Read full article on original website
Related
Tax changes for North Carolina residents in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
NC, ENC lucky lottery winners in 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was a lucky year for many people in North Carolina. 2022 in review: WNCT’s top local, state news 2022 in review: Our most popular videos 2022 year in review: Top entertainment stories 2022 in review: The top national, regional stories on WNCT 2022 in review: WNCT’s most-read sports stories The […]
First $200K prize in new lottery game claimed by woman from North Carolina
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
NC man becomes first 2023 Powerball Millionaire in Times Square New Year’s drawing
Gary Krigbaum, of Spindale, won $1 million, becoming the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.
ourstate.com
The January 2023 Issue
In and around the original Washington, the river meets the sound, old structures are given a new purpose, and life above and below the water is in constant transition. Few culinary traditions run as deep as collards in North Carolina. by Katie Kane. A Year in This House: The Family...
travelnowsmart.com
Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina
When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
Thousands could get payment up to $4,194: Check your status
Payment will be sent to only eligible individuals. Irrespective of the nature of the job and the cause, so many workers in North Carolina are retiring and this causes a large number of problems for them.
Need cash? Check your name for unclaimed cash! How to search & claim it for free.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're heading into a new year and that means a lot of you will be eating black-eyed peas and greens. They're staples, all in the hopes of bringing good luck and money into the new year. But really, all you need is your name. Really, you...
live5news.com
‘Merry Christmas’: Woman wins $700K lottery prize, plans to donate money to church
FREMONT, N.C. (Gray News) - A woman in North Carolina is getting a holiday bonus thanks to the lottery. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Donna Denton recently hit a $700,000 jackpot on a $10 Triple 777 ticket. Denton reportedly purchased the winning ticket at a Fremont Food Mart...
When North Carolina Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Like most states, North Carolina distributes its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits according to the same schedule every month, including January 2023. Benefits are paid between...
NC business recruiters aim for record 100k jobs, $112B in investment for 2023
RALEIGH – To say 2023 could be a sensational one for North Carolina’s economy business recruiting is not an exaggeration. No brag, just potential fact. So says Christopher Chung, head of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. How about more than 100,000 jobs?. And more than $110...
Will we see a post-holiday gas price surge?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You might have noticed the drop in gas prices for the holidays but those costs are inching up again. AAA reports in the past week, the average statewide gas price went up 10 cents, now sitting at $3.01 per gallon. N.C. State University economist Michael Walden told CBS 17 don’t expect […]
wfxrtv.com
Man wins $100K prize on scratch-off ticket
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket wins are one in a million, but this Rockbridge county man tested his luck. Gardening enthusiast, Peter Louquet won the grand prize of $100,000 off a “Crossword Connect 5x” ticket, reports Virginia Lottery. “This was almost in the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
COVID-19 in 2022: North Carolina sees year of surges, declines
2022 was a year of massive peaks and deep valleys in COVID.
thehypemagazine.com
Sports Betting in North Carolina: Is it Legal?
The topic of sports betting in North Carolina may be quite a confusing one at first glance, which is why we have listed everything you need to know about sports betting in North Carolina below, just to make life a bit easier for you eager sports bettors in North Carolina!
North Carolina Man's Birthday Gift Turns Into $100,000 Lottery Win
"When it's in the bank, I'll believe it."
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina gas prices rise sharply in past week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Gas prices across North Carolina have spiked 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations, the average price of gas in the state stands at $2.99 a gallon. Prices in North Carolina are still 15.3 cents per...
Greensboro man wins $250,000 after buying $20 scratch-off ticket at gas station in McLeansville
MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Rufus Wallace, of Greensboro, bought a $20 ticket and won the top $250,000 prize on a holiday scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Wallace bought his winning Holiday Spectacular ticket from Kennedy’s Korner on Friendship Church Road in McLeansville. He arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect […]
Virginia college student wins $1 million on $30 lottery scratcher
The ticket cost may have Gomez $30, but for her, it was worth it. After choosing the one-time cash option when redeeming her $1 million ticket, the college student walked away with $640,205 before taxes.
Comments / 0