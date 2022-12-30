Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Ways To Prepare For A Blizzard.Chibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Massive Lake Effect Snow Storms Possible Across New York
As parts of the snow belt in New York continue to dig out from two massive snow events over the past two months, more lake effect snowstorms are still possible along the lake shore. Lake effect snow is caused by colder weather moving over warm lake water and both Lake...
Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?
The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
adirondackalmanack.com
Great Sacandaga campground approved
The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
Are You Driving Too Slow In New York State?
The new year is here and it is time to put 2022 in the rear view mirror. Whether it was good or bad for you, whatever happened in the past year is just that; in the past. But the new year always brings new challenges and laws. It is also a good opportunity to refresh your memory on a few regulations as well. For example, what are the laws regarding speed in New York State.
New York Bracing For More Snow This Week
The escape from the snow will be a short one as a major cold front is set to sweep across New York this week. Many parts of New York are seeing well above temperatures early this week, but that will change come Thursday as a cold front is set to cross the state bringing a massive cool down along with snow showers.
Popular New York Store Saves 30 Lives During Generational Storm
During a "life-and-death-situation" a popular store with countless New York locations went above and beyond to save lives. What's been called the "strongest storm in a generation" killed around 30 people in Western New York around Christmas. The storm that lasted for many days left Buffalo with 100 inches of snow!
Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York
If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
Blizzard in rearview mirror with balmy temps to kickoff 2023 in WNY
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Foy anyone who was away for the holidays and is returning to Western New York this week, they’re probably pondering, ‘What blizzard?’
The Jewish Press
Living in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Just Got More Expensive
The secular New Year has brought with its celebrations a few moans and groans, at least for people living in the tri-state area. The prices of gasoline, electricity and natural gas are all going up in the Empire State. New York’s seven-month fuel tax holiday ended with the start of...
AAA: The end of gas tax holiday will have a financial effect on New York consumers
The fuel tax suspension provided a reduction of at least $0.16 per gallon statewide on motor fuel, state sales tax, and metropolitan commuter sales tax.
Massive Temperature Jump Coming To New York
If you are sick of the cold and the snow there is good news for you. A massive warm-up will be coming across New York to kick off the new year and will be well above normal temperatures for much of the state. According to the National Weather Service in...
Year In Review #1: If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our top-performing story of 2022. If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away. This is why you need to run if you see purple paint across New York State or the Hudson Valley.
Gas tax holiday for New York state, Nassau County ends today
The tax break was originally put in place in June when prices skyrocketed over $5 a gallon.
WNY Restaurant To Keep Holiday Decorations Up Until Mid-January
January 2nd is a bit weird this year. That's because many people have today off, since New Year's Day fell on a Sunday; so that means the following Monday must be a national holiday. This holiday season was anything but normal for Buffalo and Western New York. The historic blizzard...
Timeline of the Blizzard of 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As 2022 came to a close Saturday, the weather event many in Western New York will remember as the top storm of the year, and for their whole lives, occurred just a week ago. Here is a look back at how the Blizzard of 2022 unfolded in Western New York.
Residents react to potential price hike as caps on gas taxes
With inflation hitting other products, some are not ready for the gas tax holiday to be lifted.
Year In Review: # 5 New York Lake ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 2 Lakes In Top 10
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our fifth most-read story of 2022. Year In Review: # 5 New York Lake 'Most Polluted' In America, 2 Lakes In Top 10. Below is the original article:. Two lakes in New York State are among...
Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss
Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
5 things to know this Monday, January 2
Governor Kathy Hochul began her first full term leading New York yesterday. Also, in the Spa City, a water main break forced the health department to issue a citywide boil water advisory. Here are five things to know, this Jan. 2, 2023.
