2022 in review: WNCT’s top local, state news
Editor’s note: WNCT will share out its top stories of 2022 in several categories over the next few days. The top stories were determined by overall page views from analytical numbers Google has put together. ===== GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One aspect of covering the news is you run into a lot of bad news. […]
neusenews.com
Upcoming County Commissioner meetings for Lenoir County, Jones County, and Greene County
Listed below are the upcoming commissioner meetings for Lenoir County, Jones County, and Greene County. Lenoir County Board of Commissioners 2023 Schedule. The Board of Commissioners meets the first Monday of each month at 9 a.m. and the third Monday of each month at 4 p.m. The 4 p.m. meeting afford the general public the opportunity to attend the meeting. Meetings are held in the Commissioners’ boardroom, located on the first floor of the Courthouse in Kinston. The public is encouraged to attend. Board meetings are televised and broadcast on HD Channel 144. They are also on demand at http://www.tacc9.com/commissioner_meetings.htm on a 24 hour delay.
newbernnow.com
Board of Aldermen Approve Salary Increase, City Employees Still Underpaid
The City of New Bern hired Piedmont Triad Regional Council (PTRC) to conduct a market salary study of their workforce in February 2022 and it continued through until this the first week in December. The study compared the city’s pay scale with benchmark cities that included Clayton, Craven County, Goldsboro, Greenville, Havelock, Jacksonville, Kinston, Morehead City, Pitt County, Rocky Mount, Statesville, Wake County, Washington, Wilmington, Wilson, and Greenville Util. Com.
New Year brings first new ENC babies to the world 💓
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina welcomed at least two New Year’s Day babies who just couldn’t wait to get a jump on 2023. The newest member of the Braddy family really couldn’t wait to get 2023 started. Kaitlyn and James Braddy of Washington welcomed Owen to the world at ECU Health Medical Center. […]
neusenews.com
NCDOT Accomplishments Cover Land, Sea, Air
RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation accomplished feats in 2022 that will improve the lives of North Carolinians and visitors to our state for decades to come. As the state, nation and the world emerged from the pandemic, NCDOT resumed its place as a national leader with its transportation projects, initiatives, and campaigns. Our employees, contractors, our partners overcame unforeseen challenges to improve the ways we connect people, products and places, boost North Carolina’s economy, and create new opportunities for communities statewide.
WNCT
Couple welcomes one of firstborns into New Year
The Braddy family welcomed their son, Owen, into the world on New Year's Day at 12:10 a.m. at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The Braddy family welcomed their son, Owen, into the world on New Year's Day at 12:10 a.m. at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. New Uptown...
neusenews.com
Be the voice of a child; Become a volunteer Guardian Ad Litem
Do you ever watch the news or hear about challenges in our community and think, “I wish there was something I could do to make a difference?” Well, there is!. The Guardian ad Litem (GAL) program is seeking more volunteers who are willing to advocate for abused and neglected children in court. When the Department of Social Services files a petition with the court alleging abuse or neglect of a child, the Judge appoints a volunteer Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Child Advocate to represent the child’s best interests.
WECT
Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several events will take place across southeastern North Carolina to commemorate and honor the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this month. Wilmington. The 21st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will take place in Wilmington on Monday, Jan. 16. The parade, which...
2 injured, 1 seriously, in eastern NC house fire
Crews arrived and found a heavy fire showing from the two-story home.
neusenews.com
Pewter designs make a comeback when local business carries on the tradition
Amanda and Matt Morgan are handcrafted pewter artisans who hope to keep the tradition alive by providing quality products their customers will love. House of Morgan Pewter, in Kinston, was built by Morgan’s uncle and aunt, Kent and Martha Morgan, who taught themselves how to work with pewter. “My...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County marriages
The following couples were married in Lenoir County:. 11/17, Crystal Paige Sandoval to Eulogio Galicia Sanchez. 10/31, Jennifer Denise Ammons to Reston Lee Kirkman. 11/08, Stevem Ernest Hughes to Edna Earlene Buchan. 11/09, Austin Daniel Price to Emily Grace Wiederkehr. 11/16, Tiphani Ambrose Harris Avila to Elizabeth Diane McKeel. 11/21,...
neusenews.com
Mike Parker: As the New Year opens, my only resolution: Practice gratitude
As 2022 drew to a close, I had an acute awareness of how much complaining I had done last year. I confess that fault to my shame. So much in my life that brings me joy and continual challenge, yet I focus on the negatives too much of the time.
carolinacoastonline.com
Swansboro businesses took advantage of PPP dollars
From “one-truck chucks” to large healthcare operations, from Hubert to Morehead City, area businesses lined up for free money from Uncle Sam. Just released data on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program is available online at FederalPay.org’s website. What began as a program designed...
jocoreport.com
Governor Appoints Craig James To Fill District Court Judicial Vacancy
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Craig James to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 11, serving Johnston, Harnett and Lee Counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the election of the Honorable Paul Holcombe to Superior Court Judge. “Judge James has been...
WNCT
Two injured, one seriously, in early-morning house fire
An early-morning house fire injured two people, one seriously, Monday in Lenoir County. Two injured, one seriously, in early-morning house …. An early-morning house fire injured two people, one seriously, Monday in Lenoir County. New Uptown Greenville parking regulations now in …. The new Uptown Greenville parking regulations we've been...
WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
WITN
Car catches fire in front of WITN’s Greenville studio
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The news showed up in front of WITN’s Greenville studio as a vehicle caught fire Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on Arlington Boulevard. The driver of the car said that he was on his way to pay his phone bill when the engine caught fire and quickly spread.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 29, 30 & 31
Michael Gerard Decker, 66, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 9, 2023, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, presided by Reverend Ryszard Kolodziej. Interment, with military honors, will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
WNCT
Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer
NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
‘I paint Eastern NC’; Washington artist’s work captures history
WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — Some artists use tiny paint brushes to add tiny details to their paintings. Art Tyndall does not. “I use big brushes … When in doubt, use a bigger brush. And there’s truth in that,” said Tyndall. “That’s one of the mistakes that people make when they paint, is they want to […]
