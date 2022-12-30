ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WCNC

Tax changes for North Carolina residents in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

NC, ENC lucky lottery winners in 2022

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was a lucky year for many people in North Carolina. 2022 in review: WNCT’s top local, state news 2022 in review: Our most popular videos 2022 year in review: Top entertainment stories 2022 in review: The top national, regional stories on WNCT 2022 in review: WNCT’s most-read sports stories The […]
GEORGIA STATE
ourstate.com

The January 2023 Issue

In and around the original Washington, the river meets the sound, old structures are given a new purpose, and life above and below the water is in constant transition. Few culinary traditions run as deep as collards in North Carolina. by Katie Kane. A Year in This House: The Family...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina

When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS 17

Will we see a post-holiday gas price surge?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You might have noticed the drop in gas prices for the holidays but those costs are inching up again. AAA reports in the past week, the average statewide gas price went up 10 cents, now sitting at $3.01 per gallon. N.C. State University economist Michael Walden told CBS 17 don’t expect […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Man wins $100K prize on scratch-off ticket

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket wins are one in a million, but this Rockbridge county man tested his luck. Gardening enthusiast, Peter Louquet won the grand prize of $100,000 off a “Crossword Connect 5x” ticket, reports Virginia Lottery. “This was almost in the...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you like eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
thehypemagazine.com

Sports Betting in North Carolina: Is it Legal?

The topic of sports betting in North Carolina may be quite a confusing one at first glance, which is why we have listed everything you need to know about sports betting in North Carolina below, just to make life a bit easier for you eager sports bettors in North Carolina!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina gas prices rise sharply in past week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Gas prices across North Carolina have spiked 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations, the average price of gas in the state stands at $2.99 a gallon. Prices in North Carolina are still 15.3 cents per...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Greensboro man wins $250,000 after buying $20 scratch-off ticket at gas station in McLeansville

MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Rufus Wallace, of Greensboro, bought a $20 ticket and won the top $250,000 prize on a holiday scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Wallace bought his winning Holiday Spectacular ticket from Kennedy’s Korner on Friendship Church Road in McLeansville. He arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect […]
GREENSBORO, NC

