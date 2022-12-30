ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

WNCT

2022 in review: WNCT’s top local, state news

Editor’s note: WNCT will share out its top stories of 2022 in several categories over the next few days. The top stories were determined by overall page views from analytical numbers Google has put together. ===== GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One aspect of covering the news is you run into a lot of bad news. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Upcoming County Commissioner meetings for Lenoir County, Jones County, and Greene County

Listed below are the upcoming commissioner meetings for Lenoir County, Jones County, and Greene County. Lenoir County Board of Commissioners 2023 Schedule. The Board of Commissioners meets the first Monday of each month at 9 a.m. and the third Monday of each month at 4 p.m. The 4 p.m. meeting afford the general public the opportunity to attend the meeting. Meetings are held in the Commissioners’ boardroom, located on the first floor of the Courthouse in Kinston. The public is encouraged to attend. Board meetings are televised and broadcast on HD Channel 144. They are also on demand at http://www.tacc9.com/commissioner_meetings.htm on a 24 hour delay.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Board of Aldermen Approve Salary Increase, City Employees Still Underpaid

The City of New Bern hired Piedmont Triad Regional Council (PTRC) to conduct a market salary study of their workforce in February 2022 and it continued through until this the first week in December. The study compared the city’s pay scale with benchmark cities that included Clayton, Craven County, Goldsboro, Greenville, Havelock, Jacksonville, Kinston, Morehead City, Pitt County, Rocky Mount, Statesville, Wake County, Washington, Wilmington, Wilson, and Greenville Util. Com.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

New Year brings first new ENC babies to the world 💓

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina welcomed at least two New Year’s Day babies who just couldn’t wait to get a jump on 2023. The newest member of the Braddy family really couldn’t wait to get 2023 started. Kaitlyn and James Braddy of Washington welcomed Owen to the world at ECU Health Medical Center. […]
WASHINGTON, NC
neusenews.com

NCDOT Accomplishments Cover Land, Sea, Air

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation accomplished feats in 2022 that will improve the lives of North Carolinians and visitors to our state for decades to come. As the state, nation and the world emerged from the pandemic, NCDOT resumed its place as a national leader with its transportation projects, initiatives, and campaigns. Our employees, contractors, our partners overcame unforeseen challenges to improve the ways we connect people, products and places, boost North Carolina’s economy, and create new opportunities for communities statewide.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Couple welcomes one of firstborns into New Year

The Braddy family welcomed their son, Owen, into the world on New Year's Day at 12:10 a.m. at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The Braddy family welcomed their son, Owen, into the world on New Year's Day at 12:10 a.m. at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. New Uptown...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Be the voice of a child; Become a volunteer Guardian Ad Litem

Do you ever watch the news or hear about challenges in our community and think, “I wish there was something I could do to make a difference?” Well, there is!. The Guardian ad Litem (GAL) program is seeking more volunteers who are willing to advocate for abused and neglected children in court. When the Department of Social Services files a petition with the court alleging abuse or neglect of a child, the Judge appoints a volunteer Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Child Advocate to represent the child’s best interests.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WECT

Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several events will take place across southeastern North Carolina to commemorate and honor the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this month. Wilmington. The 21st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will take place in Wilmington on Monday, Jan. 16. The parade, which...
WILMINGTON, NC
neusenews.com

Pewter designs make a comeback when local business carries on the tradition

Amanda and Matt Morgan are handcrafted pewter artisans who hope to keep the tradition alive by providing quality products their customers will love. House of Morgan Pewter, in Kinston, was built by Morgan’s uncle and aunt, Kent and Martha Morgan, who taught themselves how to work with pewter. “My...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County marriages

The following couples were married in Lenoir County:. 11/17, Crystal Paige Sandoval to Eulogio Galicia Sanchez. 10/31, Jennifer Denise Ammons to Reston Lee Kirkman. 11/08, Stevem Ernest Hughes to Edna Earlene Buchan. 11/09, Austin Daniel Price to Emily Grace Wiederkehr. 11/16, Tiphani Ambrose Harris Avila to Elizabeth Diane McKeel. 11/21,...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Swansboro businesses took advantage of PPP dollars

From “one-truck chucks” to large healthcare operations, from Hubert to Morehead City, area businesses lined up for free money from Uncle Sam. Just released data on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program is available online at FederalPay.org’s website. What began as a program designed...
SWANSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Governor Appoints Craig James To Fill District Court Judicial Vacancy

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Craig James to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 11, serving Johnston, Harnett and Lee Counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the election of the Honorable Paul Holcombe to Superior Court Judge. “Judge James has been...
LEE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two injured, one seriously, in early-morning house fire

An early-morning house fire injured two people, one seriously, Monday in Lenoir County. Two injured, one seriously, in early-morning house …. An early-morning house fire injured two people, one seriously, Monday in Lenoir County. New Uptown Greenville parking regulations now in …. The new Uptown Greenville parking regulations we've been...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
WITN

Car catches fire in front of WITN’s Greenville studio

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The news showed up in front of WITN’s Greenville studio as a vehicle caught fire Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on Arlington Boulevard. The driver of the car said that he was on his way to pay his phone bill when the engine caught fire and quickly spread.
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 29, 30 & 31

Michael Gerard Decker, 66, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 9, 2023, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, presided by Reverend Ryszard Kolodziej. Interment, with military honors, will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer

NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
GREENVILLE, NC

