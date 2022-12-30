Girls Basketball: Morenci, Tecumseh, LCS earn victories
Morenci 57, Onsted 20
Morenci had everyone healthy for the first time in weeks and took it to the Wildcats on both ends of the floor.
On offense, the Bulldogs had four players with at least 9 points and hit three triples. On defense, Morenci held Onsted to 1 point in the second quarter and just nine field goals all night.
Coach Thoughts
Ashley Joughin, Morenci: “We stressed coming out of the locker room and setting the tone early. We’ve had a couple of really good practices over break. Knowing from film their guards like to shoot threes from the wings, we practiced a 3-2 zone the last few days and tweaked our press and that really eliminated good looks for them. Onsted is really tough defensively and handle the ball pretty well. They just didn’t get many open looks/second chance opportunities.”
Brandon Arnold, Onsted: “A slow first half by the Lady Cats was the difference. In the second half, the girls played hard and never gave up.”
Top Performers
Alyssa Gibbs (Morenci) scored 13 points.
Emersyn Bachelder (Morenci) scored 11 points.
Evelyn Joughin (Morenci) was perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line.
JayElle Christian (Onsted) had 8 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals.
Up Next
Morenci (6-0) is at Fayette Jan. 3. Onsted hosts Hillsdale Jan. 6.
|ONSTED
|6
|1
|6
|7
|−
|20
|MORENCI
|21
|19
|13
|4
|−
|57
Onsted: Terakedis 1 0-0 2, H. Hill 3 0-0 6, L. Hill 1 1-2 3, Christian 4 0-0 8, Bridges 0 1-4 1. Totals 9 2-6 20.
Morenci: Joughin 1 7-7 9, Shoemaker 2(2) 0-0 6, Zuvers 5 0-0 10, Rorick 1(1) 0-0 3, Gibbs 6 1-5 13, Wilkins 0 1-2 1, Valentine 2 0-0 4, Bachelder 3 5-10 11. Totals 20(3) 14-24 57.
Tecumseh 63, Riverview 60
At the Airport Showcase, Tecumseh won a shootout against Riverview, a team that reached the Division 1 quarterfinals last season.
The game was close throughout.
Tecumseh put four players in double figures. Jada Moore hit five free throws in the fourth quarter. Alli Zajac had a double-double and Tecumseh made 14-of-17 free throws. Chesney Wilke and Chloe Bullinger had big games defensively.
Top Performers
Alli Zajac had 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Chloe Bullinger had 13 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds.
Ashlyn Moorehead added 11 points and 3 assists.
Chesney Wilke added 10 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds.
Coach Thoughts
Kristy Zajac, Tecumseh: “We battled back and forth the whole game. Riverview had some great players that we struggled to shut them down at times. We did a great job knocking down our free throws to seal the win at the end. Overall, very happy ringing in the new year with this great win.”
Up Next
Tecumseh (5-2) is at Columbia Central Jan. 3.
|RIVERVIEW
|19
|8
|16
|17
|−
|60
|TECUMSEH
|13
|15
|11
|24
|−
|63
Riverview: Hunter 1 0-0 2, Perez 1 0-0 2, Poe 3 0-1 6, Kaminske 7(4) 7-9 25, Logan 1 0-0 2, Kincaid 9 1-5 19, Westbay 2 0-1 4. Totals 24(4) 8-16 60.
Tecumseh: Zajac 9 1-3 19, Bullinger 4(3) 2-2 13, Wilke 4 2-2 10, Moorehead 2 7-8 11, Moore 1 2-2 4, Morris 1 0-0 2, Schlorf 2 0-0 4. Totals 23(3) 14-17 63.
Lenawee Christian 65, Emmanuel Christian 36
Lenawee Christian put four players in double figures and doubled its opponents scoring in the first quarter on the way to a 65-36 win at Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio.
Avery Sluss scored nine of her 13 points in the first half and had seven rebounds. Isabelle Kirkendall had a nice game with four offensive rebounds.
The Cougars have won two straight.
Top Performers
Hannah Baker scored 14 points and had 11 rebounds
Selah Clymer scored 14 points and had six steals
Izzy Brooks scored 12 points.
Coach Thoughts
Emilie Beach, LCS: “It was a great team effort.”
Up Next
LCS (5-2) will take on Sylvania Northview at 10 a.m. Friday.
|LCS
|24
|13
|18
|10
|−
|65
|EMMANUEL
|12
|9
|7
|8
|−
|36
LCS: Kirkendall 3 0-2 6, Baker 6 2-3 14, Brooks 6 0-0 12, Anderson 1 2-4 4, Clymer 6 2-2 14, Sluss 6 1-3 13, Holsopple 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 7-14 65.
EC: Miller 5(1) 1-2 12, Shepard 1(1) 0-0 3, Holloway 3 1-2 7, Watts 2(1) 1-2 6, Schoch 1(1) 0-0 3, Woodard 2 1-2 5. Totals 14(4) 4-8 36.
Manchester 54, Sand Creek 46
Sand Creek has dropped three straight games. The Aggies trailed by one going into the fourth quarter but ran out of gas and were beaten by the Flying Dutchmen at Adrian College.
Making the All-Tournament team were Emily Carbajal from Sand Creek; Peyton Fether from Manchester, Mariah Kerley from East Jackson and Abby Haller and Destanee Smith from Summerfield.
Top Performers
Emily Carbajal (Sand Creek) had 16 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals.
Chelsi Zyla (Sand Creek) had 7 rebounds and three assists to go with 11 points.
Up Next
Sand Creek (3-4) hosts Hudson Jan. 3.
|MANCHESTER
|13
|9
|6
|26
|−
|54
|SAND CREEK
|10
|10
|7
|13
|−
|46
Manchester: Sloan 3(2) 0-0 8, Reams 1 7-8 9, Ballnik 4 1-2 9, Fether 9(4) 6-11 24, Heinke 2 0-0 4. Totals 17(6) 19-21 54.
Sand Creek: K. Allen 1 0-0 2, Zyla 4(2) 1-2 11, Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Carbajal 6 4-5 16, Osburn 3 1-4 7. Totals 16(2) 6-11 46.
Grand Blanc 45, Blissfield 39
The Royals led early but lost in the Motor City Roundball Classic game at Redford.
It was the first loss of the season for 7-1 Blissfield
Coach Thoughts
Ryan Gilbert, Blissfield: “We were up at halftime, but missed free throws and turned the ball over (in the second half).”
Up Next
The Royals take on Macomb L’Anse Creuse North back at Redford Westfield Prep at 4 p.m. on Friday.
|BLISSFIELD
|11
|10
|4
|14
|−
|39
|GRAND BLANC
|5
|9
|19
|13
|−
|45
Blissfield: Miller 2(2) 1-2 7, Wyman 0 1-4 1, Louden 1(1) 0-0 3, Collins 6(3) 3-7 18, Tennant 0 1-2 1, White 3 3-6 9. Totals 12(6) 9-21 39.
Grand Blanc: Bishop 8(2) 3-4 21, Phillips 1(1) 0-0 3, McQueen 3 2-4 8, McCree 2(1) 4-6 9, Brown 1 1-1 3. Totals 15(4) 10-15 45.
This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Girls Basketball: Morenci, Tecumseh, LCS earn victories
Comments / 0