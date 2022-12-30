ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?

The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
Great Sacandaga campground approved

The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
Are You Driving Too Slow In New York State?

The new year is here and it is time to put 2022 in the rear view mirror. Whether it was good or bad for you, whatever happened in the past year is just that; in the past. But the new year always brings new challenges and laws. It is also a good opportunity to refresh your memory on a few regulations as well. For example, what are the laws regarding speed in New York State.
New York Bracing For More Snow This Week

The escape from the snow will be a short one as a major cold front is set to sweep across New York this week. Many parts of New York are seeing well above temperatures early this week, but that will change come Thursday as a cold front is set to cross the state bringing a massive cool down along with snow showers.
Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York

If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
Timeline of the Blizzard of 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As 2022 came to a close Saturday, the weather event many in Western New York will remember as the top storm of the year, and for their whole lives, occurred just a week ago. Here is a look back at how the Blizzard of 2022 unfolded in Western New York.
Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss

Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
