Dave Grohl and Jack Black Cover Rush’s ‘The Spirit of Radio’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin paid homage to Rush during the third edition of their "Hanukkah Sessions," covering "The Spirit of Radio" with more than a little help from Jack Black. You can watch video of the performance below. After a quick holiday-themed vocal warmup, Tenacious D frontman Black went...
The Night Dee Snider Learned the Difference Between Singing and Performing
Dee Snider told of the night he learned the difference between singing and performing in a Twitter exchange about playing live. The chat, which ran over five hours, involved a number of followers asking questions after the Twisted Sister star responded to an opinion about Ronnie James Dio, saying: “You are confusing singing with performing. There is a huge difference between a great frontman and a great singer. Ronnie was one of the greatest singers of all time, but as a frontman, he pretty much just stood on stage and sang.” He named Freddie Mercury as someone who was “an amazing singer AND frontman.”
Dave Grohl and Friends Perform ‘I Love L.A.’ at Hanukkah Sessions
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin celebrated Los Angeles with an all-star band of friends in the eighth clip to be revealed from their 2022 Hanukkah Sessions concert. Playing drums and singing lead vocals, Grohl led a cover of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” complete with “We love it!” choruses from Kurstin, Jack Black, Pink, Karen O, Beck and others. As can be seen below, they’re clearly having a great time, to the point that Black and Pink mess with the timing of one vocal and can’t help laughing about it.
Hear Dave Grohl and His Daughter Perform Janis Ian’s ‘At Seventeen’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have released the fourth song in their 2022 Hanukkah Sessions series, a cover of Janis Ian's "At Seventeen" sung by Grohl's daughter, Violet. Violet Grohl, who will turn 17 next April, played acoustic guitar while backed by her father, Kurstin and a three-piece horn section. You can watch the video below.
When David Lee Roth Used Alex Van Halen as Threat to Get Paid
David Lee Roth recalled the period when he used the bulked-up presence of "big" bandmate Alex Van Halen as a threat against concert promoters who tried to pay Van Halen less than their agreed fee. In the second episode of a new season of The Roth Show (audio below), the...
Watch Dave Grohl and Karen O Perform ‘Heads Will Roll’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin were joined by Karen O for a rendition of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' 2009 track, "Heads Will Roll." You can view footage of the performance, part of Grohl's annual Hanukkah Sessions series, below. Grohl, who is not Jewish, first launched the series in 2020 with...
Sammy Hagar Reveals How Eddie Money Inspired His Biggest Solo Hit
"Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy" may not be Sammy Hagar's biggest song in terms of cultural impact, but the track, which the Red Rocker released in December 1982, remains the top-charting single of his solo career. The lead single from his seventh album, Three Lock Box, reached No. 13...
Iggy Pop Says He Was Once Asked About Joining AC/DC
Iggy Pop says he was once asked about becoming AC/DC's singer. In an expansive interview with the New York Times promoting his new studio album Every Loser, Pop recalls being approached by the manager of the Australian hard rock group about the job. "They had a manager many years ago,...
Duran Duran Rock Hall Induction Brought ‘Pride’ and ‘Sadness’
Simon Le Bon said Duran Duran's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame brought them mixed emotions, because former guitarist Andy Taylor’s cancer meant he couldn't join them for the ceremony. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 2, the singer described 2022 as their best year...
When AC/DC Jammed With Talking Heads
Recording studios can serve as a great equalizer for legendary bands, no matter their genre, stature or background. With plenty of time to kill between their takes, musicians often strike up unlikely friendships with their recording neighbors. Such was the case when AC/DC and Talking Heads both decamped to Compass...
Watch Dave Grohl and Beck Team Up on a Thunderous ‘E-Pro’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin joined forces with Beck for a rendition of “E-Pro” as part of the duo's ongoing Hanukkah Sessions project. The performance took place on Dec. 5 at the Largo in Los Angeles, with the official video released today (see below). Beck handled guitar and...
Wolfgang Van Halen Thinks He’ll Always Struggle with ‘Distance’
Wolfgang Van Halen still finds it difficult to perform the song he wrote as a tribute to his late father, Eddie Van Halen. “Distance” became the debut single from his band Mammoth WVH in 2020, and before Van Halen headed out on tour he admitted to concerns about playing it live. Since then, however, it’s become a staple of his shows and a fan favorite.
April Wine’s Myles Goodwin to Retire from Touring
Myles Goodwin, leader and only remaining founding member of April Wine, announced he’ll retire from touring in March. Singer and guitarist with the Canadian outfit from 1969 until their 1986 split and then again since their 1992 reunion, he confirmed he’d continue to lead them from backstage. Marc Parent will take his place alongside guitarist Brian Greenway, bassist Richard Lanthier and drummer Roy Nichol. The move leaves Greenway as the longest-standing live member, having joined in 1977.
Why Ozzy Osbourne Had a ‘Funny Feeling’ About ‘Patient Number 9′
Ozzy Osbourne recently marveled at the speed at which his new album, Patient Number 9, came to fruition, and recalled telling producer and guitarist Andrew Watt he had a "funny feeling" about his 13th solo LP. "I remember when we were doing Patient Number 9, I said to Andrew, I...
Iggy Pop, ‘Every Loser': Album Review
Iggy Pop's comebacks over the past half-century number in the double digits by now. Starting with the Stooges' 1973 album, Raw Power, and running through his late-'70s Bowie period, radio hits in the late '80s and early '90s, and a successful '00s Stooges reunion, Pop has bounced back a surprising amount of times for an artist who wasn't expected to make it out of his 20s.
David Lee Roth: Working With Eddie Van Halen Was ‘Better Than Any Love Affair’
David Lee Roth says his relationship with Eddie Van Halen was one of the best of his life. In the first episode of his new The Roth Show podcast (audio below), the singer looked back on the band’s earliest days before reflecting on the guitarist's passing in 2020. "Boy,...
Journey’s Chaotic 2022: Feuds, Lawsuits, Lineup Changes + More
The members of Journey probably felt like they were entitled to an easy year as they planned 2022. Along with pandemic and industry turmoil issues faced by the entire industry, the veteran group had already endured a series of unpleasant episodes that had led to the dismissal of Steve Smith and Ross Valory (not for the first time) in 2020. The associated legal action had seen classic-era singer Steve Perry side with the fired men. But with a new lineup in place and an album tracked during 2021, surely the following year would be a good one? There would prove to be both soaring highs and plummeting lows ahead – starting minutes before 2022 began.
2023 New Music Releases
A surprise lockdown-recorded LP and a huge tour get 2023 off to a fast start. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct and explores how childhood trauma impacts the rest of our lives. Dates in support of the project will also feature Pantera, Mammoth WVH and Greta Van Fleet.
Ian Tyson, Canadian Folk Legend, Dead at 89
Ian Tyson, the Canadian folk singer best known for penning "Four Strong Winds," has died at age 89. The news was confirmed via his Facebook page, which noted that the singer passed away from "on-going health complications" on Dec. 29 at his ranch in Alberta, Canada. Born in Victoria, Canada...
Lindsey Buckingham Working On A New Album
Lindsey Buckingham revealed he’d begun work on a new album during a year that had challenged him in terms of health and grief. In a social media post the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist thanked his fans for their support during the past 12 months and said he was looking forward to the future with a positive attitude.
