 − 46

Manchester: Sloan 3(2) 0-0 8, Reams 1 7-8 9, Ballnik 4 1-2 9, Fether 9(4) 6-11 24, Heinke 2 0-0 4. Totals 17(6) 19-21 54.

Sand Creek: K. Allen 1 0-0 2, Zyla 4(2) 1-2 11, Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Carbajal 6 4-5 16, Osburn 3 1-4 7. Totals 16(2) 6-11 46.

Grand Blanc 45, Blissfield 39

The Royals led early but lost in the Motor City Roundball Classic game at Redford.

It was the first loss of the season for 7-1 Blissfield

Coach Thoughts

Ryan Gilbert, Blissfield: “We were up at halftime, but missed free throws and turned the ball over (in the second half).”

Up Next

The Royals take on Macomb L’Anse Creuse North back at Redford Westfield Prep at 4 p.m. on Friday.

BLISSFIELD 11 10 4 14 − 39 GRAND BLANC 5 9 19 13 − 45

Blissfield: Miller 2(2) 1-2 7, Wyman 0 1-4 1, Louden 1(1) 0-0 3, Collins 6(3) 3-7 18, Tennant 0 1-2 1, White 3 3-6 9. Totals 12(6) 9-21 39.

Grand Blanc: Bishop 8(2) 3-4 21, Phillips 1(1) 0-0 3, McQueen 3 2-4 8, McCree 2(1) 4-6 9, Brown 1 1-1 3. Totals 15(4) 10-15 45.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Girls Basketball: Morenci, Tecumseh, LCS earn victories