2022 Chillicothe-Ross elected officials receive superlatives

CHILLICOTHE—With the year coming to a close now is the time too look back and reflect on the year we all just experienced and think about the people we spent our time with. To help city and county workers think about those around them we sent them a survey asking them to vote on superlatives for a handful of elected officials in the area.

The survey was sent to officials who were asked to share it with any other county and city employees who may want to vote. For each category those who participated could choose from the following list of people to choose from: Commissioner Dwight Garrett, Commissioner James Lowe, Commissioner Doug Corcoran, Mayor Luke Feeney, Prosecutor Jeffrey Marks, city council President Joe Gieringer, Councilman Dustin Proehl, Councilman Anthony Phillips, Councilwoman Julie Preston, Councilman Greg Phillips, Councilwoman Kathy Payne, Councilwoman Deidra Nickerson, Councilman Terrell Fairrow, Councilwoman Allison Henderson, Councilman Jamie Brown, Clerk of Courts Ty Hinton, Sherriff George Lavender, County Engineer Charles Ortman, Auditor Robyn Brewster, County Treasurer David Jeffers, Judge Matthew Schmidt, Judge Toni Eddy, Judge John Street, Judge Michael Ater, Judge John Benson and City Auditor Kristal Spetnagel.

Best Hair

Despite many of the bald options that held the lead for a while Ross County Auditor Robyn Brewster ultimately received 50% of the votes for best hair, making her the winner. This win was not a total surprise for Brewster as she said she gets many compliments on her hair.

Class Clown

County Commissioner James Lowe was voted class clown by his peers. Lowe is known for making business meetings more fun for all involved.

Best Dressed

In a close race won only by one vote Ross County Treasurer David Jeffers won best dressed. He said while he previously never cared about fashion he does take his role in office seriously and tries to dress professionally in respect to the position he is in.

Most Athletic

Chillicothe Mayor Luke Feeney was voted most athletic by his peers. He said his 18 year old self would be surprised to be winning this superlative since he, as he said, most definitely did not win it when he graduated high school. Feeney did say however that his family now enjoys staying active by running and playing sports.

Best Car

Driving around in a 65 Buick and a Polaris Slingshot it is no wonder why Ross County Treasurer David Jeffers was voted the winner of the best car superlative. While he is not sure which car won him this superlative he believed it was the slingshot as that is the one he drives more often.

Most Organized

Working in the government can be confusing with lots of paperwork, which is why it is important to stay organized. This is especially true for Chillicothe Mayor Luke Feeney who was voted as most organized. However, Feeney said it is more a testament to his team that he looks organized.

Least Organized

On the flip side of the coin the least organized superlative was a much closer race with the winner ultimately being Ross County Treasurer David Jeffers.

Loudest

A popular man for winning in this poll Ross County Treasurer David Jeffers also won the loudest superlative by only one vote. Close behind him was Ross County Sherriff George Lavender and County Commissioner James Lowe. Jeffers said he was surprised by this win as he doesn't think he is super loud but others seem to disagree.

Quietest

Ross County Auditor Robyn Brewster was also voted quietest of those on the list by her peers. Winning by one vote she beat out Councilwoman Kathy Payne and City Auditor Kristal Spetnagel. Brewster said she expected to win quietest since she is on the newer side but she said once people start talking to her they will realize she is not so quiet.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: 2022 Chillicothe-Ross elected officials receive superlatives