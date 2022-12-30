ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IN

miamivalleytoday.com

County Commissioners recognize storm workers

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners publicly recognized all of the crew members who worked to clear roadways following the winter storm that passed through over the Christmas holiday weekend at their general meeting on Thursday, Dec. 29. “As the winter storm over the Christmas holiday ravaged our area...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a crash on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash, with multiple victims reported, on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road. Use caution when approaching this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This...
OXFORD, OH
WDTN

Crews tackle fire in Kettering garage

Crews were sent to the 900 block of East Stroop Road, between Akerman Boulevard and Mengel Drive. When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered a garage had caught fire. The garage was attached to a home.
KETTERING, OH
peakofohio.com

Quincy man dies after kayak flips in Great Miami River

A Quincy man has died after his kayak flipped in Piqua near the Great Miami River on New Year’s Day. The Miami County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as Kyle Ratcliff, 29. Piqua Police report a fisherman found the kayak with no one inside of it in...
PIQUA, OH
wktn.com

ODOT Starting New Regional Transportation Planning Organization

Chris Hughes, Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 deputy director, has introduced the idea of forming a regional transportation planning organization to serve Van Wert, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, Wyandot, Auglaize and Mercer counties. The new RTPO will provide local public agencies access to more funding. The RTPO will provide local...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

GPD is ready to bring Atz home

GREENVILLE — On Dec. 19, Greenville Police Lt. Doug Flanery announced the city of Greenville may soon have help in finding drugs in the city and possibly throughout the county. According to Lt. Ryan Benge, the city is actively pursuing the acquisition of a narcotics detection and tracking dog for the department.
GREENVILLE, OH
14news.com

Truck stolen in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Hancock County are investigating after a truck was stolen. They say it happened sometime overnight into Monday morning. Deputies say it’s a 1986 square body, black, Chevy pickup, and it was taken from the area of Ed Brown Road. If you have...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WFMJ.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio

A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HAMILTON, OH
buildingindiana.com

EDP Renewables and Cleveland-Cliffs Sign Agreement for a New 200-MW Wind Farm

EDP Renewables SA (EDPR), through its fully owned subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF), the largest flat-rolled steel company in North America, have executed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for 180 megawatts (MW) of the 200-MW Headwaters III Wind Farm in Randolph County. Headwaters III, located approximately 70 miles east of Indianapolis along the Ohio border, is anticipated to be operational in 2025 and will annually power the equivalent of more than 54,000 average Indiana homes.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Friendship Firefighters Respond to New Year's Eve Crash

A single vehicle was involved. Photo by Friendship Volunteer Fire Department. (Friendship, Ind.) – Friendship Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single vehicle accident on New Year’s Eve. The crash took place early Saturday morning in the 300 East block of County Road 900 South. Responders say the...
FRIENDSHIP, IN

